3 ways managers build team culture around open source
Whether you are a senior leader or an individual contributor, you make decisions based on your personal, peers', and colleagues' experiences and feedback. If the people around you are evolving, you will grow with them, as will the organization you support. If the backgrounds and knowledge of the people around you are diverse and changing, you and your team will benefit.
I've noticed that my skillset and contributions give diminishing returns if I am not challenged. Human beings tend to get into their comfort zones quickly. We get used to working a certain way, and we start to depend on key people to make decisions for us. This leads to complacency, which does not change unless we are challenged due to market shifts or other external forces.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 789 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: DPTF, VirtIO-MEM and I/O Scheduler
Android Leftovers
Games: GNU/Linux Crowdfunding and Steam
Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 3
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux brings the latest open source innovations and business-critical performance and security optimizations for cloud and on-premises deployment. Oracle Linux maintains user space compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which is independent of the kernel version that underlies the operating system. Existing applications in user space will continue to run unmodified on Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) and no re-certifications are needed for applications already certified with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 or Oracle Linux 8. Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 includes the UEK R6 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle and based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4, delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.
Recent comments
7 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 11 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 16 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago