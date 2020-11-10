While Uber is under fire in several countries from angry taxi companies and taxi drivers especially in Europe and Turkey, It's hard to keep Uber up and running because of legal constrains and lockdown. But with an open-source solution that anyone can install and run, there might be an answer to such problems. LibreTaxi is an open-source completely free of charge Uber alternative which allows user to use a commonly used Telegram messaging application to request a taxi nearby with simple few clicks. The whole system works as a Telegram intelligent bot, making a use of Telegram's messaging potential as a successful messaging app like instant messaging, push notification, maps and geolocation integration and all mobile devices support.

The Arduino Science Journal is a mobile application that allows anyone to conduct scientific experiments by measuring the surrounding world with sensors, documenting and comparing data, developing and validating hypotheses, and taking notes. The app and all learning materials are free, open source, and available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and starting from today on Huawei App Gallery. The Arduino Science Journal encourages students to explore how the world works, record data, document observations, and experiment like a real scientist — all through their mobile device, providing in effect a pocket-sized science lab!

Raspberry Pi is today the most ubiquitous name in Single-Board Computer (SBC) products. It’s cheap, widely available and popular with DIY enthusiasts as well as serious IoT makers. This has created a niche for identical SBCs which can improve on the Pi specs to build flexible, long-lasting products, yet retain their familiar form factor and compatibility with Raspberry Pi projects.

The custom setup oscillates the cup pyramids back and forth under the power of a stepper motor, belt, and magnet assembly under the table. These magnets pull on corresponding magnets attached to the bottom of each cup, causing them to slide “like magic” on top of an acrylic surface. Palowski’s system is controlled by an Arduino Nano with a rotary encoder and OLED interface. As shown in the video below, both sides of the table are motorized in the same manner for a two-player challenge!

There is plenty of cheap 5V or 3.3V USB to TTL debug boards used to access the serial console and/or program boards, but FTDI FT2232H based Tigard open-source hardware board does much more than that as it supports multiple protocols, multiple voltages for hardware hacking & debugging. The developer explains Tigard can be used as a drop-in replacement for dozens of other hardware tools based on FTDI chips and includes native support OpenOCD, FlashROM, and more.

Survey explores virtualized RAN 4G and 5G strategies, opportunities, and pitfalls What opportunities and challenges will operators face when it comes to deploying virtualized radio access networks (vRANs) in their 4G infrastructures and their planned 5G implementations? How will container and cloud-native technologies impact vRAN plans? Heavy Reading explored these issues in a recent survey sponsored by Red Hat. The topic and survey results were discussed in a webinar, available on-demand here. The survey finds an accelerating rate at which telecommunications service providers (telcos) will move to 5G, with its lower-latency service, higher bandwidth, and massive Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. Respondents expect 5G penetration to significantly increase in their respective carrier networks and the solutions to be cloud-native. Not much of the 5G vRAN infrastructure is containerized today, but nearly 75% of respondents believe that at least half of their 5G vRAN infrastructure will be containerized in two years. The data also indicates that 4G implementations will peak in two years, but at a somewhat reduced level because operators will start transitioning from 4G to 5G, even as they replace older 3G with 4G.

Jakarta EE: Multitenancy with JPA on WildFly, Part 2 - Red Hat Developer This is the second half of a two-part article about multitenancy with the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA) on WildFly. In Part 1, I showed you how to implement multitenancy using a database. In Part 2, I’ll show you how to implement multitenancy using a schema and the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA) on WildFly. You’ll learn how to implement JPA’s CurrentTenantIdentifierResolver and MultiTenantConnectionProvider interfaces, and how to use JPA’s persistence.xml file to configure the required classes based on these interfaces.

Introduction to Network Role The network role supports two providers: NetworkManager(nm) and initscripts. For CentOS/RHEL 6, we only use initscripts as providers. For CentOS/RHEL 7+, we use initscripts and nm as providers. Various networking profiles can be configured via customized Ansible module. Several tasks will run for host networking setup, including but not limited to, package installation, starting/enabling services. Network role CI system consists of Tox running unit tests and Test-harness running integration tests. When we use Tox to run unit tests, we can check code formatting using Python Black, check YAML files formatting etc. Integration tests run in internal OpenShift, watch configured GitHub repositories for PRs, check out new PR, run all testing playbooks against all configured images, fresh machine for every test playbook, sets statuses of PR and uploads results. For better testing efficiency, in some playbooks, we can call internal Ansible modules instead of role to skip redundant tasks, we can also group Ansible modules into blocks for more targeted unit testing. Furthermore, there are helper scripts to get coverage from integration tests via Ansible, basic unit for argument parsing, additional helper files for assertion/test setup/logging.

Mentors might expose your weaknesses, but they will also provide you with opportunities to improve. My second mentor did not actually know that I had selected him as my guiding beacon during what was a very challenging and confusing time for me. I had been sent to Asia to build up the corporate network and migrate whatever email systems and collaboration tools they had over to Lotus Notes. I was stationed in Bangkok with my family and had 16 countries to look after. Even though I had been working with some of them online, it was a completely different ballgame to be out there in the sticks, looking at a server in a shower cabinet and having to fix it. I was building up a data center as part of the global infrastructure, working in teams with local sysadmins. These were guys who were used to being king of the hill, and now I gently had to demote them to checking log files without any admin access to the servers. In addition to the hands-on technical work, I was also the IT manager for Asia, and while I am a pretty social person, I had much to learn about culture and management. That’s when I met Liam, the production plant manager in Singapore. He was a down-to-earth character who knew every nook and cranny of his enormous technical plant. He would walk to the local food court and get his lunch, as opposed to other managers that had their secretaries bring their lunch to the (managers-only) lunchroom. Liam talked to everyone and was adamant when it came to crew safety. He was a hardworking professional with high demands, and yet there was a very human side to everything he did. If there was a problem, he was there, on the ground, talking with people, helping out, discussing, reviewing. Everyone had the greatest respect for him, but they were also not afraid to make their voice heard. The executive board would send him to production plants all over the world whenever things needed fixing or when they had bought a new plant—as had been the case in Singapore, where he had now been for a few years.

Fedora Developers Discuss The Idea Of "Lightly Maintained" Packages - Phoronix Fedora stakeholders and the folks at Red Hat have been discussing the idea of having a "lightly maintained" package repository (or some RPM metadata otherwise to indicate such light maintenance) for packages that are either very new, not receiving much packaging attention, or simply used as a build dependency for other packages. For the past two months there has been this FESCo ticket around the idea of having a new repository for serving "lightly maintained" packages. In this context it's about packages that are used just as dependencies for other packages but unlikely to be used at scale, packages with open security vulnerabilities that go left unaddressed, or are just more "raw" than accustomed for Fedora packaging standards. This could be either a separate Fedora repository (remember the days of Fedora Extras?) that might be disabled by default or otherwise indicated the package status via RPM metadata.

Release Osbuild Composer 24 We are happy to announce that we released osbuild-composer 24. Below you can find the official change log, compiled by Ondřej Budai. Everyone is encouraged to upgrade!

Fedora Community Outreach Revamp Update #3 It has been several weeks since the Community Outreach Revamp launched. Within these weeks, we have made some productive steps. To learn more about the initial proposal and start up process, you can take a look at the wiki page that contains all the details. Also, make sure to check out the previous updates we have published on the Community Blog. In order to keep everything in one place and track progress easily the co-leads, Mariana and Sumantro, have created a Trello board to organize ongoing tasks. The Trello board will help the Temporary Task Force (TTF) and the other Teams and contributors involved in the Revamp coordinate with each other. Amidst the Fedora 33 Release, Fedora Women’s Day, Outreachy application period and preparation of Virtual Release Parties; it has been a busy October. With all that going on, we still managed to cover significant ground.