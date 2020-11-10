“Blue Pill” is a popular STM32 development board thanks to its low cost – now as low as $1.50 on Aliexpress – and Arduino compatibility via the STM32duino project. People have created all sorts of projects around the tiny STM32 board, but I find Mark (aka thanks4opensource) buck50 test and measurement firmware very interesting as it turns the Blue Pill board into a logic analyzer compatible with the open-source Sigrok command-line tool and PulseView GUI.

After coming across Carbon Design Group’s Domino Wall Clock, which uses electronic magnetic coil motors to reveal white dots, Instructables member “Kothe” decided to create a simplified version of their own. The clock is comprised of three custom dominoes — the first tile for hours, the second and third for minutes. Unlike its inspiration, Kothe’s device uses addressable RGB LEDs as dots that allow for a variety of colors to shine through.

Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Elections voting begins next week. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

In a recent Twitter thread, I self-identified as "some days Deanna, some days Riker." Others shared their own "Star Trek Spectrum," from Worf to O'Brien and McCoy to Neelix. That led me to think more about Deanna Troi: the half-human, half-Betazoid empath who served as Lieutenant Commander and the ship's counselor for most of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Ever since my middle school days, I felt a kinship with her as I watched her observe and respond to situations and the people in them. Today, as an open source community manager, I think about how these traits are vital to the role of nurturing and guiding a group of people. Here's how I channel my inner Deanna Troi at work.

On September 13, 1970, the NY Times Magazine published an essay by University of Chicago economist and 1976 Nobel Prize recipient Milton Friedman - “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits.” Friedman’s essay turned out to be one of the most influential ever published in the world of business. To mark its 50th anniversary, the NY Times reached out to 22 business leaders and top economists and asked their opinion on what Friedman got right and wrong in his essay. “Friedman, who died in 2006 at the age of 94, was no mere economist; he was a kind of celebrity,” noted Andrew Ross Sorkin, NY Times financial columnist and editor. “He became a regular on the talk-show circuit. PBS even gave him a 10-part series. His economic theories, among the most consequential of the 20th century, still hold sway over large parts of corporate America, maybe none more so than this 1970 manifesto on corporate governance.” “In a free-enterprise, private-property system, a corporate executive is an employee of the owners of the business,” wrote Friedman in his 1970 essay. “He has direct responsibility to his employers. That responsibility is to conduct the business in accordance with their desires, which generally will be to make as much money as possible while conforming to the basic rules of the society, both those embodied in law and those embodied in ethical custom.” Business concerns beyond making profit, - such as “promoting desirable social ends,” or “providing employment, eliminating discrimination, avoiding pollution and whatever else,” - amounted to “preaching pure and unadulterated socialism.”

Programming Leftovers PGP::Sign 1.04 (2020-11-14) The refactor of PGP::Sign in the 1.00 release to use IPC::Run instead of hand-rolled process management code broke signing large files, which I discovered when trying to use the new module to sign checkgroups for the Big Eight Usenet hierarchies. There were two problems: IPC::Run sets sockets to talk to the child process to non-blocking, and when you pass a scalar in as the data to pass to a child socket, IPC::Run expects to use it as a queue and thus doesn't send EOF to the child process when the input is exhausted.

LLVM Has Fleshed Out Its Plan For Replacing "Master" With "Main" - Phoronix Back during the summer LLVM developers began devising plans for a new default branch name in Git for fostering the development of the open-source compiler stack. Like a growing number of open-source software projects, they have been working to move away from Git's current default of "master" as the main development branch. Beginning next month, that should now be a reality. While back in June some were calling for "immediate" action in LLVM ceasing use of the "master" Git branch name, the LLVM Foundation and other stakeholders have been spending the past few months not only deciding on the new branch name but how to make the transition as painless as possible.

100 Useful Vim Commands That You'll Need Every day No matter whether you’re a sysadmin by profession or just an old school tech enthusiast like me, if you ever find yourself in love with the awe-inspiring Unix OS, chances are you’re gonna feel the need for a versatile terminal-based Linux text editor at one point or another. For today’s guide, we’ll keep our focus on Vim, considered the best by many, if not all, as the best Linux code editor ever. So, let’s just skip on all those holy wars among you Vim vs. Emacs pundits and just keep our eye’s on the 100 best Vim commands, today’s topic. Emacs fanatics, however, please don’t get upset; we’ll cover that extensible editor of yours definitely in some time future.

OpenMP 5.1 Released With Better Interoperability For CUDA / AMD HIP / OpenCL For the Supercomputing SC20 week there is the release of the OpenMP 5.1 specification with some exciting additions.

10 JavaScript Console Methods – TecAdmin A JavaScript method is a property containing a function definition. A Console method is an object used to access browsers debugging console. With the help of console methods, we can print messages, warning, and errors to browser console, which is helpful for debugging purpose. The developer console in a web browser is a tool which logs the information associated with a web page, such as JavaScript, network requests, and security errors etc. To open the developer console window on Google Chrome, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + J (on Windows) or Ctrl + Option + J (on macOS).

Python swallows Java to become second-most popular programming language... according to this index Python has surpassed Java to become the second-most popular programming language in the TIOBE index, one of several imprecise yardsticks used to rank what's in vogue among coders.

19 Best Free and Open Source Python Visualization Packages - LinuxLinks Python is a very popular general purpose programming language — with good reason. It’s object oriented, semantically structured, extremely versatile, and well supported. Programmers and data scientists favour Python because it’s easy to use and learn, offers a good set of built-in features, and is highly extensible. Python’s readability makes it an excellent first programming language. Data visualization is an important method of exploring data and sharing results with others. When it comes to this field, Python is rubbing shoulders with R as the language of choice. Unfortunately, Python’s visualization landscape is pretty difficult to fathom without some serious digging. In part, this is because there are so many good open source Python visualization libraries available. Some of the packages are suitable for any field, others excel at a specific task. If you wish to visualize some data in Python, you’ll want to choose an appropriate package. Python has a fantastic range of packages to produce mesmerizing visualizations. Popularity inevitably brings lots of decisions and choices to make. Don’t be bamboozled by that choice! matplotlib emerged as the main data visualization library. It’s been in development for 17 years and is definitely the most mature library recommended here. However, it’s not necessarily the ideal solution, given that the best library is often determined by your own specific requirements. For example, let’s say you wish to analyze and visualize big data. In this scenario, VisPy and Datashader are my recommended Python solutions. When working with large datasets, visualizations are often the only way available to understand the properties of that dataset — there are way too many data points to examine each one. This article focuses on the finest Python visualization packages. All of them are released under an open source license. Some of them are in a fairly early stage of development. Each recommended package is given a thorough breakdown.