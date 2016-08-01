Games: GNU/Linux Crowdfunding and Steam
A roundup of recent successful crowdfunding campaigns offering Linux support | GamingOnLinux
As thousands of games release each year, it's easy for many to go unnoticed and there's always plenty crowdfunding on the likes of Kickstarter. Here's a reminder of some finished campaigns with upcoming Linux games.
Steam adds initial PS5 DualSense controller support, improves Xbox Series X | GamingOnLinux
Another fresh Steam Client Beta went up on November 13, improving support of Steam's own Steam Input handling with the newer controllers from the next generation consoles.
The Beta notes that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller now has initial support with Steam, however there's a few advanced features (trackpad / gyro) that are not currently supported. Additionally, the Xbox Series X controller should no longer show up as 2 separate controllers.
Nice to see Valve getting in early on that. They're not the only ones doing so either, as SDL 2 the cross-platform development library designed to provide low level access to audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and graphics hardware also recently added in support for both the PlayStation 5 DualSense (commit) and Xbox Series X too (commit). Both of which were added in by Sam Lantinga from Valve.
Steam has a big fighting game sale going on right now | GamingOnLinux
Never missing an opportunity to run a big sale, Valve have put together a big fighting game sale including multiple genres with lots of games going cheap.
The sale includes straight-up 1 on 1 traditional fighting games, side-scrolling beat 'em ups and a whole lot more in between. There's some really nice picks there too, although the special event sale page they setup makes finding what you want a little difficult with only a few basic genre categories.
Abstractanks is a fast-paced RTS with only one unit type out now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
After being available for a long time on itch.io, the fast-paced RTS game Abstractanks with it's unique take is now available on Steam.
This isn't just a game moving from one store to another, it's actually part of a huge upgrade for the game too. The 1.0 release came along with the Steam build, which added in a full 20-mission campaign to play through with each level having multiple challenges to master. Additionally there's been plenty of minor polishing improvements.
Kernel: DPTF, VirtIO-MEM and I/O Scheduler
Android Leftovers
Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 3
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux brings the latest open source innovations and business-critical performance and security optimizations for cloud and on-premises deployment. Oracle Linux maintains user space compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which is independent of the kernel version that underlies the operating system. Existing applications in user space will continue to run unmodified on Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) and no re-certifications are needed for applications already certified with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 or Oracle Linux 8. Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 includes the UEK R6 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle and based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4, delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.
