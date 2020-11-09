Games: Proton, Linux App Summit 2020 and More

Steam Play Proton 5.13-2 compatibility layer is out now with improved Direct3D 12 support | GamingOnLinux The Proton compatibility layer used with Steam Play on Linux has a brand new release out with Proton 5.13-2. This release follows on from some Release Candidate builds earlier this week, to clean up some issues after the big initial Proton 5.13-1 release that went up in the middle of October.

Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0 In time for the weekend Linux gamers is an updated Proton release from Valve and CodeWeavers for powering Steam Play to enjoy the latest Windows games on Linux. Proton 5.13-2 is the newest version of this Wine 5.13 based software that combined with the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton do a pretty darn good job at allowing modern Windows games to often run rather gracefully on Linux. Most notable with Proton 5.13-2 is pulling in VKD3D-Proton 2.0 in offering better Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support. VKD3D-Proton 2.0 should work with games like Death Strandling, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 3, Metro Exodus, and others.

Check out Linux porter Ethan Lee show off how Linux games are built and packaged | GamingOnLinux You've heard a lot about various packaging systems on Linux from deb to rpm and the next generation with Snap and Flatpak, but what about how games get built and packaged up? Well, that's what Linux game porter Ethan Lee wanted to talk about and show off during the Linux App Summit 2020. Interestingly, it sounds like Ethan Lee put in their talk plan after seeing us announce the event. For those who aren't familiar with Ethan Lee you can check out their port portfolio here which shows just how many games they've shipped including the likes of: Streets of Rage 4 which just recently released, VVVVVV, Owlboy, FEZ, TowerFall Ascension, Dust: An Elysian Tail and a vast many more. Ethan Lee also created and maintains FNA, which is a reimplementation of the Microsoft XNA Game Studio 4.0 Refresh libraries.

Collabora give an overview of their work with Valve at the Linux App Summit 2020 | GamingOnLinux Interested in all the work the open source consulting firm Collabora are doing with Valve to help improve Linux gaming? We've got you covered. We've already been over a few bits of what they're doing together, like their Linux Kernel work that will hopefully be live with Linux 5.11 and also their work on the Steam Linux Runtime Container system. Collabora have been doing a lot of other work in the open source space too that we've been following, like the Monado runtime for VR and AR (XR) and their work on the Panfrost driver for Mali. During the Linux App Summit 2020, Collabora developer Vivek Das Mohapatra did a presentation giving a whistle-stop tour of their work to give an overview of all the bits and pieces. It's about 28 minutes, so it won't take you long to go through if you want a nice way to catch up.

Super Productivity is an extremely powerful To Do app for Linux

Being productive is not the same as being busy all the time. You can be productive in a smart way by optimizing the scarce time you have in your work. There are lots of theories on how to be productive in a sane and healthy way while still being able to deliver stuff. There are also all kind of supporting ideas to optimize your productivity and balance it with your physical and mental health, like Pomodoro timers and automated breaks. For me the basis for optimized productivity can be found in the Gettings Things Done (GTD) approach, that I already discussed in depth in one of my previous articles "How I manage my productive life in Linux", which is inspired by the worldwide known and widely appreciated approach of David Allen, which he describes in his book "getting Things Done". To optimize your productivity, one of the things that is important to realize is that it is better not to use your brain to remember things, but to develop new ideas. If you don't have to remember everything, you have more room in your head to create things. Therefore it is very important to directly bring over your ideas to some kind of storage or second brain, so you can forget them for the time being, and come back to them later to organize, prioritize and plan these ideas into actionable items. You could say that the GTD method supports all of this. David Allen explains in his book five important steps that can help to set up and master your GTD workflow from idea to result, whch are Capture, Clarify, Organize, Reflect and Engage.

