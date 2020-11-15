Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News and GNU World Order
Episode 224 – Are old Android devices dangerous? – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about what happens when important root certificates expire on old Android devices? Who should be responsible? How can we fix this? Is this even something we can or should fix? How devices should age is a really hard problem that needs a lot of discussion.
Linux Action News 163
The Ubuntu bug you need to patch, PayPal's Bitcoin support goes live, and a breaking change inbound to systemd.
GNU World Order 380
**qpdf** and its surprising PDF cracking ability, **radeon-tool** , and **rpm** , from the **ap** software series of Slackware.
