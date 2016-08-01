today's howtos
How To Change Branch Name on Git – devconnected
In Git, branches are commonly used in order to have a development separated from your main workflow.
In software engineering teams, it is quite common to have a specific workflow implemented.
You may choose for example to have one branch per major release or to have a branch in order to quickfix an issue.
In both cases, you have to choose a branch name that is related to what you are working on.
However, in some cases, you may want to change your branch name.
Install Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04 - Cloudbooklet
Install Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04 . Learn to install webmin to manage your server easily from the web interface
How To Install ClamAV on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install ClamAV on Debian 10 Buster, as well as some extra required packages by ClamAV
Securing your ISPConfig 3 managed mailserver with a valid Let's Encrypt SSL certificate
If you're running your own mailserver, it's best practice to connect to it securely with a SSL/TLS connection. You'll need a valid certificate for these secure connections. In this tutorial, we'll set up a Let's Encrypt certificate for our mailserver that renews automatically.
How to resize ZRAM (compressed swap) managed by systemd/zram-generator
Fedora Linux 33 was released last week with some interesting changes like switching the default file system to BtrFS, handing DNS resolution over to systemd-resolved, and enabling ZRAM instead of a swap partition by default. I’ll focus on the latter feature in this article.
Install and Configure SSH Server on Arch Linux – Linux Hint
SSH is a network protocol that enables users to share data traffic securely within an unprotected network. It provides this protection through an SSH server, linking it to the connection between the central server and the client. Any network service can be made secure by Secure Shell, and SSH can be set up on almost any operating system.
In the following short guide, we will look at SSH server installation and configuration on Arch Linux.
How to Install Fedora in VirtualBox [Step By Step Screenshots]
If you are curious about Fedora Linux, there are several ways to try it.
The easiest way that won’t affect your current operating system is to create a live USB of Fedora.
An alternative way to try Fedora, is to get advantage of virtualization technology through an installation in VirtualBox. This way, you use Fedora like an application on your current operating system.
This way, you can perform more thorough testing without messing up your current operating system.
You can even copy your virtual setup and re-install it on some other system. Sounds handy? Let me show you how to do it.
How to Work with Date and Time in Bash Using date Command
Date command is an external bash program that allows to set or display system date and time. It also provides several formatting options. Date command is installed in all Linux distros by default.
How to use PulseAudio in ArchLinux – Linux Hint
PulseAudio is a free and open-source sound server, released in 2004 as Polypaudio. PulseAudio serves as a proxy between software applications creating sound data and audio output devices. Though it was originally intended for the Linux operating system, PulseAudio can be used on just about any other OS with the right utilities.
PulseAudio allows users to perform complicated manipulations on sound data, from mixing sound samples to customizing audio channels. This also includes multiplexing – a technique by which users can direct different audio outputs to different speakers.
This article provides a tutorial on how to set up and begin using PulseAudio in ArchLinux.
How to Play MP3 by Command line in Linux Distros [Tutorial]
Linux terminal is the most powerful handy tool that comes pre-installed on every Linux distributions. We use the terminal shell to install, run, and remove applications and tools with different terminal commands. But, did you know that you can also use the terminal shell to play your favorite MP3 music via different command lines? Playing MP3 files via command lines doesn’t only make you smart; it is also very efficient and time-saving. Besides these, you can get a unique and different flavors music player by playing MP3 files via the terminal command lines.
How to Install Samba on ArchLinux – Linux Hint
Samba is a free and open-source software that provides a seamless means of file sharing between Windows and Linux/Unix systems on a network. Samba is essentially an open-source re-implementation of SMB (Server Messaging Block) and CIFS (Common Internet File System) networking protocols. Aside from sharing files between clients and hosts, Samba also allows for sharing, printing, and domain control services within the network.
This tutorial will show you how to set up and configure Samba on an ArchLinux client or server.
Configure Network Time Protocol on ArchLinux – Linux Hint
In this tutorial, we will take a look at Network Time Protocol (NTP), a technique often used to sync the clock timing on Linux systems to Internet time. Synchronization between system and internet timing is important because of network latency, a parameter that can significantly alter the user’s experience on the web. NTP is capable of maintaining a network lag of just 10 milliseconds, which is an acceptable value.
This tutorial will cover the installation and configuration of the NTP daemon in ArchLinux.
Kernel: DPTF, VirtIO-MEM and I/O Scheduler
Android Leftovers
Games: GNU/Linux Crowdfunding and Steam
Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 3
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux brings the latest open source innovations and business-critical performance and security optimizations for cloud and on-premises deployment. Oracle Linux maintains user space compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which is independent of the kernel version that underlies the operating system. Existing applications in user space will continue to run unmodified on Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) and no re-certifications are needed for applications already certified with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 or Oracle Linux 8. Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 includes the UEK R6 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle and based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4, delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.
