Mozilla Firefox 83 Is Now Available for Download with HTTPS-Only Mode, Improvements

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 16th of November 2020 01:22:16 PM
Moz/FF

The biggest new change in the Mozilla Firefox 83 release appears to be a new security feature called HTTPS-Only Mode, which is implemented in Preferences, under the Privacy & Security section. It provides a secure and encrypted connection between your web browser and the websites you visit, even if they don't use HTTPS.

By default it's disabled, but when enabled, the HTTPS-Only Mode will upgrade all your website connections to use Secure HTTP (HTTPS). The good news is that it can be used in all windows or only on private windows.

KDE Plasma 5.21 Bringing Native Fingerprint Manager

The upcoming KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop bringing a native fingerprint manager to help you to manage your fingerprints for authentication. Read more

Android Leftovers

Software Releases: Scribus 1.5.6.1 and BleachBit 4.1.1.1770 Beta

  • Free desktop publishing software Scribus 1.5.6.1 has been released

    Scribus is an open-source program that brings professional page layout to Linux/Unix, MacOS X, OS/2 and Windows. It is powerful software that helps you create great looking documents of all kinds. It also comes with a lot of support options to help you achieve the best result. There is an enthusiastic and friendly community around Scribus that assists beginner and pro alike through the mailing list, IRC channel, wiki, contracted support, and the bugtracker. Scribus supports professional features, such as CMYK color, spot color, separations, ICC color and robust commercial grade PDF.

  • BleachBit 4.1.1.1770 Beta

    When your computer is getting full, BleachBit quickly frees disk space. When your information is only your business, BleachBit guards your privacy. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and discard junk you didn't know was there. Designed for Linux and Windows systems, it wipes clean thousands of applications including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Adobe Flash, Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, and more. Beyond simply deleting files, BleachBit includes advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster. Better than free, BleachBit is open source.

Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News and GNU World Order

  • Episode 224 – Are old Android devices dangerous? – Open Source Security

    Josh and Kurt talk about what happens when important root certificates expire on old Android devices? Who should be responsible? How can we fix this? Is this even something we can or should fix? How devices should age is a really hard problem that needs a lot of discussion.

  • Linux Action News 163

    The Ubuntu bug you need to patch, PayPal's Bitcoin support goes live, and a breaking change inbound to systemd.

  • GNU World Order 380

    **qpdf** and its surprising PDF cracking ability, **radeon-tool** , and **rpm** , from the **ap** software series of Slackware.

