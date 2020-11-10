Games: CoreCtrl, October Night Games, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Sail Forth
-
Never Go For AMD Gaming on Linux Without CoreCtrl
AMD is starting to become the mainstream option for gamers nowadays with their CPUs & GPUs, allowing on-budget gamers to enjoy great performance for mostly half the price of the other vendors in the market like Intel and NVIDIA.
Sadly AMD does not provide its AMD Radeon software for Linux (The controlling program responsible of tweaking GPU & CPU), and hence Linux users have to find alternatives or develop their own in order to unlock the full potential of the parts they bought.
Luckily, a new game changer is finally available in market; Meet CoreCtrl.
[...]
Just keep in mind that manipulating the power/performance levels is not generally recommended unless you know what you are doing. Most users in fact can generally gain 10-30 FPS in their games by simply starting the fans at early levels without modifying anything else at all in their systems.
So that could be a good option for you to try if you are newbie to these kinds of things, rather than burn your chips or shorten their virtual age.
[...]
CoreCtrl is an amazing open source software that fulfills a unique use case for AMD users on Linux. Using this software users will be able to gain additional performance from the parts they have in their PCs, and may even decide to skip a hardware upgrade due to the performance gain it can give.
And it gives it quite easily; Just few clicks with a beautiful Qt-driven user interface that makes the operation very smooth and quick.
CoreCtrl is definitely a must-have for AMD users on Linux.
-
Enjoy a battle of magic cults in the digital board game October Night Games - now on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Following on from a successful Kickstarter campaign in September 2020, Octobear Knight Games have released their digital board game October Night Games.
Being influenced by the writings of Roger Zelazny, H.P. Lovecraft, Abraham Merrit, Bram Stocker, Albert Bloch, and many others to create their procedurally generated narrative the game follows a battle between two mysterious and magical cults to decide the fate of the world on Halloween night.
-
Multiplayer narrative escape puzzler 'Mad Experiments: Escape Room' is out now | GamingOnLinux
Enjoy escape room puzzle games? Mad Experiments: Escape Room from PlayTogether Studio is officially out now.
With multiple rooms to break out of that are full of riddles, clues, and mysteries to uncover it's a highly interactive game with items everywhere you can examine to try and find your way out. They here, is to fully explore your surroundings. It's built firmly with co-op in mind, with it being possible to have six player try to solve the rooms together. It was previously in Early Access with the 1.0 release adding in the third chapter.
-
Take on the high seas in the new limited time Sail Forth demo | GamingOnLinux
Sail Forth is a very colourful high seas adventure that sees you travel through a procedurally crafted adventure over an unending ocean. It is perhaps the most vibrant sailing game I've ever seen, with sharp colours and a cute style to it
Coming with Linux support sometime in 2021, they've released a fresh demo build to go along with the IndieX event and it will be live for you to play until Sunday, November 15. This new and improved demo which was previously showed off during one of the big Steam events has "a lot of general gameplay changes and improvements, as well as new encounters, boats" and more.
-
HotShot Low-Polygon Racing on Linux - Boiling Steam
Is it just me, or is there a complete category of games that are just building on past titles (almost with carbon copy precision) without using the original brand name? Just yesterday I saw an upcoming indie title, a 1 vs. 1 fighter, clearly looking like and playing like Bushido Blade, without the trademark. Then there’s this Wipe-out clone without the official name, BallisticNG. And I could go on. What’s interesting to me is that they are NOT cloning recent games – that used to be a thing. When Doom came out, within a couple of years every big publisher had a Doom-like game in their line-up. No, here we are witnessing something different, with (mostly) indie devs cloning/recreating much older games or genres that are not really popular anymore. I wonder about the economics of those. Do they sell well enough because of the semi-brand recognition for older gamers? Does the appeal to nostalgia work? It probably does well enough as there’s no sign of the trend stopping any time soon. The point may also be to bring such games to other platforms while they used to be exclusives of one console or another.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 664 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Your Computer Isn't Yours
I’m speaking, of course, of the world that Richard Stallman predicted in 1997. The one Cory Doctorow also warned us about. [...] Your computer now serves a remote master, who has decided that they are entitled to spy on you. If you’ve the most efficient high-res laptop in the world, you can’t turn this off. Let’s not think very much right now about the additional fact that Apple can, via these online certificate checks, prevent you from launching any app they (or their government) demands be censored.
Oracle Linux 8.3 Is Out and It Brings a Much Improved Installer, SELinux Updates
Derived from the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3, Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 is here six months after Oracle Linux 8.2 and it’s powered by the latest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) based on the upstream long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). Highlights of this release include a much-improved graphical installer that features better support for NVDIMM devices and IPv6 static configurations, the LUKS2 (Linux Unified Key Setup) disk encryption management for encrypted containers by default, as well as the addition of "root password" and "user creation settings" in the Installation Summary screen.
Android Leftovers
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: TrustyAI
The Knowledge is Everything (KIE) group recently released TrustyAI, an open-source solution that combines machine learning models and decision logic to enrich automated decisions by including predictive analytics. It is the result of a new initiative, within the KIE group, to increase trust in decision making processes that depend on AI predictive models. The new initiative focuses on runtime, explainability, and accountability. “New laws such as GDPR include the right to access how your data has been processed. Therefore, domain experts must understand the way in which a customer’s data has been processed, so that they can pass this information back to them,” the KIE group wrote in a blog post.
Recent comments
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 48 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago