Maui 1.2.0 Release

KDE

Today, we are pleased to announce the release of MauiKit and Maui Apps 1.2!.
Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome.
The Maui Project is free and open-source software incubated by the KDE Community and developed by Nitrux Latinoamericana S.C.

This week in KDE: Tons of improvements to our core apps

A bunch of KDE apps received many lovely new features, bugfixes, and user interface improvements this week! And Plasma too, of course. Read more Also: KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland

Android Leftovers

Slackware-Based SlackEX Linux Now Ships with Latest Enlightenment Desktop

Based on Slackware 14.2, the new SlackEX Linux release drops the lightweight Xfce desktop environment for the even more lighter and beautiful Enlightenment desktop environment/window manager. In fact, SlackEX appears to be the only live system that uses the latest Enlightenment release, version 0.24.2. But that's not all that' new in the latest SlackEX Linux release, which is now powered by the Linux 5.9 kernel series. This not only means better hardware support, but it also means you won't find another Slackware-based live system running Linux kernel 5.9. Read more

