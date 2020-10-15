today's howtos
My top 7 Rust commands for using Cargo | Opensource.com
I've been using Rust for a little over six months now. I'm far from an expert, but I have stumbled across many, many gotchas and learned many, many things along the way; things that I hope will be of use to those who are learning what is easily my favourite programming language.
Best Diff Tools to Compare File Contents on Linux
Diff tools helps for file comparison which helps for debug and save times. Here some picked hand picked best file comparison tools for Linux.
How to upgrade to Terraform 0.12 | Opensource.com
Updating your environment to Terraform 0.12 is not for the faint of heart, but this how-to will make it less painful.
How to Install Microsoft Edge Browser in Linux [Ed: What a horrible idea, giving Microsoft (the foremost NSA partner) the ability to install software on your machine remotely, using proprietary software from Microsoft's own repositories. It's as "back door" as Windows Update is.]
How to Get Notifications from Gmail in Chrome
Proprietary Software and Security Issues
Android Leftovers
Linux Lite 5.2 Review | Best Alternative OS for Older Hardware
It was on my list to write a short review about Linux Lite OS in a bit of detail for some time. So, here's a review of one of the best alternative OS for older hardware - Linux Lite 5.2.
Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option
Firefox 83.0 is now shipping as a notable update to the Mozilla web browser and this time around are some exciting changes. Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time." Direct:83.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 83 Arrives with HTTPS-Only Mode, PDF Form Filling + More
