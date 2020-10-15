Android Leftovers
-
Google removes 4 Android apps offering loans in India
-
5 games like Among Us to play on Android
-
OnePlus OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update tracker: Devices that have received the stable
-
10 Android and iOS apps you will end up using daily, now on sale
-
Samsung is absolutely killing it with Android updates now
-
How to back up photos and videos to Google Photos on Android device
-
How to backup text message on Android without app
-
Less than 500 euros for this 65-inch 4K HDR10 LED TV with Android TV
-
Doogee S58 Pro -- Stylish and rugged Android smartphone, at home both in the office and the field
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 723 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and Security Issues
Android Leftovers
Linux Lite 5.2 Review | Best Alternative OS for Older Hardware
It was on my list to write a short review about Linux Lite OS in a bit of detail for some time. So, here's a review of one of the best alternative OS for older hardware - Linux Lite 5.2.
Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option
Firefox 83.0 is now shipping as a notable update to the Mozilla web browser and this time around are some exciting changes. Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time." Direct:83.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 83 Arrives with HTTPS-Only Mode, PDF Form Filling + More
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
18 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 59 min ago
22 hours 49 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago