Games: Rocket Rumble, Streets of Rage 4 and Lots More
PixelNAUTS Games who released LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity back in 2019 have announced Rocket Rumble, a frantic action-racing game with a cast of animals in rocket suits smash and bash their way across the finish line.
Rocket Rumble is a 2-4 player action-racer featuring local single-screen, online multiplayer, and action-packed combat across 9 different obstacle courses. Race through an Asteroid Mine, Star Forest, amidst a Galactic Battle and through a dangerous Space Reef, avoiding asteroids, machines, lasers, creatures and plant life. Players will have the choice to pick from and customize 8 different quirky animals equipped in mighty mech suits.
Lizardcube and Dotemu announced today that Streets of Rage 4 is now officially supported on Linux (and macOS), with a port done by Ethan Lee creator of FNA.
"The all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, is a trilogy of beat ‘em up known for this timeless gameplay and electronic dance influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand drawn visuals and a God tier soundtrack."
Originally released for the Apple II in 1989 and later MS-DOS, DRM-free store GOG.com have revived the first-person retro RPG, The Dark Heart of Uukrul, thanks to the power of DOSBox. Another hidden gem from many years ago, and due to how it was released a lot of people completely missed it as it was originally put out at the end of the Apple II's lifespan.
"You four - a warrior, a magician, a priest and a paladin - you tiny band of four must somehow vanquish the evil Uukrul. For he and his depraved followers hold the once-lovely city of Eriosthé in dark dominion. And until he is destroyed, the entire land lies helplessly at his mercy."
What was originally looking like a free update to the brilliant Plague Inc: Evolved is instead going to be a massive expansion that is "big enough to be a brand new game".
In Plague Inc: The Cure, Ndemic Creations worked with various real-world health organisations including the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN). You will balance social, economic and global health factors in order to keep the disease under control whilst also maintaining public trust - so it's very much the opposite of the normal gameplay.
An adventure that slightly reminds me of the Reigns series, The Choice of Life: Middle Ages has you pick from a couple cards to pick choices and go on your adventure.
It's a bit odd, often quite short when your choices lead to your demise but also quite amusing at the same time. You start off as a baby as you try to make yourself get noticed, and gradually go through decision after decision hopefully trying to stay alive and make a name for yourself. Most of the time, I just keep end up getting killed through various daft encounters but it's got a weird sort of charm to it.
After an impressive early demo (which you can still try out) and a successful Kickstarter campaign, LAZR is looking really fun and I can't wait to see more of it.
What the developer calls a "clothformer" as it's using a lot of physics interactions with various forms of cloth. Created from the ground up to show off "never before seen realistic cloth simulations with full destruction" along with plenty of game mechanics designed around it like intriguing sounding cloth-based enemies.
In the latest development log, Garrick Campsey did a long look at the early part of the game and it's really looking good.
With the last Steam Game Festival ending in October, Valve have announced the dates for the next and developers don't have long to get their demos ready.
Announced in the Steamworks Group, the next Steam Game Festival begins on February 3, 2021 and will run until February 9. For developers, the cut-off for demo submissions is December 2, 2021 at 11:59pm PST / December 3, 2021 7:59am UTC and they won't accept any new games after that date.
Android Leftovers
14 Linux Distributions You Can Rely on for Your Ancient 32-bit Computer
If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Linux distributions, you must have noticed that 32-bit support has been dropped from most of the popular Linux distributions. Arch Linux, Ubuntu, Fedora, everyone has dropped the support for this older architecture.
But, what if you have vintage hardware with you that still needs to be revived or you want to make use of it for something? Fret not, there are still a few options left to choose from for your 32-bit system.
today's leftovers
The kernel's tracing infrastructure is designed to be fast and to interfere as little as possible with the normal operation of the system. One consequence of this requirement is that the code that runs when a tracepoint is hit cannot sleep; otherwise execution of the tracepoint could add an arbitrary delay to the execution of the real work the kernel should be doing. There are times, though, that the ability to sleep within a tracepoint would be handy, delays notwithstanding. The sleepable tracepoints patch set from Michael Jeanson sets the stage to make it possible for (some) tracepoint handlers to take a nap while performing their tasks — but stops short of completing the job for now.
Within the kernel, the tracing machinery has no need to sleep; its task is normally to package up the data associated with a given tracepoint and place the result into a ring buffer for transport to user space. This work can be accomplished without the need to wait for any outside events. The use cases driving the push for sleepable tracepoints thus must come from elsewhere — from BPF programs attached to tracepoints by user space, in particular. These programs are currently limited to accessing data in kernel space, which can always be done without the need to sleep. There would be value, though, in the ability to look at user-space data in a tracepoint handler as well. This data is not guaranteed to be resident in RAM when the handler tries to access it; should it not be present, a page fault will result. Handling page faults can take an arbitrary amount of time, during which the faulting process must be put to sleep.
In current kernels, this possibility prevents access to user-space data from tracepoint handlers. Specifically, it means that tracers cannot dereference pointers passed from user space. Thus, for example, a tracepoint running on entry to the openat2() system call can see the pointer to the open_how structure passed by user space, but is unable to examine the contents of the structure itself.
There is nothing about tracepoints that inherently makes sleeping impossible — at least, for those tracepoints that are executed when the kernel is not running in atomic context. But the BPF subsystem has long had its own rule that BPF programs could not sleep. That will change in the 5.10 kernel, though, thanks to the addition of sleepable BPF programs, which no longer have this constraint. Only certain types of BPF programs are allowed to block; in 5.10, tracing programs are on that list. There will be no users of this ability in the 5.10 release, though.
Current processors can run with any of a number of combinations of frequency and voltage, which can change dynamically in a process called dynamic frequency scaling. Different combinations of frequency and voltage will naturally vary in terms of both the number of instructions executed per second and power consumption. It is possible to place a CPU into a configuration outside of its specified operational envelope; when this is done, the processor may malfunction in a number of ways, from occasional false results from some instructions to a complete crash.
For some users, lowering the operating voltage is a necessity. Their chips, especially recent Intel laptop models, can overheat while running under high load, for example when compiling a kernel. One solution is to undervolt the processors, making them run at the lower voltage to decrease power consumption (and thus heat generation). As the frequency does not change, the performance of the system stays about the same. Fortunately for those users, tools like intel-undervolt exist to help them in this task. However, they face two difficulties: the values to use are undocumented and vary from one processor to the next, and the kernel prints a worrisome warning every time the tool changes the configuration.
In the case of Intel chips, the voltage settings are controlled by Model Specific Registers (MSRs), which do not just serve to change the voltage, as MSRs are an interface to many processor settings. On Linux, access to the MSRs from user space is possible using /dev/cpu/CPUID/msr special files. Write access can be disabled, however, via the msr.allow_writes boot-time option or if the kernel is running in lockdown mode. Within the kernel, MSR access requires specific processor instructions and is handled by the msr platform-specific driver. This driver emits a warning when an attempt is made to write to a MSR that is not explicitly listed as being safe to change; it still allows the write to happen, however, if writes are enabled in general.
Donenfeld's patch silences that warning by adding an entry to the list of safe MSRs. That entry, named MSR_IA32_OC_MAILBOX by the patch, allows changing the processor voltage; it is the register used by intel-undervolt and other similar tools. Interested readers can refer to a background paper on how those registers are configured. Apparently, this work is based on partial documentation and a significant amount of reverse engineering with trial and error.
At this year's (virtual) Open Source Summit Europe, Oleg Fiksel gave an overview talk on the Matrix decentralized, secure communication network project. Matrix has been seeing increasing adoption recently, he said, including by governments (beyond France, which we already reported on in an article on a FOSDEM 2019 talk) and other organizations. It also aims to bridge all of the different chat mechanisms that people are using in order to provide a unified interface for all of them.
Fiksel is a former security consultant and a longtime member of the Matrix project. His opening slide (slides [PDF]) was an altered version of the xkcd "Why SMS refuses to die" Venn diagram, with "Matrix!" placed at the intersection of the three sets and "How we view the future :)" as the caption. It ably captured one of the main thrusts of his talk and can be seen in the screen shot below.
Adding to the growing list of changes for the next FFmpeg release is now AV1 video decoding with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.
With NVIDIA's recently released RTX 30 series there is initial support for hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding. Merged today is now support in FFmpeg for making use of this hardware AV1 decode with RTX 30 via NVIDIA's "NVDEC" decode interface that is part of their Video Codec SDK.
There is no shortage for medication apps for mobile phones, either for iOS and Android devices. However, they always come with a cost, If the app is not paid, it is not actually free, it often comes with annoying advertisements and limited feature with in-app purchase to become more usable.
Fortunately, Calendula is not one of these apps, It's completely free android application which helps patients manage their medication, a privacy aware and without any ads or in-app purchase.
Even more, Calendula is a complete open-source community-powered project that is packed by dozen of developers who keep it updated and maintained.
[...]
Calendula source code is released as a complete open-source project under GPL-3.0 Licenses.
In Impress while importing a table, there could be some situation that we have to shrink or scale table to fit in area. We have to decide how to change row heights while fitting in area. There were a problematic case that when we have text in row.
[...]
You can get a snapshot / demo of Collabora Office and try it out yourself right now: try unstable snapshot.
It’s time for another batch of presentations and workshops from the recent openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference 2020! You can see them in the YouTube playlist, and here are the individual videos (apologies for the not-perfect audio in some places)...
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 8.8!
IMPORTANT: this release includes many improvements, API changes, bug fixes, translation updates, new tests and internal refactoring. It is the sixth release to include contributions via our open source bounty program. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org!
Mark your calendars: LibrePlanet 2021: Empowering Users will be held on March 20 and 21, 2021. For those of you who haven't been to the LibrePlanet conference before: expect a friendly, social, community-focused event with two days of inspiring talks and workshops from some of the most active and inspiring people in the free software community.
[...]
If you want to know more about how the event is organized, and how we stream and record the event, fully free and online, you can read more in our blog post about the 2020 edition's technical challenges. You can also browse through the video archive of past LibrePlanet conference sessions on our MediaGoblin instance to get inspired.
A Melbourne firm which suffered a hit from cyber criminals using the Windows REvil ransomware has denied that any data was exfiltrated from its site, as was reported in these columns.
