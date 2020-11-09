Games: Proton, Linux App Summit 2020 and More
-
Steam Play Proton 5.13-2 compatibility layer is out now with improved Direct3D 12 support | GamingOnLinux
The Proton compatibility layer used with Steam Play on Linux has a brand new release out with Proton 5.13-2. This release follows on from some Release Candidate builds earlier this week, to clean up some issues after the big initial Proton 5.13-1 release that went up in the middle of October.
-
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
In time for the weekend Linux gamers is an updated Proton release from Valve and CodeWeavers for powering Steam Play to enjoy the latest Windows games on Linux.
Proton 5.13-2 is the newest version of this Wine 5.13 based software that combined with the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton do a pretty darn good job at allowing modern Windows games to often run rather gracefully on Linux.
Most notable with Proton 5.13-2 is pulling in VKD3D-Proton 2.0 in offering better Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support. VKD3D-Proton 2.0 should work with games like Death Strandling, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 3, Metro Exodus, and others.
-
Check out Linux porter Ethan Lee show off how Linux games are built and packaged | GamingOnLinux
You've heard a lot about various packaging systems on Linux from deb to rpm and the next generation with Snap and Flatpak, but what about how games get built and packaged up?
Well, that's what Linux game porter Ethan Lee wanted to talk about and show off during the Linux App Summit 2020. Interestingly, it sounds like Ethan Lee put in their talk plan after seeing us announce the event. For those who aren't familiar with Ethan Lee you can check out their port portfolio here which shows just how many games they've shipped including the likes of: Streets of Rage 4 which just recently released, VVVVVV, Owlboy, FEZ, TowerFall Ascension, Dust: An Elysian Tail and a vast many more. Ethan Lee also created and maintains FNA, which is a reimplementation of the Microsoft XNA Game Studio 4.0 Refresh libraries.
-
Collabora give an overview of their work with Valve at the Linux App Summit 2020 | GamingOnLinux
Interested in all the work the open source consulting firm Collabora are doing with Valve to help improve Linux gaming? We've got you covered.
We've already been over a few bits of what they're doing together, like their Linux Kernel work that will hopefully be live with Linux 5.11 and also their work on the Steam Linux Runtime Container system. Collabora have been doing a lot of other work in the open source space too that we've been following, like the Monado runtime for VR and AR (XR) and their work on the Panfrost driver for Mali.
During the Linux App Summit 2020, Collabora developer Vivek Das Mohapatra did a presentation giving a whistle-stop tour of their work to give an overview of all the bits and pieces. It's about 28 minutes, so it won't take you long to go through if you want a nice way to catch up.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: Tons of improvements to our core apps
A bunch of KDE apps received many lovely new features, bugfixes, and user interface improvements this week! And Plasma too, of course. Also: KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
Android Leftovers
Maui 1.2.0 Release
Today, we are pleased to announce the release of MauiKit and Maui Apps 1.2!. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome. The Maui Project is free and open-source software incubated by the KDE Community and developed by Nitrux Latinoamericana S.C.
Slackware-Based SlackEX Linux Now Ships with Latest Enlightenment Desktop
Based on Slackware 14.2, the new SlackEX Linux release drops the lightweight Xfce desktop environment for the even more lighter and beautiful Enlightenment desktop environment/window manager. In fact, SlackEX appears to be the only live system that uses the latest Enlightenment release, version 0.24.2. But that's not all that' new in the latest SlackEX Linux release, which is now powered by the Linux 5.9 kernel series. This not only means better hardware support, but it also means you won't find another Slackware-based live system running Linux kernel 5.9.
Recent comments
40 min 5 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
1 day 11 min ago
1 day 19 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago