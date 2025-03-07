To get a taste of Linux, you don’t always have to have a beast of a computer. We know that the latest version of Ubuntu and other such newer Linux distros can be a bit difficult to run on older systems. However, there are many operating systems in the world of Linux that are especially geared toward machines with low-end specifications. And the best thing about them is that they still provide users with a genuine Linux experience but go easy on the computer resources by cutting down on a few less-needed elements. Other than that, you’ll also see that even though these distributions are really lightweight, they still happen to come with many features.

The Knowledge is Everything (KIE) group recently released TrustyAI, an open-source solution that combines machine learning models and decision logic to enrich automated decisions by including predictive analytics. It is the result of a new initiative, within the KIE group, to increase trust in decision making processes that depend on AI predictive models. The new initiative focuses on runtime, explainability, and accountability. “New laws such as GDPR include the right to access how your data has been processed. Therefore, domain experts must understand the way in which a customer’s data has been processed, so that they can pass this information back to them,” the KIE group wrote in a blog post.

today's leftovers Linux Browser wars - Performance isn't everything... - YouTube

Why I LOVE Linux | RE: @JayzTwoCents - YouTube

NVIDIA Vulkan Beta 455.46.01 driver out now | GamingOnLinux NVIDIA have released another update to their quickly advancing Vulkan Beta Driver, with the 455.46.01 release out. [...] Reminder: This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers. The newest stable versions of the main NVIDIA driver for Linux are at 450.80.02 released on September 30 from their "long lived" series or 455.38 released on October 30 from their "short lived" series. Confused?

GSoD Weekly Summary 8 By the end of last week I had curated a list of the issues for GNOME contacts ready on which I need to work on. I also created an issue for that in the user-docs section on GitLab. Creating an issue and then working on it is a good practice as you can then reference all the Merge Requests you work on under the same issue. This allows not only the supervisor, but also everyone who is working on documentation for GNOME to get a clear idea about what you are working on and what is the next task you would be working on. [...] And with all this I managed to finish GNOME contacts. It was very quick to be honest. Another core application finished!

The syslog-ng Insider 2020-10: LaaS; PAN-OS; Security Onion; New Relic; This is the 86th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

Where you can learn together - Qt Goes Virt. Seminars in 2020-2021 2020 has been a roller coaster. As everyone continues to navigate through these challenging times, the Qt team is excited to provide a space for like-minded peers to watch and ask questions. Gather around for 10 hours with the Qt product team, industry thought leaders and the Qt Ecosystem in your school of choice: Embedded, Desktop, and UI Design!

Linux App Summit 2020 The busy Q3/Q4 2020 schedule of conferences continues this week with Linux App Summit (LAS), a conference "designed to accelerate the growth of the Linux application ecosystem by bringing together everyone involved in creating a great Linux application user experience." Starting today, and running until this Saturday (November 14), LAS will be taking place entirely online for the first time, with 30+ talks spread out over three days. Collaborans will giving presentations on Linux graphics, PipeWire and our work with Valve. You can find full details below for each talk. The conference is free of charge, but you must register to attend.

News – WordPress 5.6 Beta 4 – WordPress.org WordPress 5.6 Beta 4 is now available for testing! This software is still in development, so we recommend that you run this version on a test site.

How (not) to set up a public warning system What is the best way to alert people about catastrophes? Germany went with proprietary apps which caused the recent warning day ("Warntag") to become an official failure. We analysed the situation and found more robust solutions that respect user rights. The basic idea of testing emergency systems is to find potential or real problems. However, it is remarkable how much went wrong in Germany's official warning day in September. Especially the unreliability of the officially advertised non-free and non-standard apps forced the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), that is in charge of the responsible Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), to label the test day as a failure. The FSFE analysed the findings together with experts in civil protection and mobile networking to figure out why the apps failed, and what a more resilient and open system can look like. [...] Despite the clear advantages of cell broadcasts, warning apps have their justification. Users can request various information about other regions and past events. However, basing a large part of the emergency communication system on warning apps has proven to be too prone to single points of failure. Furthermore, because of the critical role of emergency communication systems for the public, they have to be Free Software, and built upon Open Standards. Only with the freedoms to use, study, share, and improve software, can they be analysed by citizens and independent security researchers. This in turn increases trust and willingness to install a complementary warning app, as the practical experience with the Corona tracing apps shows.