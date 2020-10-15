Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of November 2020 05:06:42 PM
GNU
Linux
BSD
  • Toward an automated tracking of OpenBSD ports contributions

    A first step for the CI service would be to create a database of diffs sent to ports. This would allow people to track what has been sent and not yet committed and what the state of the contribution is (build/don’t built, apply/don’t apply). I would proceed following this logic: [...]

  • Why I use OpenBSD

    In this article I will share my opinion about things I like in OpenBSD, this may including a short rant about recent open source practices not helping non-linux support.

  Full Circle Weekly News #190

    AWS Creates Its Own Docker Images
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/aws-preps-its-own-library-of-public-docker-container-images/
    Dell Adds Privacy Drivers to the Kernel
    https://www.debugpoint.com/2020/11/dell-privacy-driver-linux/
    Elementary OS Is Making Progress with Dark Mode in Odin
    https://blog.elementary.io/dark-style-progress/
    Raspberry Pi 400's New Form Factor
    https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/raspberry-pi-400-the-70-desktop-pc/
    KDE Announces Updates and Updates
    https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2020-11-apps-update/
    Nitrux 1.3.4 Out
    https://nxos.org/changelog/changelog-nitrux-1-3-4/
    Emmabuntus Debian Edition 1.03 Outinstallation features
    https://emmabuntus.org/on-november-2020-emmade3-1-03-focuses-on-the-reuse-for-all/

    Sparky Linux 5.13 Out
    https://sparkylinux.org/sparky-5-13/

    LXQT 0.16 Out
    https://github.com/lxqt/lxqt/releases/tag/0.16.0

    Collabora Office 6.4 Out
    https://www .collaboraoffice.com/press-releases/collabora-online-6-4-0-released/

    Second Gen Librem Mini from Purism Out
    https://9to5linux.com/purism-launches-2nd-gen-librem-mini-linux-pc-with-a-10th-gen-intel-core-cpu

Proprietary Software and Security Issues

Android Leftovers

Linux Lite 5.2 Review | Best Alternative OS for Older Hardware

It was on my list to write a short review about Linux Lite OS in a bit of detail for some time. So, here's a review of one of the best alternative OS for older hardware - Linux Lite 5.2. Read more

Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option

Firefox 83.0 is now shipping as a notable update to the Mozilla web browser and this time around are some exciting changes. Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time." Read more Direct:83.0 Firefox Release Also: Firefox 83 Arrives with HTTPS-Only Mode, PDF Form Filling + More

