Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux 5.10-rc4

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 16th of November 2020 03:32:02 AM Filed under
Linux

We're getting to the point in the rc series where I start hoping for
things to calm down.

5.10 hasn't calmed down yet, and there's a fair amount of small noise
all over the place. Nothing that makes me particularly worried, and
honestly, with about a third of the patch being various selftest
updates and fixes some of that noise is certainly welcome, but I'm
hoping next week will start seeing less actual changes.

Anyway, if you ignore the Documentation, tooling and selftest changes,
 about half of this is various minor driver updates (really all over
the place), with the rest being a mix of architecture (arm64 and x86),
filesystem fixes, and minor core kernel and vm changes.

All looks good, and nothing makes me go "uhhuh, 5.10 looks iffy". So
go test, let's get this all solid and calmed down, and this will
hopefully be one of those regular boring releases even if it's
certainly not been on the smaller side...

           Linus

Read more

Also: Linux 5.10-rc4 Released But The Kernel Hasn't Calmed Down Yet

»

More in Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 15th, 2020

The seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 15th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. It’s been a great week for Linux news and there were quite some exciting announcement from Intel, KDE and PINE64, but let’s not forget about the new Linux kernel releases and all the cool distros and apps that had new releases this week. Read more

My Cheap Computer for Linux

If you are like me you are always looking to buy a new computer or electronic device. The thrill of opening it up and getting it setup and then using your new computer for all sorts of things. But I am cheap. I don’t have money to spend on unnecessary expenditures, so I was on the look out for how to really go ahead and buy or build a fully working computer running Linux on a low budget. I am not claiming to have found the best or cheapest solution, but what I got was pretty cheap (ONLY $250 USD TOTAL!!!) and worked well with Ubuntu booting up with out any extra configuration, so I am going to share the details with you in case you want to copy my approach. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Feren OS 2020.11, Codeweavers, Tg as a Telegram Client

  • Feren OS 2020.11.

    Today we are looking at Feren OS 2020.11. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4, KDE Plasma 5.19.5 ( a few of Cinnamon applications, and uses about 1.5GB of ram when idling. Enjoy and it looks great!

  • Feren OS 2020.11 Run Through - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at Feren OS 2020.11.

  • Podcast With James Ramey - Full Transcript - Boiling Steam

    Less than a week ago we published the audio version of the podcast with James Ramey, president of Codeweavers – the company and people behind WINE and most of Proton’s efforts. We now publish the full transcript of our conversation.

  • Tg: Telegram Client For The Terminal Minded - YouTube

    I'm not much of a telegram user so I thought why not find a client that's a bit lighter than the official client so today we're looking at tg which is a terminal based telegram client which does most of what you'll probably want it to do.

Wayland Status for Plasma 5.20

The KDE community has made some great progress on Plasma Wayland support during this release cycle. Some people on the Internet have qualified Plasma Wayland session as stable, but I wouldn't go that far yet. I would qualify Plasma sessions as beta preview, we still have a long way to go. In some configurations and workflow It might suit you but certainly not all users for now. I am going to highlight a bit this progress below but first I'd like to explain the technical challenges the KDE Wayland community Goal faces. Read more Also: Imaginario 0.10 is out!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6