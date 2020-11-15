Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 16th of November 2020 05:00:09 PM Filed under
Development

  • GNU poke development news
    1. Make the language a bit more compact
2. Support for lambdas
3. Support for stream-like IO spaces
4. Maps of complex values in l-values
5. Assignment to structs with data integrity
6. New rules for union constructors
7. The infamous big array bug is now fixed!
8. New built-in function gettime
9. Support for octal and hexadecimal codes in strings
10. Support for `continue' in loops
11. poke.rec database


The development of GNU poke is progressing well, and we keep hopes for a
release before the end of this lovely year 2020.  This article briefly
reviews the latest news in the development of the program: changes in
certain syntax to make the language more compact, support for lambda
expressions, support for stream-like IO spaces and how they can be used
to write filters, support for using assignments to poke complex data
structures, improvements in data integrity, annoying bugs fixed, and
more.
  • Using rustc_codegen_cranelift for debug builds | Inside Rust Blog

    rustc_codegen_cranelift, or just cg_clif for short, is a new experimental codegen backend for the Rust compiler. The existing backend is LLVM, which is very good at producing fast, highly optimized code, but is not very good at compiling code quickly. cg_clif, which uses the Cranelift project, would provide a fast backend which greatly improves compile times, at the cost of performing very few optimizations. This is a great fit for debug builds, and the hope is that cg_clif will eventually be the default backend in debug mode.

  • How to use Serializers in the Django Python web framework | Opensource.com

    Serialization is the process of transforming data into a format that can be stored or transmitted and then reconstructing it. It's used all the time when developing applications or storing data in databases, in memory, or converting it into files.

    I recently helped two junior developers at Labcodes understand serializers, and I thought it would be good to share my approach with Opensource.com readers.

  • How to work with Python Tuples? – Linux Hint

    Tuple is an ordered and immutable data type that is faster than the other data types like list and dictionary. In this article, we are going to learn about Python Tuples and how to enter into Python interpreter, as well as the different operations that can be performed in it.

  • How to Read and Write Text Files in Python – Linux Hint

    This article will cover a guide explaining external file handling in python. The main focus will be on opening and closing of text and other non-binary data files stored on a storage media, allowing you to run various operations on contents of the opened files.

  • Python String Operations – Linux Hint

    A string is an immutable data type (read-only). This can be declared in single quotes or double quotes, or triple quotes. The string is an immutable datatype, and any operation we perform should be stored in another string variable. In this article, python operations on strings are discussed.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 86: Pair Differences and Sudoku Puzzles
  • Parallel errors | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku

    I wanted to know how long I have to wait for ffmpeg to turn * into AV1. To do so I have to capture STDERR because that’s where ffmpeg outputs the status information while encoding.

  • Mixtape: Gitops Days 2020 EMEA Minimix

    I was lucky to support GitOps Days 2020 EMEA last week. The community of GitOps practitioniers came together again for round two and we saw lots of very engaged discussion and new ideas.

  • Setup Electron and Create Hello World Application in Linux – Linux Hint

    This article will cover a guide about installing Electron and creating a simple “Hello World” Electron application in Linux.

  • Install Vue.js in Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint

    In this tutorial, we will provide an easy step-by-step process to help you get started with Vue.js. Vue.js is a powerful, progressive, reactive JavaScript framework that is approachable and easy to learn. It provides many different tools and libraries that facilitate the application development process. If you have knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can start building web applications with Vue.js in no time.

  • Vue.js Components – Linux Hint

    Vue.js is a progressive javascript framework, which is used to build UIs(User Interfaces) and SPAs(Single-page Applications). We can start building web applications in Vue.js with the basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Javascript. Vue.js is built by combining the best features from already existing Angular and react Frameworks. Developers love to code and feel freedom and comfort while building applications in Vue.js.

    This component-based approach was basically inspired by and picked from the ReactJS. We write code in the form of components so that we can import that component and reuse it wherever we need it. Vue.js offers a single-file component, which makes it a loosely coupled and reusable code.

    Vue.js offers the best component-based approach, like whatever a developer needs; he can find it in a single .vue file. Developers feel so comfortable and at ease when they don’t have to worry about or take care of the extra structure of a component.

    In this article, we will have a look at the single-file component, which has a .vue extension. So, let’s have a look at a very simple Vue component example and understand it.

  • Vue.js Data Binding – Linux Hint

    Vue.js is such an easy to learn and approachable library. So, with the knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Javascript, we can start building web applications in Vue.js. Vue.js is built by combining the best features from an already existing Angular and react Frameworks.

    Data binding is one of the most elegant features of Vue.js because it provides reactive/two-way data binding. In Vue.js, we do not have to write a lot of lines to have two-way data binding, unlike other frameworks. One-way data binding means that the variable is just bound to the DOM. On the other hand, two-way means that the variable is also bound from the DOM. When DOM gets changed, the variable also gets changed. So, let’s take a look at both of the data bindings and see the right difference.

  • Vue.js Template Introduction – Linux Hint

    Vue.js, which is used to build user interfaces (UIs) and single-page applications (SPAs), combines many of the best features of the JavaScript frameworks Angular and React, and many developers like to use Vue.js because it provides a neutral environment.

    Like HTML, Vue.js has a template syntax, and we can use template syntax to bind the DOM with the components data. In this article, we will show you how to insert data into the template syntax and the ways to interpolate different types of data.

  • Vue.js Watch Property – Linux Hint

    Vue.js is a very powerful and reactive Javascript framework, which is used to build Uis (User Interfaces) and SPAs (Single-page Applications). It is built by combining the best features from already existing Angular and react Frameworks. Developers also love to code or build applications in it.

    Vue.js provides the watch property to observe and react to the variables or data change. We can use the watch property to manipulate the DOM when the watched variable gets changed. In this article, we are going to have a look at how we can use watch property, and perform the desired tasks on the change of variable. So, let’s get started.

»

More in Tux Machines

openSUSE Board Election 2020 announced

Yes, but this time, it is the regular board election that is happening. The previous elections that were conducted during the past year were due to ad-hoc and unforeseen circumstances. However, as per the regular election cycle, we have three seats that are going to be vacant on the openSUSE Board in December. They are the seats of Axel Braun, Marina Latini and Stasiek Michalski. Note that Stasiek was elected this year to replace Christian Boltz whose term ends in 2020. However, Stasiek is opting out from this election due to personal commitments. My friend from the Election Committee, Ariez Vachha, made the election announcement on the project mailing list yesterday. The election wiki page has been updated accordingly, which includes the usual election schedule poster. That’s courtesy of our friends from the openSUSE Indonesia community. Read more

Android Leftovers

Graphics: AMD, Zink, LuxCoreRender and NVIDIA

  • AMD Launches Arcturus As The Instinct MI100, Radeon ROCm 4.0

    AMD is marking the SC20 virtual conference this week by launching the AMD Instinct MI100 accelerator, which is based on their CDNA architecture. Also notable and coinciding with the MI100 launch is the Radeon Open eCosystem 4.0 (ROCm 4.0) Linux release. [...] The AMD Instinct MI100 makes use of 32GB HBM2 memory at a 1.2GHz clock rate and capable of 1.23TB/s memory bandwidth. MI100 supports PCI Express 4.0 connectivity and packs 120 compute units and 7680 Stream processors. CDNA is an evolution of the Vega architecture rather than RDNA/Navi that is gaming optimized rather than compute. Given the HPC focus and how long we've been seeing the Arcturus Linux patches mature, the Linux support for the AMD Instinct MI100 support should be in great shape for launch albeit we haven't been able to test the accelerator to confirm its Linux support state.

  • I Am STUNNED | Unboxing The Radeon RX 6000 Series - YouTube

    Unboxing the brand new Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT leads me to one conclusion: With the RX 6000 Series, AMD doesn't just want to bust back into the high-end gaming market with performance, they want to look REALLY good doing it. I'm honestly blown away by the quality of these next-gen Radeon GPUs! Let's check them out together.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Roundup 20201115

    As time/sanity permit, I’ll be trying to do roundup posts for zink happenings each week.

  • LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta Open-Source Renderer Brings NVIDIA OptiX Support - Phoronix

    LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta 1 was released this morning and most noticeable is the NVIDIA OptiX support. OptiX is NVIDIA's ray-tracing API geared for their hardware and in particular performs extremely well with modern NVIDIA RTX GPUs featuring RT cores. As seen back when Blender shipped OptiX support, the rendering speed with OptiX is very impressive compared to the likes of OpenCL or NVIDIA CUDA rendering. We have yet to benchmark LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta but will certainly be updating our test profile upon the stable v2.5.0 release.

Games: Lethal League and "Gaming On Linux" Latest

  • Lethal League Blaze: Blazed In Its Own Right - Boiling Steam

    Welcome to Shine City, a metropolis that didn’t become well-known until the residents came up with a new ball game to fight off the everyday grind of the city. The game became an overnight success. It was very popular, up until someone died from the sport. Since then, the sport has been banned. The people who still wanted to play the sport for honor and glory had to move underground to prevent themselves from getting caught by the police. These players became known as the Lethal League. Been a while since I’ve come across a game that’s addicting as this. I know I’m pretty late to the party with this review, but I liked it so much when I picked it up a few days ago that I felt it was worth writing about it. And rejoice, Linux fans: there’s a Linux version here that works great.

  • The Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 24 | GamingOnLinux

    It's been a little while since the last episode, so it's time for a fresh set of ranting and discussion in the GamingOnLinux Co-op News Punch Podcast. As before, it's a casual and frank chat between two friends (myself) and GOL contributor / Linux livestreamer Samsai on all sorts of somewhat Linux related topics.

  • Beyond All Reason aims to revive the RTS style of Total Annihilation | GamingOnLinux

    Total Annihilation is still to this day, one of the best RTS games ever made. I'll engage in fisticuffs with anyone who disagrees and Beyond All Reason is pursuing the ideal of Cavedog's classic. Built upon the tried and tested open source Spring RTS game engine, itself originally created to bring Total Annihilation into 3D that went on to become a platform for lost of TA-styled games. Much like the classic along with later titles like Supreme Commander, Beyond All Reason is paying attention to the small details as well as being a real-time strategy game on a huge scale. You can have hundreds of units per side at any one time with lots of different unit types across land, sea and air with a strategic zoom often being needed to get a look at what's going on. This is where you zoom right out, so all units and buildings turn into icons. Close up though, Beyond All Reason is quite a pretty game.

  • Open source game manager Lutris sees the big 0.5.8 release out now | GamingOnLinux

    Keeping your games together from different services and stores can be a breeze with the likes of Lutris, a free and open source game launcher and manager. Regular readers will know it well, and we covered the recent Release Candidate build last week, with the good news being it stable enough for everyone now and so it has been released.

  • Pushamo is a challenging and award-winning arcade push-em-up out now on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    Love block pushing puzzlers? Have fond memories of Tetris and want something a bit more complex? The arcade push-em-up Pushamo is out now and you can support charity with it. It challenges you to push around various shapes in a small area, to hopefully arrange them into a big square to have them explode and increase your score. The game will start to speed up a little and eventually you might get completely overwhelmed by all the shapes. It all depends on how quickly you can move around as a little arrow and push them together.

  • 80s terminal PC styled turn-based tactics game Mainframe Defenders has a big upgrade | GamingOnLinux

    With a seriously great looking 80s terminal PC style that you need to see in action to appreciate, the hidden gem Mainframe Defenders has seen a big update recently. Originally released in February 2020, it's a squad-based strategy game where you kit out a bunch of prototype robots on a quest to stop a deadly computer virus that's infected a research complex. A game for people who are after a sleek and to the point tactical battle game and Mainframe Defenders certainly delivers. The big 1.2 version release went out recently and with it a bunch of great new content including: new units you can command, an entirely new type of item with squad upgrades and there's 13 of those, 5 new support items, 2 new strategic map tiles with Suppression Field and Repair Gel plus strategic tiles now have different effects on destruction.

  • The classic Driver 2 has a new reverse engineered open source game engine | GamingOnLinux

    Any of our readers remember Driver 2? I remember spending absolutely hours driving around in this classic PlayStation game and now maybe you can relive it or experience it for the first time. Thanks to a developer working on an open source (MIT licensed) game engine, using a little reverse engineering magic the game has be reborn. Like a lot of open source game engine reimplementations (OpenMW, OpenRA, openXcom), it does need you to own the original game to have the data files as this is just the code that is being offered - which means hopefully any rights holders will leave it alone.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6