Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of November 2020 04:00:11 PM

Filed under

Well, first of all, hello – and I'm glad to be back. I've spent the past two and a half years teaching at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS). I initially thought that I would be able to keep up this blog while doing that, but it didn't take long for me to realize how impractical that was. Now that I am done at the AUAS, I am very pleased to be writing here again.

What better way to resume than with a brand new Raspberry Pi system? To me, this one confirms that the people at Raspberry Pi Towers really are a bunch of hard-core geeks who came of age with computers at about the same time that I did.

In the 1980s, the Commodore 64 and the Sinclair ZX were the stuff of geeky dreams, and are still a source of nostalgia for those of us who remember them. So a Raspberry Pi in a keyboard brings huge smiles to a lot of old faces.