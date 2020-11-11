today's howtos How To Install Gitea on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gitea is a free, open-source, and self-hosted version control system alternative to GitHub and GitLab. Gitea comes with a rich set of features including time tracking, repository branching, issues tracking, file locking, merging, and much more. Gitea can be installed on all popular operating systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, and ARM. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of GlassFish on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Compress Archives Using All CPU Cores with Tar - Make Tech Easier If you’ve ever had to compress large volumes with tar, you’ll know how much of a pain it can be. It often goes very slowly, and you find yourself hitting Ctrl + C to end the task and just forget about it. However, there are some other tools that tar can use, and they’re a great way to make use of today’s heavily multi-threaded CPUs and speed up your tar archiving. This article shows you how to make tar use all cores when compressing archives in Linux.

How to install PokeMMO launcher on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install PokeMMO launcher on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

Using mini Switch Button with Raspberry PI and Python

How to run graphics (X11) applications in the Kali LXD container – Mi blog lah! LXD gives you system containers and virtual machines, usable from the same user interface. You would rather use system containers as they are more lightweight than VMs. Previously we have seen how to use the Kali LXD containers (includes how to use a USB network adapter). There is documentation on using graphics applications (X11) in the Kali LXD containers at the Kali website. In this post we see again how to use graphics applications (X11) in the Kali LXD containers. The aim is to simplify and make the instructions more robust. The following assume that you have configured LXD on your system.