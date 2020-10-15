Proprietary Software and Security Issues Proposed FTC settlement is a disservice to Zoom customers, says Commissioner Besides lying about the end-to-end encryption offered by their service, Zoom is also being called out for lying about the encryption status of recorded video calls stored in Zoom’s cloud service. The announcement added that Zoom:

Melbourne firm says Windows ransomware threat dealt with promptly An Australian firm that was hit by the Windows REvil ransomware earlier this month has said that it has dealt with the incident fully and upgraded its defences to prevent any repeat.

If you updated your mac to macOS Big Sur then you have problems with LibreOffice First problem - only LibreOffice 7.0 and newer works on macOS 11 Big Sur. Nobody knows why. So if you use older version you should update your LibreOffice to 7.0.3

macOS Big Sur update causing some older MacBook Pros to get stuck on black screens The macOS Big Sur update has been causing some older MacBook Pros to get stuck on black screens during installation, with no way that users can find to fix it. The issue seems to be most common on late-2013 and mid-2014 models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Owners of other Macs have reported Big Sur installation issues, too — and some say they’ve been able to fix those issues — but those two models of MacBook Pro seem to be having the most severe problems for now.