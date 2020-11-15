Programming Leftovers
GNU poke development news
1. Make the language a bit more compact 2. Support for lambdas 3. Support for stream-like IO spaces 4. Maps of complex values in l-values 5. Assignment to structs with data integrity 6. New rules for union constructors 7. The infamous big array bug is now fixed! 8. New built-in function gettime 9. Support for octal and hexadecimal codes in strings 10. Support for `continue' in loops 11. poke.rec database The development of GNU poke is progressing well, and we keep hopes for a release before the end of this lovely year 2020. This article briefly reviews the latest news in the development of the program: changes in certain syntax to make the language more compact, support for lambda expressions, support for stream-like IO spaces and how they can be used to write filters, support for using assignments to poke complex data structures, improvements in data integrity, annoying bugs fixed, and more.
-
Using rustc_codegen_cranelift for debug builds | Inside Rust Blog
rustc_codegen_cranelift, or just cg_clif for short, is a new experimental codegen backend for the Rust compiler. The existing backend is LLVM, which is very good at producing fast, highly optimized code, but is not very good at compiling code quickly. cg_clif, which uses the Cranelift project, would provide a fast backend which greatly improves compile times, at the cost of performing very few optimizations. This is a great fit for debug builds, and the hope is that cg_clif will eventually be the default backend in debug mode.
-
How to use Serializers in the Django Python web framework | Opensource.com
Serialization is the process of transforming data into a format that can be stored or transmitted and then reconstructing it. It's used all the time when developing applications or storing data in databases, in memory, or converting it into files.
I recently helped two junior developers at Labcodes understand serializers, and I thought it would be good to share my approach with Opensource.com readers.
-
How to work with Python Tuples? – Linux Hint
Tuple is an ordered and immutable data type that is faster than the other data types like list and dictionary. In this article, we are going to learn about Python Tuples and how to enter into Python interpreter, as well as the different operations that can be performed in it.
-
How to Read and Write Text Files in Python – Linux Hint
This article will cover a guide explaining external file handling in python. The main focus will be on opening and closing of text and other non-binary data files stored on a storage media, allowing you to run various operations on contents of the opened files.
-
Python String Operations – Linux Hint
A string is an immutable data type (read-only). This can be declared in single quotes or double quotes, or triple quotes. The string is an immutable datatype, and any operation we perform should be stored in another string variable. In this article, python operations on strings are discussed.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 86: Pair Differences and Sudoku Puzzles
-
Parallel errors | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
I wanted to know how long I have to wait for ffmpeg to turn * into AV1. To do so I have to capture STDERR because that’s where ffmpeg outputs the status information while encoding.
-
Mixtape: Gitops Days 2020 EMEA Minimix
I was lucky to support GitOps Days 2020 EMEA last week. The community of GitOps practitioniers came together again for round two and we saw lots of very engaged discussion and new ideas.
-
Setup Electron and Create Hello World Application in Linux – Linux Hint
This article will cover a guide about installing Electron and creating a simple “Hello World” Electron application in Linux.
-
Install Vue.js in Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint
In this tutorial, we will provide an easy step-by-step process to help you get started with Vue.js. Vue.js is a powerful, progressive, reactive JavaScript framework that is approachable and easy to learn. It provides many different tools and libraries that facilitate the application development process. If you have knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can start building web applications with Vue.js in no time.
-
Vue.js Components – Linux Hint
Vue.js is a progressive javascript framework, which is used to build UIs(User Interfaces) and SPAs(Single-page Applications). We can start building web applications in Vue.js with the basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Javascript. Vue.js is built by combining the best features from already existing Angular and react Frameworks. Developers love to code and feel freedom and comfort while building applications in Vue.js.
This component-based approach was basically inspired by and picked from the ReactJS. We write code in the form of components so that we can import that component and reuse it wherever we need it. Vue.js offers a single-file component, which makes it a loosely coupled and reusable code.
Vue.js offers the best component-based approach, like whatever a developer needs; he can find it in a single .vue file. Developers feel so comfortable and at ease when they don’t have to worry about or take care of the extra structure of a component.
In this article, we will have a look at the single-file component, which has a .vue extension. So, let’s have a look at a very simple Vue component example and understand it.
-
Vue.js Data Binding – Linux Hint
Vue.js is such an easy to learn and approachable library. So, with the knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Javascript, we can start building web applications in Vue.js. Vue.js is built by combining the best features from an already existing Angular and react Frameworks.
Data binding is one of the most elegant features of Vue.js because it provides reactive/two-way data binding. In Vue.js, we do not have to write a lot of lines to have two-way data binding, unlike other frameworks. One-way data binding means that the variable is just bound to the DOM. On the other hand, two-way means that the variable is also bound from the DOM. When DOM gets changed, the variable also gets changed. So, let’s take a look at both of the data bindings and see the right difference.
-
Vue.js Template Introduction – Linux Hint
Vue.js, which is used to build user interfaces (UIs) and single-page applications (SPAs), combines many of the best features of the JavaScript frameworks Angular and React, and many developers like to use Vue.js because it provides a neutral environment.
Like HTML, Vue.js has a template syntax, and we can use template syntax to bind the DOM with the components data. In this article, we will show you how to insert data into the template syntax and the ways to interpolate different types of data.
-
Vue.js Watch Property – Linux Hint
Vue.js is a very powerful and reactive Javascript framework, which is used to build Uis (User Interfaces) and SPAs (Single-page Applications). It is built by combining the best features from already existing Angular and react Frameworks. Developers also love to code or build applications in it.
Vue.js provides the watch property to observe and react to the variables or data change. We can use the watch property to manipulate the DOM when the watched variable gets changed. In this article, we are going to have a look at how we can use watch property, and perform the desired tasks on the change of variable. So, let’s get started.
-
openSUSE Board Election 2020 announced
Yes, but this time, it is the regular board election that is happening. The previous elections that were conducted during the past year were due to ad-hoc and unforeseen circumstances. However, as per the regular election cycle, we have three seats that are going to be vacant on the openSUSE Board in December. They are the seats of Axel Braun, Marina Latini and Stasiek Michalski. Note that Stasiek was elected this year to replace Christian Boltz whose term ends in 2020. However, Stasiek is opting out from this election due to personal commitments. My friend from the Election Committee, Ariez Vachha, made the election announcement on the project mailing list yesterday. The election wiki page has been updated accordingly, which includes the usual election schedule poster. That’s courtesy of our friends from the openSUSE Indonesia community.
Android Leftovers
Graphics: AMD, Zink, LuxCoreRender and NVIDIA
Games: Lethal League and "Gaming On Linux" Latest
