KDE Frameworks 5.76 Released with More Improvements for Plasma Desktop and Apps
KDE Frameworks 5.76 is packed with numerous improvements and bug fixes designed to make your Plasma desktop experience more enjoyable, as well as more stable, secure and reliable. Highlights include support for 16-bit PSD files for thumbnails and previews throughout KDE apps, full support for the KIO library to preserve extended attributes during common file manipulation operations, as well as the ability for the file Open/Save dialogs to correctly handle file names containing the “#” character and to redirect users to an existing folder instead of showing an error message when they try to create one with the same name.
Raspberry Pi 4 Review: Is Raspberry Pi 4 Worth Buying?
When it comes to single-board computers, nothing can beat the popularity of the Raspberry Pi. These tiny boards are not only affordable but also very user-friendly and offer excellent performance. Among these Pi models, the latest version, the Raspberry Pi 4, is supposed to be the most powerful and best of all. Since its launch, the 4k resolution display and the higher speed ethernet port have caught our attention, and we were inspired to give it a try. We have to say that this model is highly satisfying and the best tiny desktop computer you can get. However, like most other things, Pi 4 has some disadvantages, like getting heated or not compatible with older software. This article will give you a thorough explanation of all the changes, performance, and disadvantages of Pi 4. Stick to the end to know whether this new version is worth your money or not.
Video: KDE Neon with Plasma Mobile on the PinePhone
One of the things that makes Linux smartphones different from Android or iOS devices is the same thing that makes desktop Linux different from Windows or macOS – support for completely switching the user interface by changing the desktop environment or user interface. This week the Plasma Mobile team described some of the progress made during October, so I figured it was time to take Plasma Mobile for a spin on my PinePhone. The easiest way to try out Plasma Mobile on a PinePhone is by installing a recent build of Neon, postmarketOS or Manjaro ARM downloaded from the Plasma Mobile install page. I opted for Neon, because it’s the “recommended” option, and because it was the OS with the most recent nightly build available.
