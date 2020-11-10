Security: Patches, Zoom Back Doors, and More
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libproxy, pacemaker, and thunderbird), Fedora (nss), openSUSE (kernel), Oracle (curl, librepo, qt and qt5-qtbase, and tomcat), Red Hat (firefox), SUSE (firefox, java-1_7_0-openjdk, and openldap2), and Ubuntu (apport, libmaxminddb, openjdk-8, openjdk-lts, and slirp).
Zoom Gets An FTC Wrist Slap For Misleading Users On Security, Encryption
In many ways, Zoom is an incredible success story. A relative unknown before the pandemic, the company's userbase exploded from 10 million pre-pandemic to 300 million users worldwide as of last April. One problem: like so many modern tech companies, its security and privacy practices weren't up to snuff. Researchers found that the company's "end-to-end encryption" didn't actually exist. The company also came under fire for features that let employers track employees' attention levels, and for sharing data with Facebook that wasn't revealed in the company's privacy policies.
This Week In Security: Platypus, Git.bat, TCL TVs, And Lessons From Online Gaming | Hackaday
Git’s Large File System is a reasonable solution to a bit of a niche problem. How do you handle large binary files that need to go into a git repository? It might be pictures or video that is part of a project’s documentation, or even a demonstration dataset. Git-lfs’s solution is to replace the binary files with a text-based pointer to where the real file is hosted. That’s not important to understanding this vulnerability, though. The problem is that git-lfs will call the main git binary as part of its operation, and when it does so, the full path is not used. On a Unix system, that’s not a problem. The $PATH variable is used to determine where to look for binaries. When git is run, /usr/bin/git is automagically run. On a Windows system, however, executing a binary name without a path will first look in the current directory, and if a matching executable file is not found, only then will the standard locations be checked.
You may already see the problem. If a repository contains a git.exe, git.bat, or another git.* file that Windows thinks is executable, git-lfs will execute that file instead of the intended git binary. This means simply checking out a malicious repository gets you immediate code execution. A standard install of git for Windows, prior to 2.29.2.2, contains the vulnerable plugin by default, so go check that you’re updated!
Using Burp for Automated Attacks – Linux Hint
Burp Suite is a rich-featured web application attack tool designed by Portswigger. It is equipped with everything needed to perform a successful pentest against a web application. Burp is the world’s most widely used web application tester & scanner, with over 40,000 active users, due to its easy to use interface and depth. It’s already an awesome web application pentesting with capabilities that can even further increased by adding extensions or add-ons called BApps.
Your Computer Isn't Yours
I’m speaking, of course, of the world that Richard Stallman predicted in 1997. The one Cory Doctorow also warned us about. [...] Your computer now serves a remote master, who has decided that they are entitled to spy on you. If you’ve the most efficient high-res laptop in the world, you can’t turn this off. Let’s not think very much right now about the additional fact that Apple can, via these online certificate checks, prevent you from launching any app they (or their government) demands be censored.
Oracle Linux 8.3 Is Out and It Brings a Much Improved Installer, SELinux Updates
Derived from the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3, Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 is here six months after Oracle Linux 8.2 and it’s powered by the latest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) based on the upstream long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). Highlights of this release include a much-improved graphical installer that features better support for NVDIMM devices and IPv6 static configurations, the LUKS2 (Linux Unified Key Setup) disk encryption management for encrypted containers by default, as well as the addition of "root password" and "user creation settings" in the Installation Summary screen.
Android Leftovers
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TrustyAI
The Knowledge is Everything (KIE) group recently released TrustyAI, an open-source solution that combines machine learning models and decision logic to enrich automated decisions by including predictive analytics. It is the result of a new initiative, within the KIE group, to increase trust in decision making processes that depend on AI predictive models. The new initiative focuses on runtime, explainability, and accountability. “New laws such as GDPR include the right to access how your data has been processed. Therefore, domain experts must understand the way in which a customer’s data has been processed, so that they can pass this information back to them,” the KIE group wrote in a blog post.
