Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: News Roundup, Linux in the Ham Shack, Apple Threat, ArcoLinux and Feren OS
-
System76 hardware sale, Nasty Ubuntu bug, and KDE PinePhone - Linux and Open Source News - YouTube
This time, we've got Ubuntu addressing a very nasty bug, KDE firing on all cylinders with plasma mobile and their own edition of the pinephone, a big System76 sale, and some new releases of very good stuff for Linux gaming.
-
LHS Episode #379: LHS at Ohio LinuxFest 2020 | Linux in the Ham Shack
Hello and welcome to Episode 379 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In place of our normal deep dive episode this week, the hosts were invited to be a part of Ohio LinuxFest 2020. We hosted a Birds-of-a-Feather (BoF) session on the topic of using Linux and amateur radio. We had a great turnout and a lot of fun. So we hope you enjoy this special episode of the program and a huge thank you to the staff and volunteers at Ohio LinuxFest. Here's to getting back to in-person conferences again soon.
-
Apple Is Tracking EVERYTHING You Do On Big Sur - YouTube
If you own an Apple MacOS device running Big Sur you no longer own your device, Apple is now tracking every app you ever open on an unencrypted connection and has the ability to block any app that they don't want to let you run. Welcome to the future you wished for
-
ArcoLinux 20.11
Today we are looking at ArcoLinux 20.11. It is based on Arch-Rolling, Linux Kernel 5.0, XFCE 4.14 and uses about 700-900 MB of ram when idling. Enjoy and it is stunning!
-
ArcoLinux 20.11 Run Through - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at ArcoLinux 20.11.
-
Feren OS 2020.11 overview | Meet the all-new Feren OS, redefined and better than ever. - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Xubuntu 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 585 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago