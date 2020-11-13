PrimTux6 Released: A French Educational Linux Distribution For Students
A few days ago, the PrimTux team launched the sixth version of its educational free and open source operating system, called PrimTux6.
With PrimTux6, it is now available in two versions: one based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 or 20.04.1 for recent computers (64-bit) and the other on Debian 10 “Buster” for older computers (32-bit). However, both versions are designed to be extremely lightweight.
For those who don’t know, PrimTux is a French-oriented Debian and Ubuntu-based Linux distribution for educational environments and to run on all types of PC, including old ones.
Besides basic Linux applications, it offers a very rich educational software for children from kindergarten to the first years of college.
