Firefox 84 will be the last version with NPAPI plugin support

Mozilla plans to remove support for so-called NPAPI plugins in Firefox 85 according to a post by Jim Mathies, Senior Engineering Manager, to the Mozilla Dev Platform group.

Mozilla dropped support for all NPAPI plugins except for Adobe Flash when it released Firefox 52 in March 2017. NPAPI allowed the browser to integrate plugins to add support for content such as Silverlight or Java to the Firefox web browser.

When Adobe announced that it would stop supporting Adobe Flash at the end of 2020, it was clear that Mozilla would not only disable support for Adobe Flash in Firefox but remove the entire NPAPI codebase from the browser.

Top 6 Open Source Shells for Linux

In the world of Operating Systems, the Linux operating system is everyone’s favorite gladiator and for obvious reasons. Firstly, it is open-source, meaning the only thing you need to worry about is your internet provider’s stability and subscription rates. There is no exchange of cash needed for you to get the best experience in the Linux world. Secondly, the Linux OS is powerful. If you are thirsty for a tech-savvy experience, you will never run out of things to do on the Linux operating system environment. Lastly, the reason we gathered this article. It is only fair to state that if an operating system is categorized as open-source, then the software and applications that define it should also be in the same domain. If we are to count the number of open-source software and applications Linux offers, we will have to enter a black hole. Each day, the Linux community produces new and improved software and applications related to the Linux distros. Read more

PrimTux6 Released: A French Educational Linux Distribution For Students

A few days ago, the PrimTux team launched the sixth version of its educational free and open source operating system, called PrimTux6. With PrimTux6, it is now available in two versions: one based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 or 20.04.1 for recent computers (64-bit) and the other on Debian 10 “Buster” for older computers (32-bit). However, both versions are designed to be extremely lightweight. For those who don’t know, PrimTux is a French-oriented Debian and Ubuntu-based Linux distribution for educational environments and to run on all types of PC, including old ones. Besides basic Linux applications, it offers a very rich educational software for children from kindergarten to the first years of college. Read more

