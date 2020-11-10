today's leftovers
-
Mesa 21.0 RadeonSI Merges Buffer Modifier Support - Phoronix
The long-standing patches by Bas Nieuwenhuizen on implementing DMA-BUF modifier support for the RadeonSI code within Mesa has now been merged for next quarter's Mesa 21.0 feature release.
With Linux 5.11 bringing the buffer modifier support on the kernel side for GFX9/Vega and newer, the code merged today into Mesa 21.0 enables the user-space API and makes use of the modifier capabilities within RadeonSI Gallium3D for the recent AMD Radeon graphics cards. This follows Intel's Linux graphics stack that has benefited from modifier support for a while.
-
Dave Airlie (blogspot): lavapipe: a *software* swrast vulkan layer FAQ
I had some requirements for writing a vulkan software rasterizer within the Mesa project. I took some time to look at the options and realised that just writing a vulkan layer on top of gallium's llvmpipe would be a good answer for this problem. However in doing so I knew people would ask why this wouldn't work for a hardware driver.
[...]
Software rasterizers are a very different proposition from an overhead point of view than real hardware. CPU rasterization is pretty heavy on the CPU load, so nearly always 90% of your CPU time will be in the rasterizer and fragment shader. Having some minor CPU overheads around command submission and queuing isn't going to matter in the overall profile of the user application. CPU rasterization is already slow, the Vulkan->gallium translation overhead isn't going to be the reason for making it much slower.
For real HW drivers which are meant to record their own command buffers in the GPU domain and submit them direct to the hw, adding in a CPU layer that just copies the command buffer data is a massive overhead and one that can't easily be removed from the lavapipe layer.
The lavapipe execution context is also pretty horrible, it has to connect all the state pieces like shaders etc to the gallium context, and disconnect them all at the end of each command buffer. There is only one command submission queue, one context to be used. A lot of hardware exposes more queues etc that this will never model.
[...]
Can this make my non-Vulkan capable hw run Vulkan?
No. If the hardware can't do virtual memory properly, or expose features for vulkan this can't be fixed with a software layer that just introduces overhead.
-
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks
Over the past week we have published our Linux performance reviews of the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 9 5900X + 5950X "Zen 3" processors. For as much data that has been available in those reviews, here is even more data accumulating thanks to the open-source Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org. Thousands of data points are building up for these very exciting AMD Zen 3 desktop processors.
Since the initial reviews on Phoronix I continue running more benchmarks on the AMD Zen 3 CPUs on Ubuntu 20.10 and in other hardware/software configurations -- both for future Phoronix articles and also just running more benchmarks to explore more areas of these new AMD CPUs. All of that public benchmarking funnels into OpenBenchmarking.org. Other sites using the Phoronix Test Suite and opting to upload their results like L1 Techs to OpenBenchmarking.org and other early Ryzen 5000 owners lucky enough to buy the CPUs already have also begun uploading their results as well.
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/46 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Overall, week 46 was good. A steady flow of new snapshots, staging projects that keep on moving – and we delivered 6 snapshots during this week (1105, 1106, 1107, 1108, 1110, and 1111).
-
Universal SMARC carrier launches with Elkhart Lake module
Data Modul announced a universal “eDM-CB-SM-IPCS” carrier for Arm and x86 SMARC modules plus a Linux-ready “eDM-SMX-EL” SMARC module featuring Intel’s Elkhart Lake Atom x6000E.
One of the benefits of standardized compute module form factors such as SMARC is that manufacturers can easily upgrade to a faster new module using the same basic design and vendor. In some cases, there is the potential to switch processor families and even architectures. Last year, for example, MSC launched a universal SimpleFlex carrier for SMARC modules that supports i.MX6, i.MX8/M/Mini, Zynq UltraScale+, and Intel Apollo Lake. Now, Data Modul has announced its own universal SMARC carrier called the eDM-CB-SM-IPCS plus an Elkhart Lake based eDM-SMX-EL SMARC module that runs on it (see farther below).
-
PeaZip 7.5.0
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available.
-
New Releases: Tor 0.3.5.12, 0.4.3.7, and 0.4.4.6
We have a new stable release today. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.4.6 on the download page. Packages should be available within the next several weeks, with a new Tor Browser likely next week.
We've also released 0.3.5.12 (changelog) and 0.4.3.7 (changelog) today. You can find the source for them at https://dist.torproject.org/, along with older releases.
-
Unix/Linux Bash: Critical security hole uncovered | ZDNet
By itself, this is one of those security holes where an attacker would already need to have a high level of system access to cause damage. Unfortunately, as Red Hat's security team put it, "Certain services and applications allow remote unauthenticated attackers to provide environment variables, allowing them to exploit this issue."
-
Cyber security centre warns of RAT targeting healthcare sector
The Australian Cyber Security Centre has issued a warning to the health sector, saying it has seen increased targeting by attackers using the SDBBot remote access trojan.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Servers and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Fedora: Changes to Media Writer and New Releases of Fedora 33 ISOs
Mageia 8 is on its way
The road to get Mageia 8 is winding, slow but steady. The current situation is that major packages have been updated to latest versions, such as: – latest Linux kernel 5.9.6 built for x86_64, i586, arm7l and aarch64 architectures,which can recognize all new released hardware since Mageia 7.1. We intend to release Mageia 8 with a Long Term Support Kernel. 5.10 will be the new LTS one, just around the corner for a December release. We will ship with this version. – basesystem with systemd 246, glibc 2.31, GCC 10.2, LLVM 10.0.1, urpmi 8.123, DNF 4.2.23 and rpm 4.16.0 ; – Java stack updated to java-11-openjdk (11.0.9.6) and built against this version;- python 3.8.5, rust 1.47, ruby 2.7.2, Golang 1.15.3,… We decided to stop supporting Java 8, and only have Java 11. This requires fixing the Java stack, as some applications have never been ported, and therefore have to be removed, while others have to be updated to the ported version. On the desktop side, we have an updated x11-server to 1.20.9 stack. A Wayland session for GNOME is available on Intel, AMD and even NVIDIA (with nvidia-current nonfree drivers). KDE Plasma is based on QT 5.15.1 with Plasma-Workspace 5.20.2, which can permit a wayland session preview. All infrastructure is here for it to have a desktop running on modern technologies. By default, we still ship Plasma with an X11 session on all hardware. GNOME is at 3.38.1. LXqt is 0.16. XFCE is at 4.15 preview and is a good candidate to move to the 4.16 release before we ship Mageia 8. Also: Mageia 8 Linux OS Is Inching Closer To Release
Recent comments
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 23 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago