The 10 Best Raspberry Pi Starter Kits for Beginners

Linux

Since it’s first launch, Raspberry Pi has been gaining more and more popular among kids and other tech enthusiasts. In fact, there are a whole bunch of opportunities for you to try with this low-cost single board computer. However, if you think about doing exciting projects or learning to code with pi, you will need some other components that do not come with the Pi. Luckily, many brands have brought a complete package of pi accessories, including a version of the Pi to help you get started, commonly known as the Raspberry Pi starter kits.

today's howtos

  • How To Install Gitea on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gitea is a free, open-source, and self-hosted version control system alternative to GitHub and GitLab. Gitea comes with a rich set of features including time tracking, repository branching, issues tracking, file locking, merging, and much more. Gitea can be installed on all popular operating systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, and ARM. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of GlassFish on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Compress Archives Using All CPU Cores with Tar - Make Tech Easier

    If you’ve ever had to compress large volumes with tar, you’ll know how much of a pain it can be. It often goes very slowly, and you find yourself hitting Ctrl + C to end the task and just forget about it. However, there are some other tools that tar can use, and they’re a great way to make use of today’s heavily multi-threaded CPUs and speed up your tar archiving. This article shows you how to make tar use all cores when compressing archives in Linux.

  • How to install PokeMMO launcher on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install PokeMMO launcher on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • Using mini Switch Button with Raspberry PI and Python
  • How to run graphics (X11) applications in the Kali LXD container – Mi blog lah!

    LXD gives you system containers and virtual machines, usable from the same user interface. You would rather use system containers as they are more lightweight than VMs. Previously we have seen how to use the Kali LXD containers (includes how to use a USB network adapter). There is documentation on using graphics applications (X11) in the Kali LXD containers at the Kali website. In this post we see again how to use graphics applications (X11) in the Kali LXD containers. The aim is to simplify and make the instructions more robust. The following assume that you have configured LXD on your system.

Android Leftovers

Video: KDE Neon with Plasma Mobile on the PinePhone

One of the things that makes Linux smartphones different from Android or iOS devices is the same thing that makes desktop Linux different from Windows or macOS – support for completely switching the user interface by changing the desktop environment or user interface. This week the Plasma Mobile team described some of the progress made during October, so I figured it was time to take Plasma Mobile for a spin on my PinePhone. The easiest way to try out Plasma Mobile on a PinePhone is by installing a recent build of Neon, postmarketOS or Manjaro ARM downloaded from the Plasma Mobile install page. I opted for Neon, because it’s the “recommended” option, and because it was the OS with the most recent nightly build available. Read more

Linux desktop: The one moment in 2020 that is key to its success

If I reveal the Linux desktop information right from the jump, that would be in poor form. After all, I have to build up tension, add a little drama, and make you work for it. This is open source we're talking about--you're used to waiting for the payoff. You've been using Linux as your desktop operating system for decades, all the while wondering why the masses have yet to adopt the platform you know is ideal for the average user. Let's get to the topic at hand before you revolt. (Hint: Linux has been working toward this moment for a very long time, and it's quite obvious to anyone who has been paying attention.) Read more

