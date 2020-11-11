GNUnet 0.14.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.14.0.
This is a new major release. It breaks protocol compatibility with the 0.13.x versions. Please be aware that Git master is thus henceforth INCOMPATIBLE with the 0.13.x GNUnet network, and interactions between old and new peers will result in issues. 0.13.x peers will be able to communicate with Git master or 0.13.x peers, but some services - in particular GNS - will not be compatible.
In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.14.0 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance.
