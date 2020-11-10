We have enabled Warp, a significant update to SpiderMonkey, by default in Firefox 83. SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in the Firefox web browser. With Warp (also called WarpBuilder) we’re making big changes to our JIT (just-in-time) compilers, resulting in improved responsiveness, faster page loads and better memory usage. The new architecture is also more maintainable and unlocks additional SpiderMonkey improvements. This post explains how Warp works and how it made SpiderMonkey faster. Also: SpiderMonkey's Warp Upgrade Is Ready For Firefox 83 - Phoronix

Zoom has been a boom since Coronavirus started, it seemed to be one of the very few software in the world capable of handling the planet’s digital transfer of most face-to-face communication since people were forced to stay in their homes during the quarantine. Governments, schools, universities, hospitals, companies, enterprises… All of them went to Zoom in order to face the new communication hassle. Its stock market increased by %500 since the beginning of the pandemic, and tens of of millions of new users worldwide signed up for its premium plans. Everything sounded so great so far for Zoom, unlike most of the human race standing on the other side of the equation. Until, an investigational report by the FTC showed that Zoom lied about its end-to-end encryption for years, and that its so-called E2E secure communication is actually false marketing. Of course, users and developers around the world had no way of verifying Zoom’s marketing claims easily since it was a proprietary, closed-source application. And thus, they were not able to check the source code by their selves to verify those claims. Zoom being fully proprietary is why people started switching into open source zoom alternatives, like Jitsi, BigBlueButton and many others, so that they don’t remain in Zoom’s jail locking all their remote communications in one place.

Devices/Embedded: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi WT32-SC01 is a thin 3.5-inch ESP32 color touchscreen display Looking for an ESP32 board with a color touchscreen display? There is plenty of choices here, including Espressif Systems own ESP32-S2-Kaluga-1 multimedia devkit with a 3.2-inch display or M5Stack Core2 with a 2-inch display. But if you’d like a thinner and larger display, Tag Wireless WT32-SC01 is an ESP32-powered 3.5-inch color display with a 2-point capacitive touchscreen designed to be integrated into your own project or product.

MacOS or Windows Themes on Raspberry Pi [Ed: This may seem old, but they've only just promoted this post (this afternoon)] In this article, I will cover three Operating System (OS) for the Raspberry Pi (RPi), preferably the RPi 4. These Operating Systems are not truly MacOS or Windows 10, but a desktop with the look and feel of a Mac or Windows system. The look of a Mac or Windows is truly ‘screen deep’. All of the Operating Systems covered in this article are based on the Raspbian Buster OS. Do note that this OS is 32-bit, but these options are extremely elegant. Anyone that has a Raspberry Pi system has most likely installed and used Raspbian. The OS is the ‘default’ OS that comes with the Raspberry Pi if an SD card came with the board. It is the first download on the RaspberryPi.org website’s Download page (here). It is now called 'Raspberry Pi OS' instead of Raspbian.

Mars Clock

Perform a minimal install on your Raspberry PI - PragmaticLinux This PragmaticLinux article shows you step-by-step how to install a minimal lite version of the Raspberry PI operating system on your Raspberry PI.

OPTIGA Trust-M evaluation kit for Raspberry Pi targets Connected Home over IP standard The kit then relies on the Raspberry Pi 4/3 SBC’s WiFi and Bluetooth LE connectivity to provide a secure Smart Home system compatible with Connected Home over IP standard for wireless alarm systems, automation and secured monitoring, smart lighting, and more.