How To Install Chromium Web Browser on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Chromium Web Browser on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, The Chromium project covers two utilities such as Chromium and Chromium OS, which are the open-source projects of the Google Chrome browser and Google Chrome OS. Chromium has been developed as an open-source browser project whose critical mission is to offer a more secure, faster, and more stable way to navigate the web where threats are constant at every minute.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Chromium Web Browser on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to Install Discord on Ubuntu Linux (GUI & CLI Methods)
Want to install Discord on Ubuntu? You are not alone. This popular messaging platform is ballooning in popularity on all systems for two reasons: it’s free, and it’s good.
In this post we show you how to install Discord on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, or higher as a Snap app.
And if Snap apps aren’t your thing? Well, that’s cool too as we show you how to install Discord’s Linux app using the terminal and a couple of commands.
Whichever way you choose to install Discord you’ll be able to create a new account (or log in with an existing one); join your favourite channels; send messages, gifs, and media; take part in audio chats with other users; or create your own private Discord server.
How to back up your music files on Linux
If you’re a music fan who uses Linux, you’ll no doubt have dozens, if not hundreds of music files on your Linux PC. However, if these music files are not backed up, you could lose them if something happens to your system.
How to temporarily mitigate SAD DNS for Linux servers and desktops - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen walks you through the process of putting in place a temporary fix against SAD DNS for your Linux servers and desktops.
Different ways to schedule and list CRON jobs in Linux
Cron is a built-in Linux utility used to run different processes within the computer system at a particular scheduled time.
Crontab i.e. the Cron Tables are used for reading the scripts that are predefined within a system and by using a syntax, users can do the configuration of a Cron job for scheduling the commands. Cron is a daemon for managing that enables you to manage task execution at prescribed time. These activities are referred to as cron jobs and may be scheduled to run by a minute, hour, month day, month, week day, or any combination thereof. If the task were to be carried out manually, this could be an incredibly difficult task for a user, since the user would have to be present every interval to perform the task. This tutorial will assist you through several techniques to schedule and list Cron jobs in Linux.
Run ASCII Globe In Terminal With globe-cli Utility - OSTechNix
Feeling bored at work? Let's have some fun! The other day I stumbled upon a cool utility named globe-cli. As the name says, globe-cli is a command line ASCII globe generator to render an ASCII globe in your Terminal. You can rotate the globe in all direction, zoom in and zoom out a specific region in the globe using the mouse or keyboard. The globe-cli is written in Rust programming language and its source code is freely available under GPLv3. Without further ado, let us go ahead and run ASCII globe in Terminal with globe-cli utility in Linux.
Monitor Network Traffic with vnStat on Ubuntu 20.04
vnStat is a free, open-source and console-based network traffic monitoring tool for Linux operating system. With vnStat, you can monitor network statistics over various time periods. It is simple, lightweight and consumes a small portion of your system resources. vnStat allow you to generate the network traffic data in an hour, day, month, week and day.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use vnStat to monitor network traffic.
The accidental forkbomb: How a *nix script goes bad | Enable Sysadmin
When brilliant strategies go wrong, they can really go wrong and your opponent has to come to your rescue.
5 Different Ways to open the terminal in CentOS 8 GNOME Desktop
The terminal in Linux is a software that takes the commands from users, gets them executed from the OS, and returns the output to the users. They are also called shell and console.
This article focuses on different ways of opening the terminal in CentOS 8.
There are following five ways. I will demonstrate it to you one by one.
VirtualBox 6.1 on Fedora 33/32, CentOS/RHEL 8.2/7.8
Oracle VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. VirtualBox is a general-purpose full virtualizer for x86 hardware. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software.
How Many Users Can Open Source Zoom Alternatives Handle?
Zoom has been a boom since Coronavirus started, it seemed to be one of the very few software in the world capable of handling the planet’s digital transfer of most face-to-face communication since people were forced to stay in their homes during the quarantine. Governments, schools, universities, hospitals, companies, enterprises… All of them went to Zoom in order to face the new communication hassle. Its stock market increased by %500 since the beginning of the pandemic, and tens of of millions of new users worldwide signed up for its premium plans. Everything sounded so great so far for Zoom, unlike most of the human race standing on the other side of the equation. Until, an investigational report by the FTC showed that Zoom lied about its end-to-end encryption for years, and that its so-called E2E secure communication is actually false marketing. Of course, users and developers around the world had no way of verifying Zoom’s marketing claims easily since it was a proprietary, closed-source application. And thus, they were not able to check the source code by their selves to verify those claims. Zoom being fully proprietary is why people started switching into open source zoom alternatives, like Jitsi, BigBlueButton and many others, so that they don’t remain in Zoom’s jail locking all their remote communications in one place.
Warp: Improved JS performance in Firefox 83
We have enabled Warp, a significant update to SpiderMonkey, by default in Firefox 83. SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in the Firefox web browser. With Warp (also called WarpBuilder) we’re making big changes to our JIT (just-in-time) compilers, resulting in improved responsiveness, faster page loads and better memory usage. The new architecture is also more maintainable and unlocks additional SpiderMonkey improvements. This post explains how Warp works and how it made SpiderMonkey faster. Also: SpiderMonkey's Warp Upgrade Is Ready For Firefox 83 - Phoronix
Devices/Embedded: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi
Endian Community Releases New Version 3.3.2
Hi to all our Endian Community fans and we've got some great news to share! First we're releasing a huge set of updates that has a ton of bug fixes and minor feature improvements. In addition, we're releasing a new ISO for those who want a new install with all the latest and greatest packages.Last, we're switching our development cycle to use rolling releases which means you guys should be hearing (and receiving "update goodies") a whole lot more from us on a much more regular and frequent basis ;-)
