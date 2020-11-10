today's leftovers
Linux App Summit 2020 Videos Now Available From Steam/Valve To GNOME Circle
The 2020 Linux App Summit just concluded as a conference focused on the Linux user-space/applications. Given the pandemic, it was a virtual conference and the video recordings are now available.
[...]
There was also a talk on "GNOME Circle". GNOME Circle is "a new initiative by the GNOME Foundation to support independent developers who are using our technologies and to accelerate the grow of our community and software ecosystem."
Patently Obvious: The Year The Lawyers Came To FOSS
The GNOME foundation was sued by Rothschild Patent Imaging on August 28th, 2019. The lawsuit alleged that the GNOME Shotwell photo manager was infringing on Rothschild patents. The GNOME foundation eventually settled with the Rothschilds in March 2020. Neil McGovern, Executive Director of the GNOME foundation, went through the entire process in a 25 minute presentation at the Seattle GNU/Linux conference this weekend.
Mesa 21.0 Adds EGL_EXT_platform_xcb Support - Phoronix
The newly-opened Mesa 21.0 development window has merged support for EGL_EXT_platform_xcb.
EGL_EXT_platform_xcb is one of the newest EGL extensions and allows for creating EGL resources from native X11 resources via EGL_EXT_platform_base and without encompassing Xlib.
Bspwm: Manual Tiling With Receptacles... Kind Of - YouTube
Bspwm is normally an automatic tiling window manager, but it doesn't have to be and that's where things like receptacles come into play. These allow you to place your windows exactly where you want them, effectively giving you the first step to manual tiling.
insideBIGDATA Latest News – 11/10/2020
YottaDB Announces Octo 1.0, a YottaDB Plugin for Using SQL to Query Data in YottaDB
YottaDB, the database for transactional systems where data integrity is paramount, announced production-grade Octo 1.0, a YottaDB plugin to query YottaDB application data using popular SQL tools. YottaDB excels for transactional systems, where data integrity and application robustness are paramount – applications that effect database state change to provide mission-critical functionality, such as electronic health record systems, core banking systems, library systems, and election systems.
If you updated your mac to macOS Big Sur then you have problems with LibreOffice
First problem - only LibreOffice 7.0 and newer works on macOS 11 Big Sur. Nobody knows why. So if you use older version you should update your LibreOffice to 7.0.3
[LibreOffice] Detecting 0-byte files based on extension in Impress and elsewhere
We regularly see customers wanting minimal templates, which are language independent and have no content. Such files are handy if your workflow is to first name an empty document (create it) and only then edit it (and not the other way around: first create the document, then save it by giving it a name). This is easy for .txt files: if it’s zero bytes, it’s empty. But then this approach is also expected to work for other file formats as well, where our original approach was more technical: if it’s an empty file, that that can be only plain text, so we (almost) always opened it in Writer, not matching the user expectations.
Instead of explaining the problem to people again and again (that a literally empty PPTX file is not a PPTX template), there is value in just adapting the code instead to "do what I mean".
8 tech freebies and goodies you can try out online without paying
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a professional-grade photo editor that looks and works like Adobe Photoshop. Unlike the real Photoshop, it doesn’t cost $9.99 per month to use. It’s the closest thing to Adobe’s software you can get without a subscription.
GIMP has almost every tool Photoshop does, including advanced filters, layer masks and text settings. All of the tools are found in pop-up boxes that surround the image. If you’re new to image-editing software, there may be a learning curve when you start using GIMP. Thankfully, the online instructions are easy to follow. You’ll be an expert in no time.
What is the value of Open Source? Preliminary results of the Commission's study
The first results of the study on the impact of Open Source Software and Open Source Hardware conducted for the European Commission were presented. It found that increasing the number of commits to Open Source projects would translate to a boost of over €95 billion per year to the EU’s GDP.
The final report will be available at the beginning of 2021, but the consortium consisting of Fraunhofer ISI and OpenForum Europe presented preliminary takeaways on the economic impact of Open Source in Europe at the “Europe’s Digital Decade: Empowered by Open Source” event on 5 November. As Manuel Mateo Goyet, the Deputy Head of Unit - Cloud and Software at the European Commission highlighted during the event, Open Source together with reinforcing Europe’s cloud computing capacity can significantly contribute to increasing competition and innovation in the European Union and this research is a significant step towards finding the best path to achieve these goals. All presented data is available here. The research methodology uses data available on GitHub, the largest Open Source Software platform with over 260.000 European contributors.
Nyxt
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Nyxt
What is Nyxt?
Nyxt is a keyboard-oriented, extensible web-browser designed for power users. Conceptually inspired by Emacs and Vim, it has familiar key-bindings (Emacs, vi, CUA), is fully configurable and extensible in Lisp, and has powerful features for productivity.
Nyxt supports GNU/Linux, macOS, and Guix with engine support for WebKit and WebEngine/Blink.
Attention: Nyxt is under active development. Feel free to report bugs, instabilities or feature wishes.
Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, STM32
Programming Leftovers
Kodachi 7.6
Linux Kodachi operating system is based on Xubuntu 18.04.5 it will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure. Kodachi is very easy to use all you have to do is boot it up on your PC via USB drive then you should have a fully running operating system with established VPN connection + Connection established + service running. No setup or knowledge is required from your side its all been automated for you. The entire OS is functional from your temporary memory RAM so once you shut it down no trace is left behind all your activities are wiped out.
Security Leftovers
