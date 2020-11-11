Today in Techrights
- Inside the EPO During Corona: More Microsoft and More Corruption/Nepotism From António Campinos (Loyal Friends Get Top Jobs to Cover Up/Perpetuate Scandals)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The EPO Recklessly Breaking the Law With Videoconference (ViCo) for European Patents
- Something About to Hit the Fan at the EPO
- Monday Will Not be “Early November”
- The Surest Path to Freedom is Removing Your Software
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, November 13, 2020
- Links 13/11/2020: Mageia 8 Coming Soon, Endian 3.3.2 Released
- The Free Software Community Saw It Coming
- Links 13/11/2020: WordPress 5.6 Beta 4, Cockpit 232
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, November 12, 2020
- Footage From Protest Against the Law Microsoft Now Misuses to Attack and Censor/Ban Free Software
- Microsoft Playing Hardball and Talking 'Double Dutch' to Undermine the Free Software Community
- Links 12/11/2020: Next Debian Theme, Proxmox Backup Server 1.0
KDE Frameworks 5.76 Released with More Improvements for Plasma Desktop and Apps
KDE Frameworks 5.76 is packed with numerous improvements and bug fixes designed to make your Plasma desktop experience more enjoyable, as well as more stable, secure and reliable. Highlights include support for 16-bit PSD files for thumbnails and previews throughout KDE apps, full support for the KIO library to preserve extended attributes during common file manipulation operations, as well as the ability for the file Open/Save dialogs to correctly handle file names containing the “#” character and to redirect users to an existing folder instead of showing an error message when they try to create one with the same name.
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Raspberry Pi Starter Kits for Beginners
Since it’s first launch, Raspberry Pi has been gaining more and more popular among kids and other tech enthusiasts. In fact, there are a whole bunch of opportunities for you to try with this low-cost single board computer. However, if you think about doing exciting projects or learning to code with pi, you will need some other components that do not come with the Pi. Luckily, many brands have brought a complete package of pi accessories, including a version of the Pi to help you get started, commonly known as the Raspberry Pi starter kits.
Raspberry Pi 4 Review: Is Raspberry Pi 4 Worth Buying?
When it comes to single-board computers, nothing can beat the popularity of the Raspberry Pi. These tiny boards are not only affordable but also very user-friendly and offer excellent performance. Among these Pi models, the latest version, the Raspberry Pi 4, is supposed to be the most powerful and best of all. Since its launch, the 4k resolution display and the higher speed ethernet port have caught our attention, and we were inspired to give it a try. We have to say that this model is highly satisfying and the best tiny desktop computer you can get. However, like most other things, Pi 4 has some disadvantages, like getting heated or not compatible with older software. This article will give you a thorough explanation of all the changes, performance, and disadvantages of Pi 4. Stick to the end to know whether this new version is worth your money or not.
