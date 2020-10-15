Language Selection

Bitwarden in Linux

In the modern era, the world has seen major progression in the technological sector. New and advanced technologies have made the lives of people easier. Not long ago, people used landlines to communicate with one another, but now, devices such as smartphones have arrived. Such advances have truly revolutionized the lives of humans in ways that go beyond the concept of communication. Such has been the impact of technology on our lives that every aspect of modern life has been merged with it. Whether it involves our finances or our social profiles, all rely heavily on technology.

However, this reliance of ours has made us much more vulnerable to data breaches. The real-life cases of Adobe and eBay clearly indicate what a serious issue cybersecurity is. Cyberattacks have also been on the rise and, to top it off, even more advanced and new kinds of attacks are being developed every day. Although Linux is much more secure than Windows and other operating systems, it is still vulnerable to viruses.

Linux Lite 5.2 Review | Best Alternative OS for Older Hardware

It was on my list to write a short review about Linux Lite OS in a bit of detail for some time. So, here's a review of one of the best alternative OS for older hardware - Linux Lite 5.2. Read more

Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option

Firefox 83.0 is now shipping as a notable update to the Mozilla web browser and this time around are some exciting changes. Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time." Read more Direct:83.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 83 Arrives with HTTPS-Only Mode, PDF Form Filling + More

