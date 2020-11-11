today's leftovers
New KDE Plasma Theme In 5.21, GNOME Extensions Rebooted, GIMP 2.99.2 | This Week in Linux 125 - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a bunch of new releases from a variety of projects. We’re also going to be looking into the future with my magic crystal ball to discuss what is coming in the next versions of GIMP, GNOME and KDE Plasma . . . and by Crystal Ball I mean the projects issued roadmaps on their blogs. We’ve got a couple distro releases to discuss with Feren OS, Clonezilla, and a new offering from the Proxmox team. Then we’ll discuss a Call For Help issued by the FSF to update their high priority list. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
The Top Five Linux Distros Of 2020 - YouTube
In 2020, I took a look at many Linux distributions. Some of them really impressed me. So as the year nears the end, what are my "Top Five" distros for 2020? The answers may surprise you.
A Specification Is Being Discussed For Passing Firmware/Bootloader Logs To The OS - Phoronix
Stemming from a GRUB bootloader inquiry and discussion that started over one year ago, a new specification is being proposed for possible adoption by the Linux kernel in being able to pass bootloader or system firmware logs to the operating system kernel for in turn exposing them to user-space.
An Akamai engineer inquired over a year ago to the GRUB development community about being able to debug remote hardware without a KVM. The desire arose for being able to read GRUB bootloader messages from within the running Linux environment. After discussing among GRUB developers and an early specification they began debating earlier this year, Oracle's Daniel Kiper has taken to the Linux kernel mailing list to gauge upstream kernel interest in such a specification and ultimately supporting it.
The goal would be to allow the OS kernel to either process such firmware/boot logs and where relevant to expose them to user-space. The specification is designed to be platform agnostic and self-contained.
Decrypting OpenSSH sessions for fun and profit
A while ago we had a forensics case in which a Linux server was compromised and a modified OpenSSH binary was loaded into the memory of a webserver. The modified OpenSSH binary was used as a backdoor to the system for the attackers. The customer had pcaps and a hypervisor snapshot of the system on the moment it was compromised. We started wondering if it was possible to decrypt the SSH session and gain knowledge of it by recovering key material from the memory snapshot. In this blogpost I will cover the research I have done into OpenSSH and release some tools to dump OpenSSH session keys from memory and decrypt and parse sessions in combinarion with pcaps. I have also submitted my research to the 2020 Volatility framework plugin contest.
Zero-Touch Provisioning for Juniper ⁕ Vincent Bernat
Juniper’s official documentation on ZTP explains how to configure the ISC DHCP Server to automatically upgrade and configure on first boot a Juniper device. However, the proposed configuration could be a bit more elegant. This note explains how.
Using Buypass card readers in Linux
If you want to know the result of your corona test in Norway (or really, any other health information), you'll need to either get an electronic ID with a confidential spec where your bank holds the secret key, can use it towards other banks with no oversight, and allows whoever has that key to take up huge loans and other binding agreements in your name in a matter of minutes (also known as “BankID”)… or you can get a smart card from Buypass, where you hold the private key yourself.
The LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.0 Just Arrived! - The Document Foundation Blog
The LibreOffice Documentation Team is happy to announce the availability of the LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.0, the most comprehensive guide for the Calc module, updated to the latest version of LibreOffice.
The Guide is available in PDF format and contains 545 pages, covering all basic and advanced features of the spreadsheet module of LibreOffice, and is a must-read book for exploiting the maximum of LibreOffice Calc.
LoRa & LoRaWAN support in Zephyr OS
The story of LoRa began in 2009 when Cycleo, a French company, invented LoRa. LoRa (Long Range) support for Zephyr OS goes back to December 2019. Since then, there has been a huge interest among the community to extend their support for it. More recently, LoRaWAN (low-power wide-area network) support was added to Zephyr OS. This will provide true networking support to Zephyr OS over LoRa. It operates in licensed free Sub Gigahertz frequencies (865 MHz-India, 868 MHz-Europe, etc…). It makes the perfect choice for low data rates and long-range applications.
23 fun Raspberry Pi 400 facts
The new Raspberry Pi 400 is a completely new form factor for Raspberry Pi (the company). We’ve compiled a list of 23 facts about the Raspberry Pi – including some unusual ones!
Enjoy, and let us know in the comments whether you know additional weird facts about the Raspberry Pi 400.
PANTS: a progressive web-based open-source nutrition ingredients and calories manager
PriceAndNutritionTrackingSystem (PANTS for short) is an open-source web-based application and self-hosted built to help users track their nutrition with its composed tool for nutritional data analysis of ingredients and recipes.
[...]
PANTS is released under Apache License 2.0, which guarantees the permissions to use it for commercial use, modification, distribution and more, with condition of license and copyright notice and state changes notification.
Clippings for Thunderbird replacement: Quicktext – Chris Ilias
I was a long time user of Clippings in Thunderbird. I used it for canned responses in the support newsgroups and more. Now that the Clippings is not being updated for Thunderbird 78, it’s time to look for a replacement.
I found a great replacement, called Quicktext.
With Quicktext, I create a TXT file for each response and put them in a designated directory. Quicktext has the option to paste from a TXT file or an HTML file. When composing a message, there are two buttons to the far-right above the text area.
TenFourFox Development: TenFourFox FPR29 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 29 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). There are no additional changes from the beta except for outstanding security patches. Locale langpacks will accompany this release and should be available simultaneously on or about Monday or Tuesday (November 17 or 18) parallel to mainline Firefox.
CY's Take on PWC#086
I am excited by the Sudoku task and eager to share.
Melbourne firm's listing back on Windows REvil ransomware site
Malicious attackers who used the Windows REvil ransomware to attack Nexia Australia and New Zealand, a network of solutions-focused accountancy and consultancy firms, have re-lsited the company on their dark web site, along with screenshots of data that has been allegedly filched during the attack.
-
4 Best Free and Open Source Linux FTP Servers
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a time-honored method of transferring files to and from a remote network site. FTP is built on a client-server architecture and uses separate control and data connections between the client and server applications. The FTP client connects to the FTP server, and enables the user to send and retrieves files from that server. FTP is one of many different file transfer protocols that are used. Other examples include the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), BitTorrent, the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), and Secure Copy (SCP). In recent years, FTP’s popularity for general downloading files has declined. Linux distributions and software are now often downloaded by using direct downloads using a web browser, by BitTorrent, metalink, or by using a download utility. FTP is often tucked away as a download option even if it is available. While FTP can cause bandwidth problems it nevertheless remains a great way of moving large files. The downside to using FTP is that it doesn’t necessarily take internet security risks into account. SFTP, the more advanced version of the same technology, enables you to manage files on your server just like FTP does. However, it uses a previously-established Secure Shell (SSH) connection to maintain the safety of your files and the site as a whole. An FTP server is a software application which enables the transfer of files from one computer to another. Here’s our recommendations.
today's howtos
PinePhone KDE Community Edition Launches with Plasma Mobile UI, Convergence
After PinePhone UBports Community Edition, PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition, and PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition, here comes the PinePhone KDE Community Edition using the Plasma Mobile UI developed by the KDE Project. If you love the KDE Plasma desktop environment, you'll adore the Plasma Mobile-powered PinePhone Linux phone, which promises to offer you the same underlying technologies `and apps that you're already using on your personal computer.
Linux vs. macOS: 15 Key Differences You Need to Know
The tug of war between Linux and macOS continues to go through the test of time. The internet meme world concludes their major differences in the usual humorous manner. In their opinion, macOS is for the rich, and Linux is for the skilled. If we add the Windows operating system to this debate, then patience as an attribute would also be a highlight of discussion. However, no operating system is perfect, but there is a perfect being for each operating system. The individual superiority in both Linux and macOS comes at a cost. This article is here to shed some light on the matter and, at the same time, remove the skeletons hiding in the two OS’s closets. Linux vs. macOS Since we are here to neither shame Linux nor macOS, we will look at the preference each operating system brings to the table when comparatively analyzed. However, the preferences might favor one operating system over the other. The final verdict will be in regards to performance flexibility and stability. It’s time to roll the dice on the first comparative topic.
