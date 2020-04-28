today's leftovers
-
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
But can't tell you yet how it performs...
Besides this morning being the announcement of the AMD MI100 "Arcturus" accelerator and ROCm 4.0, this morning also marks the embargo lift on the Radeon RX 6000 series "unboxing" content. But the embargo hasn't yet lifted on the Radeon RX 6800 series reviews / performance benchmarks.
-
More OpenCL 3.0 Bits Merged For Mesa 20.1 - Phoronix
It's still short of the full OpenCL 3.0 implementation, but more of the CL 3.0 enablement patches for Gallium3D's "Clover" OpenCL state tracker have now been merged into Mesa 20.1-devel
Mainline Mesa has been seeing various OpenCL 3.0 patches land as they've been reviewed. Today more of the OpenCL 3.0 patches were merged.
David Airlie of Red Hat continues to be the driving force behind the OpenCL 3.0 code in Clover and Karol Herbst (Red Hat) and others also engaged in the effort.
-
How to back up your videos on Linux
If you have a ton of video files on your Linux PC that you don’t want to lose, backing them up is a good idea. There are many different ways to create backups for video files on Linux. In this guide, we’ll cover the two best ways to do it.
[...]
If you want to make a quick backup of your video files on Linux, a great way to go is with the Tar tool. It’s a program included by default on all Linux operating systems and allows users to quickly and easily create compressed archives of files and folders.
To start your video files’ backup process using the Tar command on Linux, open up a terminal window and follow the step-by-step instructions outlined below.
-
How to install LibreOffice 7 on a Chromebook - all language interfaces included
Today we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 7 on a Chromebook - with all language interfaces included. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
myki password manager installation on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Myki is a Cloud-less Storage password manager available free of cost to install on various operating systems or to use on any device with help of a browser extension. It is an offline Password Manager and authentication software. Thus, whatever we store in it such as passwords, credit card details, digital copies of government IDs, etc. will remain on the local devices whether it is Desktop, laptop, or smartphone. It can sync passwords in an end-to-end encrypted manner.
Myki is available as browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and MS Edge. And also in the standalone desktop app for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.
-
Grab a free copy of BUTCHER during the GOG Made in Poland Sale | GamingOnLinux
GOG are doing their annual celebration of Polish game developers with the launch of the Made in Poland Sale, along with a FREE copy of BUTCHER you can grab. For those curious on why GOG do this, it's pretty simple: since they were founded and have their headquarters in Warsaw, Poland.
-
2014 point and click adventure A Golden Wake gets updated with fresh Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Love your point and click adventures? A Golden Wake is one you might have missed from all the way back in 2014, and it's still being upgraded. Developed by Grundislav Games who also created the 2018's Lamplight City and the upcoming Rosewater.
Set in the 1920s, a "bygone era of glitz, glamour, and promise" in the Coral Gables, Florida you follow Alfie Banks as they try to strike it rich with the real estate market booming. However, they have the mob on their back, the Great Depression on the horizon, and the Sunshine State’s idyllic waterfront only a hurricane away from total devastation.
-
New Debian Developers and Maintainers (September and October 2020)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Benda XU (orv)
Joseph Nahmias (jello)
Marcos Fouces (marcos)
Hayashi Kentaro (kenhys)
James Valleroy (jvalleroy)
Helge Deller (deller)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Ricardo Ribalda Delgado
Pierre Gruet
Henry-Nicolas Tourneur
Aloïs Micard
Jérôme Lebleu
Nis Martensen
Stephan Lachnit
Felix Salfelder
Aleksey Kravchenko
Étienne Mollier
Congratulations!
-
We’re working on Dolphin’s URL navigator teething issues – Adventures in Linux and KDE
The change to move Dolphin’s URL Navigator/breadcrumbs bar into the toolbar hasn’t been received as well as we were hoping, and I wanted to let people know that we’re aware and will find a way to address the concerns people brought up.
-
I replaced the aging battery on my MacBook Pro
However, I’ve noticed that the new battery lasts about five hours while the old one would typically last eight hours. So that’s eight hours at its end of life compared to six from a brand new one. Six hours is enough for my needs, but I’m not impressed by the performance of the new battery.
Newer MacBook models received an update earlier this year to improve battery management. The updated battery manager is designed to improve battery lifespan by reducing its rate of chemically aging. The new feature would have been too little, too late for my aging battery. I hope to keep this Mac running for a few more years, and I’d be grateful if my Mac had received support for the new feature. It seems that Apple doesn’t expect MacBooks to last more than about seven years, although the model is supported in the latest version of macOS.
-
VMware's Dirk Hohndel Talks (What Else) Open Source [Ed: Shameless, paid-for (his salary) openwashing of malicious GPL violators]
-
Graylog Announces 4.0 Release of its Log Management Platform
Graylog, a global provider of centralized log management solutions, today announced it will introduce Server Side Public License to its Open Source product with the upcoming general availability of Graylog 4.0. With more flexible and granular level control, Graylog 4.0, available this week, will streamline processes for IT, drive the usage of log data down to the end-user, and improve the end-user experience.
“Graylog 4.0 takes terabytes of machine data and turns it into business and operational insights that address security, compliance, operational and DevOps issues every day,” said Lennart Koopmann, founder, Graylog. “With this release, we deliver greater efficiencies to our customers by simplifying the user experience and increasing the power of the platform.”
-
GrimoireLab grows up to power The Linux Foundation's LFX Insights platform
Bitergia, the software development analytics company, announced today that it is proud that the open source GrimoireLab tool is now used in The Linux Foundation's new LFX Insights platform. LFX Insights is the largest platform to have ever been built on top of the GrimoireLab tool, highlighting the open source success story of GrimoireLab.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 750 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open or Freedom-Respecting Hardware
GNU and OpenStack
Programming Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat: Red Hat as 'Community' and PR Fluff, Watson (Proprietary) Promotion
Recent comments
2 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago