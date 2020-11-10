today's howtos
-
Set Up BIND Authoritative DNS Server on CentOS 8/RHEL 8
This tutorial will be showing you how to set up and run your own authoritative name server on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 with the widely-used BIND 9 software.
-
How to view and monitor log files in CentOS 8
All Linux systems create and store information about servers, boot processes, kernel, and applications in log files, which can be helpful for troubleshooting as it contains systems activity logs. The log files are stored in /var/log directory and its subdirectory. In this tutorial, we will learn how to view and monitor log files in CentOS8 using different ways. So, let’s get started.
-
7 Tips to Speed Up Tor Browser - Make Tech Easier
Tor preserves your online anonymity through its unique onion routing, in which your encrypted data passes through several intermediary nodes. Each node is peeled back one at a time, much like an onion. None of them know anything about the origin of your data or your final destination, thus protecting your identity.
There is a drawback, though. Since the traffic in Tor is routed through multiple onion relays, it can significantly reduce your browsing speed. Also, ISPs can restrict or throttle Tor traffic without prior warning. Tor FAQs say that their main focus is security and not speed.
-
Keyboard Shortcut to Turn Display Off in Linux - Putorius
There are times when I want to turn off the displays on my workstation, but not actually lock it. In this Linux quicktip we will show you how to turn your displays off using the command line. We will also show you how to use that command as a keyboard shortcut, or HotKey.
-
Install and Configure KVM in ArchLinux – Linux Hint
KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine. This software allows users to run multiple virtual machines with different operating systems, thus bypassing the need to follow more conventional means of using Virtualbox. KVM is free, open-source, and has been refined and improved over the last ten years.
-
How to Monitor the Health of a Laptop Battery in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Ubuntu is a Linux distro based on the Debian operating system. This distro has completely transformed Debian into an operating system that is user-friendly.
Ubuntu has a graphical user interface for package installers and acts more like a conventional operating system. With Ubuntu, you do not need a terminal to download packages. Ubuntu has three versions: desktop, server, and core.
-
Where and how are passwords stored on Linux? – Linux Hint
The user name with a corresponding password for a specific account is the primary requirement through which a user can access a Linux system. All user’s accounts password is saved in a file or a database so that a user can be verified during the login attempt into the system. Every user does not have enough skills and expertise to locate this file on their system. However, if you get access to the database or a file that keeps all the login user’s passwords, then you can easily access the Linux system. When a user enters a username and password on Linux for login, it checks the entered password against an entry in various files of the ‘/etc’ directory.
The /etc/passwd files keep all the important information that is necessary for user login. To explain it in simpler words, the /etc/passwd file stores the user’s account details. This file is a plain text file that contains a complete list of all users on your Linux system. It has the information about username, password, UID (user id), GID (group id), shell, and home directory. This file should have read permissions as many command-line utilities are used to map the user IDs to the user name. But, should have limited write access permissions only for superuser or root user accounts.
This article will demonstrate how and where you can store system user’s account passwords on Linux distribution. We have implemented all demonstrations on Ubuntu 20.04 system. However, you can find /etc/passwd file on any Linux distribution.
-
How Do I Fix 502 Bad Gateway Nginx? – Linux Hint
Nginx was launched in 2004 as an open-source web server. Since the time it has been released, it is very commonly used for hosting websites. Apart from this, it is also being used as Load Balancer, Email Proxy, Reverse Proxy, and HTTP Cache. Like every other web server, Nginx is also prone to certain errors, out of which the most common one is the 502 Bad Gateway error. This is a highly generic type of error that arises when you try to access a web server but fail to reach it. In that case, your browser may render the 502 Bad Gateway error. Since there is no other information that appears along with this error, it leaves the user clueless about what exactly went wrong and how they can fix it.
Therefore, in today’s article, we will try to look for all the potential causes of the 502 Bad Gateway error in Nginx, as well as the ways on how we can possibly fix it.
-
How do I Mount and Unmount a File System in Linux? – Linux Hint
We all know that Linux based systems rely heavily on files. These files are grouped together in the form of multiple file systems, and for accessing a particular file system with an added level of ease, you can attach that file system to any desired location till the time you wish to access that file system. Once you are done, you can simply detach that file system from that location. In this whole process, the attachment of a file system on a specific location is known as “mounting,” whereas the detachment of a file system from a specific location is known as “unmounting.”
Also, the location to which you attach a file system is formally known as a “mount point.” There are multiple file systems available on a Linux operating system. Some of these file systems are mounted by default, and some of them are unmounted, which means that you can easily mount them on your own. In today’s article, we will be teaching you the methods of mounting and unmounting a file system in Linux Mint 20.
-
How to Create Simple Shell Scripts in Linux
Creating shell scripts is one of the most essential skills that Linux users should have at the tip of their fingers. Shell scripts play an enormous role in automating repetitive tasks which otherwise would be tedious executing line by line.
In this tutorial, we highlight some of the basic shell scripting operations that every Linux user should have.
-
How to Use Jinja2 Templates in Ansible
Learn how to use Jinja2 templating engine to carry out more involved and dynamic file modifications with Ansible.
-
How to Plan a Simple Robot Using Linux – Linux Hint
Once you have ROS installed, you might want to build a robot. A good way to succeed in this project is to plan what you want to do. In this case, ROS comes to the rescue. With ROS, you can set up what you have built and visualize the whole thing. When working with robots, there will be many scenarios that you may need to consider. The robot must interact with the environment, such as avoiding the sofa and finding its way back from the kitchen. The robot should also have arms and legs if your needs require it. You can simulate all of this using ROS, and for the coding part, you can also simulate the internals of your system.
-
Install Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS on Raspberry Pi 4 in Headless Mode and SSH Into It – Linux Hint
Ubuntu is an open-source operating system. It is based on Debian GNU/Linux operating system. Ubuntu is a great operating system for your IoT projects on the Raspberry Pi 4.
In the headless setup of Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi 4, you don’t need a keyboard, a mouse, and a monitor. You can directly access the Ubuntu operating system installed on your Raspberry Pi 4 remotely via SSH.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS on your Raspberry Pi 4 in headless mode and configure SSH access. So, let’s get started.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 689 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: Tigard, ASUS Tinkerboard, and Arduino
LibreTaxi is the best open-source Uber alternative by far without Uber's limitations
While Uber is under fire in several countries from angry taxi companies and taxi drivers especially in Europe and Turkey, It's hard to keep Uber up and running because of legal constrains and lockdown. But with an open-source solution that anyone can install and run, there might be an answer to such problems. LibreTaxi is an open-source completely free of charge Uber alternative which allows user to use a commonly used Telegram messaging application to request a taxi nearby with simple few clicks. The whole system works as a Telegram intelligent bot, making a use of Telegram's messaging potential as a successful messaging app like instant messaging, push notification, maps and geolocation integration and all mobile devices support.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Recent comments
4 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 47 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago