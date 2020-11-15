today's howtos
-
History command in Linux with examples | FOSS Linux
The history command in Linux is no complex jargon. It is exactly what you think it is, and there is no hidden meaning behind it. The same way you look at your browser history after a long day on the internet is how you perceive the history command. It is all about tracking your previous movements and actions, but in this case, it’s on a Linux terminal or command line.
-
How to Configure Color Temperature in GNOME Night Light - Make Tech Easier
You probably already know that the screens from electronics give off a blue light that tricks our brains into thinking it’s broad daylight. This can interrupt sleep patterns and cause eye strain, which is definitely not good for your overall health. This is especially prominent in today’s work- and school-from-home life where we look at computer screens for eight hours a day. It’s good to have tools around to help change the color of monitors. There are many programs that will do that. This article will introduce you to one of them on Linux and show you how to configure color temperature in GNOME Night Light.
-
How To Install FreeIPA on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeIPA on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeIPA is an open-source identity management system for Linux/Unix environments that provides centralized account management and authentication, like Microsoft Active Directory or LDAP.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of FreeIPA on CentOS 8.
-
Nginx Redirect HTTP to HTTPS – Linux Hint
Nginx, pronounced as “Engine x”, is a free, open-source Linux-based high-performance web and a reverse proxy server that is responsible for managing and handling the load of the largest websites traffic on the internet. Nginx is a powerful redirecting tool that can be configured easily on your system to redirect the less secure or unencrypted HTTP web traffic to an encrypted and secured HTTPS web server. If you are a system administrator or a developer, then you are using the Nginx server regularly.
In this article, we will work on how to redirect the web traffic from HTTP to a secure HTTPS in Nginx.
The responses and requests are returned in the form of plaintext in HTTP, whereas the HTTPS uses SSL/TLS to encrypt the communication between the client and server system.
-
How to Install and Create a Blog with Hexo on Ubuntu 20.04
Hexo is a static blogging framework built on Node.js, it allows you to write posts in Markdown format. In this tutorial, you will learn how to Install Hexo and use it to create a blog on Ubuntu 20.04 based server.
-
Bash printf Command Examples [Better Than Echo]
The simplest way to print in Linux command line is by using echo command.
echo "Value of var is $var"
However, echo command won't be adequate when you need to print formatted output.
This is where printf command helps you. The bash printf command operates like the printf command in C/C++ programming language.
printf "My brother %s is %d years old.\n" Prakash 21
Can you guess the output?
-
Display Ping Command Output In Graph Format Using Gping - OSTechNix
This guide talks about the brief history of ping utility and how to display ping command output in graph format using gping tool in Linux.
-
"Where's my C:\ Drive?" | The Linux File System Explained! - YouTube
-
