today's leftovers
-
Linux Browser wars - Performance isn't everything... - YouTube
-
Why I LOVE Linux | RE: @JayzTwoCents - YouTube
-
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta 455.46.01 driver out now | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA have released another update to their quickly advancing Vulkan Beta Driver, with the 455.46.01 release out.
[...]
Reminder: This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers.
The newest stable versions of the main NVIDIA driver for Linux are at 450.80.02 released on September 30 from their "long lived" series or 455.38 released on October 30 from their "short lived" series. Confused?
-
GSoD Weekly Summary 8
By the end of last week I had curated a list of the issues for GNOME contacts ready on which I need to work on. I also created an issue for that in the user-docs section on GitLab. Creating an issue and then working on it is a good practice as you can then reference all the Merge Requests you work on under the same issue. This allows not only the supervisor, but also everyone who is working on documentation for GNOME to get a clear idea about what you are working on and what is the next task you would be working on.
[...]
And with all this I managed to finish GNOME contacts. It was very quick to be honest. Another core application finished!
-
The syslog-ng Insider 2020-10: LaaS; PAN-OS; Security Onion; New Relic;
This is the 86th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
Where you can learn together - Qt Goes Virt. Seminars in 2020-2021
2020 has been a roller coaster. As everyone continues to navigate through these challenging times, the Qt team is excited to provide a space for like-minded peers to watch and ask questions. Gather around for 10 hours with the Qt product team, industry thought leaders and the Qt Ecosystem in your school of choice: Embedded, Desktop, and UI Design!
-
Linux App Summit 2020
The busy Q3/Q4 2020 schedule of conferences continues this week with Linux App Summit (LAS), a conference "designed to accelerate the growth of the Linux application ecosystem by bringing together everyone involved in creating a great Linux application user experience."
Starting today, and running until this Saturday (November 14), LAS will be taking place entirely online for the first time, with 30+ talks spread out over three days. Collaborans will giving presentations on Linux graphics, PipeWire and our work with Valve. You can find full details below for each talk. The conference is free of charge, but you must register to attend.
-
News – WordPress 5.6 Beta 4 – WordPress.org
WordPress 5.6 Beta 4 is now available for testing!
This software is still in development, so we recommend that you run this version on a test site.
-
How (not) to set up a public warning system
What is the best way to alert people about catastrophes? Germany went with proprietary apps which caused the recent warning day ("Warntag") to become an official failure. We analysed the situation and found more robust solutions that respect user rights.
The basic idea of testing emergency systems is to find potential or real problems. However, it is remarkable how much went wrong in Germany's official warning day in September. Especially the unreliability of the officially advertised non-free and non-standard apps forced the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), that is in charge of the responsible Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), to label the test day as a failure.
The FSFE analysed the findings together with experts in civil protection and mobile networking to figure out why the apps failed, and what a more resilient and open system can look like.
[...]
Despite the clear advantages of cell broadcasts, warning apps have their justification. Users can request various information about other regions and past events. However, basing a large part of the emergency communication system on warning apps has proven to be too prone to single points of failure.
Furthermore, because of the critical role of emergency communication systems for the public, they have to be Free Software, and built upon Open Standards. Only with the freedoms to use, study, share, and improve software, can they be analysed by citizens and independent security researchers. This in turn increases trust and willingness to install a complementary warning app, as the practical experience with the Corona tracing apps shows.
-
Devices: Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, Ryzen V2000
10 years and 10 million cores: charting OpenStack’s greatest achievements
At the heart of OpenStack, as with many open source projects, is a thriving community. Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director at the newly renamed Open Infrastructure Foundation which sits behind OpenStack, feels this is it’s finest work. “OpenStack’s greatest achievement is our community – a growing group of diverse contributors, users, and vendors who have enabled OpenStack to be one of the top three most active open source projects, in addition to Linux and Chromium.” And while not always seen as being ‘mainstream tech’, the numbers are staggering. Bryce continued: “Over 100,000 individuals from 187 countries continue to support a project that is running over 10 million cores in production, powering critical infrastructure like banks, telecoms, railroads, retailers, hospitals, and more. I am so proud of the work that our community puts in daily to keep the world running on OpenStack.” One of the biggest issues any technology can experience is scalability. Growing fast enough to suit demand, but also ensuring that the tech can deliver consistent quality as it does so. But these views of community – and its growth – are echoed by Georgi Georgiev, CIO of Japan’s SBI Bits: “Finding the appropriate technologies to build a virtual environment is a challenge of its own. OpenStack solved this problem by putting together a great stack of projects, and more impressively, built a community around it to support. This is the best that could have happened for open source, with OpenStack being available freely to everyone, while also enabling companies to package it up and sell while improving the product together.” Talking of growing fast, OpenStack’s complimentary nature as a companion to the ever scalable public cloud provides organisations with the best of both worlds according to Tytus Kurek, Product Manager, at Canonical: “Although public clouds have almost dominated the cloud computing market, OpenStack adoption continues to grow every year. This is because OpenStack continues to deliver a cost-effective extension to the public cloud infrastructure, allowing organisations to take control over their budget. As one of the biggest contributors to the OpenStack project, Canonical is looking forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring.” Also: Why Linux Should Factor Into Your Security Strategy
POCO X3 kernel sources are still not available, despite a promise of launch-day release
The POCO X3 NFC was launched back on September 7, 2020, bringing around a very high-value package at an affordable price tag. POCO repeated the same act with the POCO X3 in India, launched on September 22, 2020, but with slight differences from the globally launched variant: a bigger battery and no NFC. Two months on, the device remains one of the best purchases overall in the mid-range, for both the Global and the Indian variants. But what disappoints us is the fact that the kernel source for the device(s) has still not been released, despite a promise to release it on launch day. [...] Since it has been more than 2 months now since the phone has been released, there is very little excuse left on POCO’s end for not having released the source code. The phone is in the hands of consumers, and a fair few updates have also been delivered. Releasing kernel sources promptly should be something that every OEM does anyway. But POCO explicitly promised a very quick kernel release. And not releasing it so far trudges upon these claims of developer-friendliness and the trust of customers (and legal contracts, too). The POCO X3/NFC remains an excellent value device in the age of rising flagship prices. While the phone is no flagship, nor does it pretend to be, it’s very easy to recommend to average users in the regions where it is officially sold. You get a lot of phone for the money. We hope POCO releases kernel sources as soon as possible, to keep up its promise to its fans. And while they’re at it, we hope they release kernel sources for the POCO M2 (device codename: shiva) and POCO C3 (device codename: angelicain) as well.
New AppArmor 3, KDE Applications, GStreamer Update in Tumbleweed
Some minor email changes have affected the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer, so reviewer ratings won’t be listed. The latest snapshot, 20201111, updated a half dozen RubyGems. The 4.11.0 rubygem-mini_magick package fixed the fetching of metadata when there are GhostScript warnings and fixed some method redefined warnings. The rubygem-web-console 4.1.0 package update added support for Rails 6.1. KDE Applications 20.08.3 arrived in snapshot 20201110. In the 20.08.3 apps update, a fix for Okular addressed a wrong memory access that could cause a crash and a fix for the fast scrolling with Shift+Scroll. Video editor kdenlive provided a fix for the monitor displayed frames per second with high fps values and fixed the playlist clips that had a no audio regression. There were several other app fixes and konsole provided an important fix for closing the split view with ‘Alt+C’. Mozilla Firefox 82.0.3 fixed regressions introduced in the pervious minor version and took care of a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, which in certain circumstances, the MCallGetProperty opcode would emit with unmet assumptions that could result in an exploitable use-after-free condition. GStreamer 1.18.1 provided some important security and memory leak fixes while providing various stability and reliability improvements. Hardware identification and configuration data package hwdata 0.341 updated the Peripheral Component Interconnect, USB and vendor identifications. The multi-purpose desktop calculator qalculate 3.14.0 improved the plot speed for functions that are defined using expressions. Other packages updated in the snapshot were libbluray 1.2.1, a month and a half of updates for libiscsi and udisks2 2.9.1. An update of the Xfce file manager package thunar to version 1.8.16 was the lone update in snapshot 20201108. The newer version updated translations, fixed an error for custom date formats and added a missing parameter to the ThunarBrowserPokeDeviceFunc function.
