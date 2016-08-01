Devices: Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, Ryzen V2000
Cellular gateway board takes up to five 4G mini PCIe cards, one 5G M.2 module, seven SIM cards
One Banana Pi customer asked them to customize Banana Pi BPI-R64 Linux router board based on MediaTek MT7622 WiFi processor as part of their “BPI 4.0 server” OEM/ODM customization service. Specifically, they were asked to design a cellular gateway board with the same five Gigabit Ethernet ports as on the original board, but adding five mini PCIe sockets and SIM card slots for 3G/4G cards, and one M.2 socket plus two SIM cards for a 5G module.
Beginner's Guide: Learn How to Use Raspberry Pi
Looking at the device’s vast popularity, you have bought a raspberry pi, too, out of enthusiasm. But what now? Confused about how to use raspberry pi? It’s normal to be confused about getting started with this thing and, more importantly, where to begin? To help you with this situation, I have decided to write this beginner’s tutorial to understand all the basic steps of the Raspberry Pi installation. Stick through the end to get started with your Raspberry Pi.
Don’t super glue heatsinks to your Raspberry Pi
I recently bought a Raspberry Pi 4B to use as a small always-on home server. I don’t plan to run it at full throttle all the time, but I still wanted to upgrade it with a heatsink. Its processor comes with a small heat spreader as the board’s only cooling solution. A heatsink is a chunkier block of aluminum than what’s used in the built-in heat spreader, and it has fins that help with heat dissipation. This upgrade should give it a little more headroom before the processor begins throttling performance to keep itself from overheating.
I wanted to find a heatsink that either came with a syringe of thermal adhesive glue or a set of adhesive thermal pads. I browsed for options on AliExpress and found a couple of potential candidates. As per usual, the product description and specifications on AliExpress were incomplete and it was hard to determine which listings fit my requirements. I looked in the review sections to try and determine if any other customers had shared any useful insights.
Among the reviews on several listings, I found lots of confused consumers who’ve bought heatsinks only to realize they didn’t have a way to attach them. Some customers shared “helpful” reviews where they suggested to attach the heatsinks with super glue or double-sided tape. This same idea is also shared on a few blogs and in reviews on other shopping sites. This advice is completely wrong. You should not use super glue or regular tape to attach a heatsink to anything!
Congatec reveals Ryzen V2000 module and industrial Tiger Lake variants
Congatec unveiled a “Conga-TCV2” Type 6 module with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 SoC. The company also launched six -40 to 85°C versions of its Type 6 and COM-HPC Tiger Lake modules and previewed a COM-HPC carrier.
ASRock iBOX-V2000 mini PC integrates an AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SBC
AMD officially announced AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Zen2 processor family yesterday, with claims of twice the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, and up to 40 percent better graphics performance over Ryzen Embedded V1000 processors.
10 years and 10 million cores: charting OpenStack’s greatest achievements
At the heart of OpenStack, as with many open source projects, is a thriving community. Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director at the newly renamed Open Infrastructure Foundation which sits behind OpenStack, feels this is it’s finest work. “OpenStack’s greatest achievement is our community – a growing group of diverse contributors, users, and vendors who have enabled OpenStack to be one of the top three most active open source projects, in addition to Linux and Chromium.” And while not always seen as being ‘mainstream tech’, the numbers are staggering. Bryce continued: “Over 100,000 individuals from 187 countries continue to support a project that is running over 10 million cores in production, powering critical infrastructure like banks, telecoms, railroads, retailers, hospitals, and more. I am so proud of the work that our community puts in daily to keep the world running on OpenStack.” One of the biggest issues any technology can experience is scalability. Growing fast enough to suit demand, but also ensuring that the tech can deliver consistent quality as it does so. But these views of community – and its growth – are echoed by Georgi Georgiev, CIO of Japan’s SBI Bits: “Finding the appropriate technologies to build a virtual environment is a challenge of its own. OpenStack solved this problem by putting together a great stack of projects, and more impressively, built a community around it to support. This is the best that could have happened for open source, with OpenStack being available freely to everyone, while also enabling companies to package it up and sell while improving the product together.” Talking of growing fast, OpenStack’s complimentary nature as a companion to the ever scalable public cloud provides organisations with the best of both worlds according to Tytus Kurek, Product Manager, at Canonical: “Although public clouds have almost dominated the cloud computing market, OpenStack adoption continues to grow every year. This is because OpenStack continues to deliver a cost-effective extension to the public cloud infrastructure, allowing organisations to take control over their budget. As one of the biggest contributors to the OpenStack project, Canonical is looking forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring.” Also: Why Linux Should Factor Into Your Security Strategy
POCO X3 kernel sources are still not available, despite a promise of launch-day release
The POCO X3 NFC was launched back on September 7, 2020, bringing around a very high-value package at an affordable price tag. POCO repeated the same act with the POCO X3 in India, launched on September 22, 2020, but with slight differences from the globally launched variant: a bigger battery and no NFC. Two months on, the device remains one of the best purchases overall in the mid-range, for both the Global and the Indian variants. But what disappoints us is the fact that the kernel source for the device(s) has still not been released, despite a promise to release it on launch day. [...] Since it has been more than 2 months now since the phone has been released, there is very little excuse left on POCO’s end for not having released the source code. The phone is in the hands of consumers, and a fair few updates have also been delivered. Releasing kernel sources promptly should be something that every OEM does anyway. But POCO explicitly promised a very quick kernel release. And not releasing it so far trudges upon these claims of developer-friendliness and the trust of customers (and legal contracts, too). The POCO X3/NFC remains an excellent value device in the age of rising flagship prices. While the phone is no flagship, nor does it pretend to be, it’s very easy to recommend to average users in the regions where it is officially sold. You get a lot of phone for the money. We hope POCO releases kernel sources as soon as possible, to keep up its promise to its fans. And while they’re at it, we hope they release kernel sources for the POCO M2 (device codename: shiva) and POCO C3 (device codename: angelicain) as well.
New AppArmor 3, KDE Applications, GStreamer Update in Tumbleweed
Some minor email changes have affected the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer, so reviewer ratings won’t be listed. The latest snapshot, 20201111, updated a half dozen RubyGems. The 4.11.0 rubygem-mini_magick package fixed the fetching of metadata when there are GhostScript warnings and fixed some method redefined warnings. The rubygem-web-console 4.1.0 package update added support for Rails 6.1. KDE Applications 20.08.3 arrived in snapshot 20201110. In the 20.08.3 apps update, a fix for Okular addressed a wrong memory access that could cause a crash and a fix for the fast scrolling with Shift+Scroll. Video editor kdenlive provided a fix for the monitor displayed frames per second with high fps values and fixed the playlist clips that had a no audio regression. There were several other app fixes and konsole provided an important fix for closing the split view with ‘Alt+C’. Mozilla Firefox 82.0.3 fixed regressions introduced in the pervious minor version and took care of a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, which in certain circumstances, the MCallGetProperty opcode would emit with unmet assumptions that could result in an exploitable use-after-free condition. GStreamer 1.18.1 provided some important security and memory leak fixes while providing various stability and reliability improvements. Hardware identification and configuration data package hwdata 0.341 updated the Peripheral Component Interconnect, USB and vendor identifications. The multi-purpose desktop calculator qalculate 3.14.0 improved the plot speed for functions that are defined using expressions. Other packages updated in the snapshot were libbluray 1.2.1, a month and a half of updates for libiscsi and udisks2 2.9.1. An update of the Xfce file manager package thunar to version 1.8.16 was the lone update in snapshot 20201108. The newer version updated translations, fixed an error for custom date formats and added a missing parameter to the ThunarBrowserPokeDeviceFunc function.
