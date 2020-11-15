Wayland Status for Plasma 5.20 The KDE community has made some great progress on Plasma Wayland support during this release cycle. Some people on the Internet have qualified Plasma Wayland session as stable, but I wouldn't go that far yet. I would qualify Plasma sessions as beta preview, we still have a long way to go. In some configurations and workflow It might suit you but certainly not all users for now. I am going to highlight a bit this progress below but first I'd like to explain the technical challenges the KDE Wayland community Goal faces. Also: Imaginario 0.10 is out!

How To Install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, LibreNMS is an open-source auto-discovering network monitoring tool for servers and network hardware. It supports a wide range of network hardware like Cisco, Juniper, Brocade, Foundry, HP, and operating systems including Linux and Windows. LibraNMS is a community-based fork of Network monitoring tool "Observium", released under GPLv3. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add 'sudo' to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of LibreNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to back up your photos on Linux Do you have photos on your Linux PC that haven’t been backed up? Don’t know the first thing about backing up photos on Linux? If so, follow along as we go over how to back up photos on Linux.

Being your own Certificate Authority There are many blogs and tutorials with nice shortcuts providing the necessary openssl commands to create and sign x509 certficates. However, there is precious few instructions for how to easily create your own certificate authority. You probably never want to do this in a production environment, but in a development environment it will make your life signficantly easier.

Reaction Game (v2) with Raspberry PI and Mini Button Switch - peppe8o In this tutorial we are going to apply what we have learned to create a small reaction game. It uses cheap circuit components (mini button switch, resistors, LEDs and wirings), Raspberry PI and a little of Python programming. Differently from common Reaction games, it is a little more complete: it includes a terminal scoreboard. dedicated player leds and a referee. I’ll use a Raspberry PI Zero W, but this guide works with all Raspberry PI models.

Securing Linux System With Maldet - The Linux Juggernaut Viruses are a real problem for computers that run the Windows operating system. But, as far as anyone has been able to tell, there’s no such thing as a virus that can harm a Linux-based operating system. So, the only real reason to run an antivirus solution on a Linux machine is to prevent infecting any Windows machines on your network. if you have a Linux- based email server, Samba server, download server, or any other Linux- based machine that shares files with Windows computers, then installing an antivirus solution is a good idea. Linux Malware Detect, which you’ll often see abbreviated as either LMD or Maldet, is a Free Open Source Software (FOSS) antivirus program that can be installed in a Linux system. When you install it, you’ll get a systemd service that’s already enabled and a cron job that will periodically update both the malware signatures and the program itself.

Scanning for Rootkits with Rootkit Hunter - The Linux Juggernaut Rootkits are exceedingly nasty pieces of malware that can definitely ruin your day. They can listen for commands from their masters, steal sensitive data and send it to their masters, or provide an easy-access back door for their masters. They’re designed to be stealthy, with the ability to hide themselves from plain view

Application Sandboxing with Firejail in Linux - The Linux Juggernaut If you have an untrusted application that needs to be run in your Linux system, you can use a sandbox to run the application in a limited environment. In this way you can use the untrusted application without worrying about the security of your system. Sandboxing with Firejail uses namespaces, SECCOMP, and kernel capabilities to run untrusted applications in their own individual sandboxes. This can help prevent data leakage between applications, and it can help prevent malicious programs from damaging your system.

Security Auditing for linux with Auditd - The Linux Juggernaut So, you have a directory full of super-secret files that only a very few people need to see, and you want to know when unauthorized people try to see them. Or, maybe you want to see when a certain file gets changed, or you want to see when people log into the system and what they’re doing once they do log in. For all this and more, you have the auditd system.