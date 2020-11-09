This week in KDE: Tons of improvements to our core apps
A bunch of KDE apps received many lovely new features, bugfixes, and user interface improvements this week! And Plasma too, of course.
Also: KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 686 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: Tons of improvements to our core apps
A bunch of KDE apps received many lovely new features, bugfixes, and user interface improvements this week! And Plasma too, of course. Also: KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
Android Leftovers
Maui 1.2.0 Release
Today, we are pleased to announce the release of MauiKit and Maui Apps 1.2!. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome. The Maui Project is free and open-source software incubated by the KDE Community and developed by Nitrux Latinoamericana S.C.
Slackware-Based SlackEX Linux Now Ships with Latest Enlightenment Desktop
Based on Slackware 14.2, the new SlackEX Linux release drops the lightweight Xfce desktop environment for the even more lighter and beautiful Enlightenment desktop environment/window manager. In fact, SlackEX appears to be the only live system that uses the latest Enlightenment release, version 0.24.2. But that's not all that' new in the latest SlackEX Linux release, which is now powered by the Linux 5.9 kernel series. This not only means better hardware support, but it also means you won't find another Slackware-based live system running Linux kernel 5.9.
Recent comments
40 min 5 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
1 day 11 min ago
1 day 19 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago