Kernel: DPTF, VirtIO-MEM and I/O Scheduler
Linux 5.10 Adds Intel Alder Lake DPTF Support - Still A Thorn For Open-Source - Phoronix
A late notable change for the Linux 5.10 kernel that was merged today as a "fix" is DPTF support for Intel Alder Lake hardware.
Intel's Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework (DPTF) has been common to Intel ultrabooks for a few years as their power/thermal solution for managing fan noise, overheating, and other performance-related problems. But for Linux users DPTF has been a mess and making full use of Intel DPTF on Linux has required binary bits -- including a binary-only utility for parsing DPTF tables from the system firmware.
Linux VirtIO Memory Prepares For "Big Block Mode" - Phoronix
Red Hat engineers are working on a "big block mode" for the VirtIO-MEM code and could land for the Linux 5.11 cycle.
Right now the virtio-mem driver only supports device block sizes that max out at the size of a single Linux memory block. The "Big Block Mode" addresses that and allows any device block size for any Linux virtual machine.
New i10 I/O Scheduler Proposed For Linux To Optimize Batching - Phoronix
A new Linux I/O scheduler has been proposed that is optimized for batching such as for MMC and TCP-based/remote storage.
The "i10" scheduler is the proposal for this new Linux I/O solution to amortize the remote access latency while increasing I/O throughput.
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux brings the latest open source innovations and business-critical performance and security optimizations for cloud and on-premises deployment. Oracle Linux maintains user space compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which is independent of the kernel version that underlies the operating system. Existing applications in user space will continue to run unmodified on Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) and no re-certifications are needed for applications already certified with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 or Oracle Linux 8. Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 includes the UEK R6 on the installation image, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). For new installations, UEK R6 is enabled and installed by default and is the default kernel on first boot. UEK R6, the kernel developed, built, and tested by Oracle and based on the mainline Linux Kernel 5.4, delivers more innovation than other commercial Linux kernels.
