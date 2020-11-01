Linux 5.10-rc4
We're getting to the point in the rc series where I start hoping for things to calm down. 5.10 hasn't calmed down yet, and there's a fair amount of small noise all over the place. Nothing that makes me particularly worried, and honestly, with about a third of the patch being various selftest updates and fixes some of that noise is certainly welcome, but I'm hoping next week will start seeing less actual changes. Anyway, if you ignore the Documentation, tooling and selftest changes, about half of this is various minor driver updates (really all over the place), with the rest being a mix of architecture (arm64 and x86), filesystem fixes, and minor core kernel and vm changes. All looks good, and nothing makes me go "uhhuh, 5.10 looks iffy". So go test, let's get this all solid and calmed down, and this will hopefully be one of those regular boring releases even if it's certainly not been on the smaller side... Linus
Also: Linux 5.10-rc4 Released But The Kernel Hasn't Calmed Down Yet
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 164 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 15th, 2020
The seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 15th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. It’s been a great week for Linux news and there were quite some exciting announcement from Intel, KDE and PINE64, but let’s not forget about the new Linux kernel releases and all the cool distros and apps that had new releases this week.
My Cheap Computer for Linux
If you are like me you are always looking to buy a new computer or electronic device. The thrill of opening it up and getting it setup and then using your new computer for all sorts of things. But I am cheap. I don’t have money to spend on unnecessary expenditures, so I was on the look out for how to really go ahead and buy or build a fully working computer running Linux on a low budget. I am not claiming to have found the best or cheapest solution, but what I got was pretty cheap (ONLY $250 USD TOTAL!!!) and worked well with Ubuntu booting up with out any extra configuration, so I am going to share the details with you in case you want to copy my approach.
Audiocasts/Shows: Feren OS 2020.11, Codeweavers, Tg as a Telegram Client
Wayland Status for Plasma 5.20
The KDE community has made some great progress on Plasma Wayland support during this release cycle. Some people on the Internet have qualified Plasma Wayland session as stable, but I wouldn't go that far yet. I would qualify Plasma sessions as beta preview, we still have a long way to go. In some configurations and workflow It might suit you but certainly not all users for now. I am going to highlight a bit this progress below but first I'd like to explain the technical challenges the KDE Wayland community Goal faces. Also: Imaginario 0.10 is out!
Recent comments
4 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago