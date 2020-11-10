Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 13th of November 2020 08:01:24 PM

The Linux desktop distros of today are the most accessible to complete newcomers as they have ever been. There was a time not long ago when only truly intrepid computer thrill seekers would dare install Linux. Now, not only can one get Linux installed on most desktop or laptop computer hardware in 15 minutes, but one can hand it off to anyone with the loosest grasp on how to use computers and expect them to be just fine.

All of that said, once in a blue moon, one will experience sheer terror at the hands of a buggy Linux system. No amount of battle-hardiness can keep you completely safe, either.

I know this because not too long ago, a fear-inducing Linux bug came for me. I wanted to share this true Linux story, so that you may be informed and entertained. Out of respect to hard-working Linux distro developers who make honest mistakes, I will not name the offending distribution, but to add an air of ominousness I will note that it has consistently ranked in DistroWatch’s Top 10 for at least a year.

To those of you who place unshakeable confidence in “mainstream” distros: You have been warned. Now then, let us begin.