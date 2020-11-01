Today in Techrights
- Inside the EPO During Corona: António Campinos Running Europe's Monopolies-Granting Monopoly Like a Shop With Essentials While Crushing Those Who 'Stock the Shelves'
- EPO Staff Representatives Explain Why the Appeals Committee is Flawed and Transparency is Lacking
- Inside the EPO During Corona: COVID-in-the-Head António Campinos Acts Like a Maniac and Starts Shouting at Meetings (Refusing to Listen to Anybody or Accept Reality)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: Letter to Stephen Rowan About EPO Management Exploiting the Pandemic to Demand Harder Work (Instead of Loosening and Lowering Expectations/Workload)
- Nobody Was Ever Punished for Bullying Laurent Prunier (Bergot and Others Kept Their EPO Jobs and They Continue to Oppress and Silence Staff Representatives)
- Links 15/11/2020: The LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.0 and PinePhone KDE Community Edition
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The European Patent Office (EPO), in Clear Violation of the Law and the EPC, Forces Parties to Join Surveillance Sessions (American Spying Companies) to Squash False European Patents
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 14, 2020
- Links 15/11/2020: Linux App Summit 2020, SlackEX Linux Release, and Kodachi 7.6
- [Meme] DRM Loves Wintel/Microsoft/Centralisation/Monopoly
- Intel Worked to Eradicate Supposedly 'Offensive' Words From Linux While Inserting More and More Technically Offensive DRM Into Linux (Back Doors as Well)
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The EPO's Fat Cash Cow is Decreasing Salaries of Staff During a Public Crisis
- Inside the EPO During Corona: The António Campinos Monologue, Talking Inwards While Pretending to Represent the EPO's Interests
Wayland Status for Plasma 5.20
The KDE community has made some great progress on Plasma Wayland support during this release cycle. Some people on the Internet have qualified Plasma Wayland session as stable, but I wouldn't go that far yet. I would qualify Plasma sessions as beta preview, we still have a long way to go. In some configurations and workflow It might suit you but certainly not all users for now. I am going to highlight a bit this progress below but first I'd like to explain the technical challenges the KDE Wayland community Goal faces. Also: Imaginario 0.10 is out!
today's howtos
Photoflare Image Editor 1.6.6 Released, How to Install via PPA
Photoflare, a free open-source image editor inspired by PhotoFiltre, released version 1.6.6 a day ago with stability improvements and bug-fixes.
LabPlot 2.8.1 released
We’re happy to announce the availability of the first minor patch release of the big release we made two months ago. This release contains minor improvements and bug fixes only. In the plot we now allow to change the background color for axis labels. This is useful if you place the axis labels above the axis line and don’t want to see an underlying line in the bounding box of the label. The default setting is that the background remain transparent. For the cursor, the tool used to measure positions and distances in the plots, we now allow you to copy the values in the result window to the clipboard. When pasting new values into LabPlot’s spreadsheet, the auto-detection of the datatime format has been improved. We now better recognize the different formats produced in external programs and being pasted into LabPlot. Many smaller improvements were included in the dialog for the creation of the live-data sources related to the handling of errors coming from remote servers like MQTT brokers, etc. Besides the more stable behavior, the user now also gets clearer notifications about what went wrong. Furthermore, when reading live data it is possible to generate the timestamp column in LabPlot for the data being read also for TCP and UDP network sources. This was only possible for MQTT sources in the past.
