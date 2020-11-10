markets – track stock, currency, and cryptocurrency
A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Typically it does not exist in physical form (like paper money) and is also typically not issued by a central authority. Instead, there’s decentralized control.
Cryptocurrencies have not only had an impact on the world’s expectations surrounding money. They’ve also continued to evolve since the first Bitcoin block was mined back in 2009. Since then, thousands of unique cryptocurrencies have appeared.
Of these, Bitcoin remains the most popular. Some economists, including several Nobel laureates, have characterized it as a speculative bubble. But Bitcoin could be on the verge of adoption by professional investors which would send its price higher.
markets is software that lets you track stock, currency, and cryptocurrency prices. The tool is written in Vala and uses GTK3.
Your Computer Isn't Yours
I’m speaking, of course, of the world that Richard Stallman predicted in 1997. The one Cory Doctorow also warned us about. [...] Your computer now serves a remote master, who has decided that they are entitled to spy on you. If you’ve the most efficient high-res laptop in the world, you can’t turn this off. Let’s not think very much right now about the additional fact that Apple can, via these online certificate checks, prevent you from launching any app they (or their government) demands be censored.
Oracle Linux 8.3 Is Out and It Brings a Much Improved Installer, SELinux Updates
Derived from the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3, Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 is here six months after Oracle Linux 8.2 and it’s powered by the latest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) based on the upstream long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). Highlights of this release include a much-improved graphical installer that features better support for NVDIMM devices and IPv6 static configurations, the LUKS2 (Linux Unified Key Setup) disk encryption management for encrypted containers by default, as well as the addition of "root password" and "user creation settings" in the Installation Summary screen.
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TrustyAI
The Knowledge is Everything (KIE) group recently released TrustyAI, an open-source solution that combines machine learning models and decision logic to enrich automated decisions by including predictive analytics. It is the result of a new initiative, within the KIE group, to increase trust in decision making processes that depend on AI predictive models. The new initiative focuses on runtime, explainability, and accountability. “New laws such as GDPR include the right to access how your data has been processed. Therefore, domain experts must understand the way in which a customer’s data has been processed, so that they can pass this information back to them,” the KIE group wrote in a blog post.
