SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TrustyAI
The Knowledge is Everything (KIE) group recently released TrustyAI, an open-source solution that combines machine learning models and decision logic to enrich automated decisions by including predictive analytics.
It is the result of a new initiative, within the KIE group, to increase trust in decision making processes that depend on AI predictive models. The new initiative focuses on runtime, explainability, and accountability.
“New laws such as GDPR include the right to access how your data has been processed. Therefore, domain experts must understand the way in which a customer’s data has been processed, so that they can pass this information back to them,” the KIE group wrote in a blog post.
Top 10 Lightweight Linux Distros to Try in 2020
To get a taste of Linux, you don’t always have to have a beast of a computer. We know that the latest version of Ubuntu and other such newer Linux distros can be a bit difficult to run on older systems. However, there are many operating systems in the world of Linux that are especially geared toward machines with low-end specifications.
And the best thing about them is that they still provide users with a genuine Linux experience but go easy on the computer resources by cutting down on a few less-needed elements. Other than that, you’ll also see that even though these distributions are really lightweight, they still happen to come with many features.
today's leftovers
-
NVIDIA have released another update to their quickly advancing Vulkan Beta Driver, with the 455.46.01 release out.
[...]
Reminder: This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers.
The newest stable versions of the main NVIDIA driver for Linux are at 450.80.02 released on September 30 from their "long lived" series or 455.38 released on October 30 from their "short lived" series. Confused?
-
By the end of last week I had curated a list of the issues for GNOME contacts ready on which I need to work on. I also created an issue for that in the user-docs section on GitLab. Creating an issue and then working on it is a good practice as you can then reference all the Merge Requests you work on under the same issue. This allows not only the supervisor, but also everyone who is working on documentation for GNOME to get a clear idea about what you are working on and what is the next task you would be working on.
[...]
And with all this I managed to finish GNOME contacts. It was very quick to be honest. Another core application finished!
-
This is the 86th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
2020 has been a roller coaster. As everyone continues to navigate through these challenging times, the Qt team is excited to provide a space for like-minded peers to watch and ask questions. Gather around for 10 hours with the Qt product team, industry thought leaders and the Qt Ecosystem in your school of choice: Embedded, Desktop, and UI Design!
-
The busy Q3/Q4 2020 schedule of conferences continues this week with Linux App Summit (LAS), a conference "designed to accelerate the growth of the Linux application ecosystem by bringing together everyone involved in creating a great Linux application user experience."
Starting today, and running until this Saturday (November 14), LAS will be taking place entirely online for the first time, with 30+ talks spread out over three days. Collaborans will giving presentations on Linux graphics, PipeWire and our work with Valve. You can find full details below for each talk. The conference is free of charge, but you must register to attend.
-
WordPress 5.6 Beta 4 is now available for testing!
This software is still in development, so we recommend that you run this version on a test site.
-
What is the best way to alert people about catastrophes? Germany went with proprietary apps which caused the recent warning day ("Warntag") to become an official failure. We analysed the situation and found more robust solutions that respect user rights.
The basic idea of testing emergency systems is to find potential or real problems. However, it is remarkable how much went wrong in Germany's official warning day in September. Especially the unreliability of the officially advertised non-free and non-standard apps forced the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), that is in charge of the responsible Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), to label the test day as a failure.
The FSFE analysed the findings together with experts in civil protection and mobile networking to figure out why the apps failed, and what a more resilient and open system can look like.
[...]
Despite the clear advantages of cell broadcasts, warning apps have their justification. Users can request various information about other regions and past events. However, basing a large part of the emergency communication system on warning apps has proven to be too prone to single points of failure.
Furthermore, because of the critical role of emergency communication systems for the public, they have to be Free Software, and built upon Open Standards. Only with the freedoms to use, study, share, and improve software, can they be analysed by citizens and independent security researchers. This in turn increases trust and willingness to install a complementary warning app, as the practical experience with the Corona tracing apps shows.
Programming Leftovers
-
You want to know React vs Angular which is best choice for web development? In the neverending React vs Angular fight, it’s really hard to choose what technology is the most suitable for a web app project. It’s time to unblur both of these technologies and discover them in detail so you can make the right choice. Without further ado, let’s get started.
-
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.13RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-33 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux 7-8.
RPM of PHP version 7.3.25RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 31 or remi-php73-test repository for Enterprise Linux.
-
Form validation is the basic and most important part of the web development process. Usually, form validation is done on the server-side. Form validation helps in showing error messages to the user if there is any unnecessary or wrong data is provided, or a required field is left empty. If the server finds any error, it throws back that error; then, we show the error message to the user. But, we can use javascript at the front-end to validate the form data and show errors right away. In this article, we will learn the basic form validation in javascript. So, let’s get straight to the examples and see how can we do that in javascript.
-
A first update of the still fairly new package tidyCpp is now on CRAN. The packages offers a C++ layer on top of the C API for R which aims to make its use a little easier and more consistent.
The vignette has been extended with a new examples, a new section and some general editing. A few new defines have been added mostly from the Rinternals.h header. We also replaced the Shield class with a simpler yet updated version class Protect. The name better represent the core functionality of offering a simpler alternative to the PROTECT and UNPROTECT macro pairing. We also added a short discussion to the vignette of a gotcha one has to be mindful of, and that we fell for ourselves in version 0.0.1. We also added a typedef so that code using Shield can still be used.
-
Extensible Markup Language (XML) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) are two famous data formats for the storage of data. Both JSON and XML allow us to store the data in such a way that is readable by human as well as machines. To begin with, JSON is a type of data structure that is mainly used to exchange data between servers and software applications. It stores the data as key-value pairs. JSON makes an object of the data where key-value pairs are separated on the basis of the colon (:), and one complete key-value pair separated by others based on the comma.
Furthermore, XML is an HTML type markup language that is also used to store the data. But, the XML does not provide any kind of predefined tags. We can create our own tags and store the data. As we discussed, both JSON and XML are used to exchange data between the servers and software applications. However, the two data formats differ somewhat. The JSON is an object type data storage format, whereas XML has no type. The XML files only store the data in string format and heavier than the JSON file. Whereas the JSON files can store the string, arrays, numbers floating-point numbers, and Boolean.
-
XML (Extensible Markup Language) is the markup language that is used to store the data. It is a very useful format to store data because it defines a set of rules that allow us to store the data in such a format, which is a machine as well as human-readable. It is widely used to store data. It is an HTML type markup language as they have the same type of structure. However, XML doesn’t offer the defined tags, but you can define your own tags and create your own markup language. The data stored in the XML document can be extracted and analyzed easily. This is the reason that it is most commonly used for web servers. XML is a case sensitive language.
Python comes with many built-in modules and functions to perform specialized tasks. It has many built-in data structures to store and manage the data. Dictionary is one of the very useful built-in data structure that is used to store data in the key-value pair format. We can simply convert the XML data to a Python dictionary. Python provides the xmlodict module to perform the XML related tasks. This article explains the conversion of XML to a dictionary in Python.
-
Python is a general-purpose and widely used programming language of recent times. However, Python provides many built-in functions to perform a bunch of specific tasks. However, we can create our own functions to perform a specific task. In Python, the lambda keyword creates an anonymous function. A function without a name is called an anonymous function. Normally, a regular function in Python is created using the def keyword. It has a name and parentheses. While the anonymous function is used with the lambda keyword. Therefore, the anonymous function is also known as the lambda function. This article explains the Python lambda function with examples.
-
It turns out there is hope that R will work on Apple silicon. A usable Fortran 90 compiler for Apple silicon will hopefully be available relatively soon, since the development version of GFortran already seems to be working (check-all passed for R including reference LAPACK/BLAS) and there is a strong need for such compiler not only for R, but any scientific computing on that platform.
Any package native code that wants to reliably preserve NAs (computations with at least one NA value on input provide NA on output) has to include explicit checks, be it for computations implemented in the package native code or in external libraries. That is the only portable, reliable way, and has been the only one for long time. Packages that choose to not guarantee such propagation, on the other hand, should not capture in tests the coincidental propagation on the developer’s platform. On ARM, and hence also Apple silicon, R now masks some of these issues by disabling the RunFast mode, but another new platform may appear where this won’t be possible, and more importantly, NAs may be “lost” also due to compiler optimizations or algorithmically in external libraries.
