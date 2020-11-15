today's howtos
-
youtube-dl is too slow
The world of YouTube downloaders is a kakistocracy and youtube-dl is the undisputed king.
I've been using JWZ youtubedown instead for the past five years even though youtubedown is designed only to download files and I want links. With a few modifications I can make youtubedown produce links and it's faster than youtube-dl. Everything is faster than youtube-dl.
-
Why Git blame sucks for understanding WTF code (and what to use instead)
Thankfully Git has some pretty powerful search tools built right in. Let’s take a closer look at some of the tools at our disposal.
-
Using split DNS for websites hosted locally
The dev.freshports.org website is hosted on server in my basement. For you, that IP addresses resolves to a publicly available IP address. For me, that IP address resolves to an RFC 1918 address:
$ host dev.freshports.org
dev.freshports.org has address 10.55.0.24
Sometimes this is referred to as split dns, also known as split-horizon DNS, split-view DNS, split-brain DNS, or a fricking stupid thing to do).
-
Unlock encrypted disks on Linux automatically | Opensource.com
Open encrypted disks without having to manually enter a passcode by using Network-Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE).
From a security viewpoint, it's important to encrypt your sensitive data to protect it from prying eyes and hackers. Linux Unified Key Setup (LUKS) is a great tool and a common standard for Linux disk encryption. Because it stores all pertinent setup information in the partition header, it makes migrating data easy.
To configure encrypted disks or partitions with LUKS, you will need to use the cryptsetup utility. Unfortunately, one of the downsides of encrypting your disks is that you have to manually provide the password every time the system is rebooted or the disk is remounted.
-
Manage multiple Terraform versions with tfenv | Opensource.com
In my Terraform for Kubernetes beginners article, I used Terraform 11, and in an upcoming article, I'll cover upgrading from Terraform 11 to 12. To prepare for that, in this article, I'll show you how to use tfenv, a tool that makes it much easier to convert from one version to another, as well as to manage multiple Terraform versions in your work environment.
-
How to read and correct SELinux denial messages | Enable Sysadmin
A look at SELinux denial messages, where they're logged, and how to parse them.
-
How To Install MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL Workbench is a GUI application that enables database administrators and Developers to administration, development, design, creation, and maintenance of MySQL database systems. Mainly, this tool is used by database architects, administrators, and database developers to visualize the design of the database.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
