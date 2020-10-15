Proprietary Software and Security Issues
Proposed FTC settlement is a disservice to Zoom customers, says Commissioner
Besides lying about the end-to-end encryption offered by their service, Zoom is also being called out for lying about the encryption status of recorded video calls stored in Zoom’s cloud service. The announcement added that Zoom:
Melbourne firm says Windows ransomware threat dealt with promptly
An Australian firm that was hit by the Windows REvil ransomware earlier this month has said that it has dealt with the incident fully and upgraded its defences to prevent any repeat.
If you updated your mac to macOS Big Sur then you have problems with LibreOffice
First problem - only LibreOffice 7.0 and newer works on macOS 11 Big Sur. Nobody knows why. So if you use older version you should update your LibreOffice to 7.0.3
macOS Big Sur update causing some older MacBook Pros to get stuck on black screens
The macOS Big Sur update has been causing some older MacBook Pros to get stuck on black screens during installation, with no way that users can find to fix it. The issue seems to be most common on late-2013 and mid-2014 models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Owners of other Macs have reported Big Sur installation issues, too — and some say they’ve been able to fix those issues — but those two models of MacBook Pro seem to be having the most severe problems for now.
Android Leftovers
Linux Lite 5.2 Review | Best Alternative OS for Older Hardware
It was on my list to write a short review about Linux Lite OS in a bit of detail for some time. So, here's a review of one of the best alternative OS for older hardware - Linux Lite 5.2.
Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option
Firefox 83.0 is now shipping as a notable update to the Mozilla web browser and this time around are some exciting changes. Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time." Direct:83.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 83 Arrives with HTTPS-Only Mode, PDF Form Filling + More
