How to root a Fairphone 3
Before installing those kind of ROM (official or not) you must root your phone2.
And, all the tutorials I found on the web drives me crazy. But I succeeded. There is how I made it, with more details as possible.
Hunting for Malicious Packages on PyPI
About a year ago, the Python Software Foundation opened a Request for Information (RFI) to discuss how we could detect malicious packages being uploaded to PyPI. Whether it’s taking over abandoned packages, typosquatting on popular libraries, or hijacking packages using credential stuffing, it’s clear this is a real issue affecting nearly every package manager.
Everyone Talks About Insecure Randomness, But Nobody Does Anything About It
I think machine learning provides the bridge here. The thought has hung in my mind for a few years, in fact; I've picked the brains of everyone I know remotely related to the field, and I've even hired some people to take a crack at it. So far, I haven't seen any prior literature suggesting that it's been possible or done, and nobody was really sure how to approach it. Finally, thanks to a generous grant from the Phil Brass Weird Ideas FoundationAKA DirectDefense who was happy to sponsor this research while I was not busy bug hunting for them! I was able to take a few weeks to think about it methodically.
The rest of this blog is structured in a pretty straightforward way: I talk about how numbers are generated at random in a computer, then talk about how to transform that notion of randomness into a learnable problemA basic knowledge of machine learning, and especially gradient descent will be helpful for understanding some of my thought process through this blog.. Not surprisingly, I will then solve that problem, and propose a roadmap for how to continue chipping away at the distance between my current progress and a usable attack.
How to play Phasmophobia on Linux
Phasmophobia is an indie survival horror video game released on Steam for Windows in September of 2020. In the game, the player takes control of one member of a group of ghost hunters as they hunt for ghosts. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
How To Install VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VNC (Virtual Network Computing) server is a free and open-source software which is designed for allowing remote access to the Desktop Environment of the server to the VNC Client whereas VNC viewer is used on the remote computer to connect to the server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install PowerShell 7.1.0 via Apt Repository in Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 [Ed: Very bad idea and hard to see why anybody would wish to do this]
How To Remove Docker Images, Containers & Volumes - LinuxBuz
Docker is an open-source tool that helps you to build, test and deploy the applications in the containerized environments. However, there are lots of unused containers, images, volumes and networks may reside in your system. They consume a significant amount of disk space of the host operating system. Docker does not remove those objects without clean up it manually.
It is a good habit to clean up these unused disk space regularly and keep your system organized. Docker has several commands to clean up those unused objects.
This week in KDE: Tons of improvements to our core apps
A bunch of KDE apps received many lovely new features, bugfixes, and user interface improvements this week! And Plasma too, of course. Also: KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
Android Leftovers
Maui 1.2.0 Release
Today, we are pleased to announce the release of MauiKit and Maui Apps 1.2!. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome. The Maui Project is free and open-source software incubated by the KDE Community and developed by Nitrux Latinoamericana S.C.
Slackware-Based SlackEX Linux Now Ships with Latest Enlightenment Desktop
Based on Slackware 14.2, the new SlackEX Linux release drops the lightweight Xfce desktop environment for the even more lighter and beautiful Enlightenment desktop environment/window manager. In fact, SlackEX appears to be the only live system that uses the latest Enlightenment release, version 0.24.2. But that's not all that' new in the latest SlackEX Linux release, which is now powered by the Linux 5.9 kernel series. This not only means better hardware support, but it also means you won't find another Slackware-based live system running Linux kernel 5.9.
