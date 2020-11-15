Games: Caesar III, Stadia, HIVESWAP: Act 2, Mighty Fight Federation
The advanced Caesar III game engine Augustus has a new release up | GamingOnLinux
To play the classic city-builder Caesar III on modern platforms there is the FOSS game engine Julius, however there's also a more advanced version called Augustus that had a major new release.
Much like Julius, you need the game data files for Caesar III with this being a free and open source game engine only. It differs from Julius in quite a lot of ways too, and it's actually a fork of it so another developer took the Julius and built upon it to make something different. The idea with Augustus is to enhance Julius for Caesar III with customized gameplay, UI enhancements and much more (rather than sticking to being accurate to the original). Some of the additions include roadblocks, zoom controls, market special orders, a global labour pool, increased game limits and more.
A year later Stadia has messaging, user profiles and possibly new countries coming | GamingOnLinux
Stadia, the Linux-powered game streaming service from Google is just about to coming up on the one year mark since it originally went live for early backers. They're now releasing new features again and talking about the future.
Only recently did Stadia hit 100 games and gain Family Sharing but there was still a lot missing. They're finally starting to bridge the feature gap now though, with the release of more features this week. Firstly, you can now actually directly message other Stadia users from the friends list, you can directly share screenshots and clips on mobile and the web browser, when video capturing with the built-in Stadia feature it will now capture game voice chat too and they finally rolled out proper profiles along with profile links.
Homestuck universe adventure HIVESWAP: Act 2 releases November 25 | GamingOnLinux
Ready for your next adventure? The second part of HIVESWAP with HIVESWAP: Act 2 has been announced that it's finally releasing on November 25.
Originally created with the help of a crowdfunding campaign back in 2012 with well over two million dollars raised, it eventually saw the first act released in 2017. Three years later, we're about to get a second helping of what's supposed to be four parts.
"Continue Joey and Xefros’s adventure through the dark and dangerous planet Alternia. Meet dozens of unique and memorable characters, some more helpful than others, as you navigate the volatile world of troll culture. Hurry up! There’s a train to catch."
Multiplayer arena fighter 'Mighty Fight Federation' has Linux support on the roadmap | GamingOnLinux
Mighty Fight Federation is a multiplayer arena fighter with a focus on "fighting game fundamentals" that recently launched officially for Windows in Early Access but Linux is in their plans.
Linux support was originally confirmed when we reached out to them back in 2018, however catching up with them again recently to see if they still planned to support Linux they said on November 15, 2020 that it's "on the roadmap". The game looks great too with colourful and chaotic fights where you slam your enemies into walls, launch them into the air and follow up with fast, high-flying attacks.
Probably the biggest 2D RTS around, Rusted Warfare has a major new release | GamingOnLinux
Rusted Warfare is sitting in quite a sweet spot for me. It's a grand-scale 2D RTS, that's like an indie low-res Supreme Commander and it's great. Something I originally discovered on Android while messing around on an old tablet going back a great many years now. It has full cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, Windows, Android and soon iOS too. Kicking down all kinds of barriers for people to play together.
A major 1.14 update just came out with tons of new features, bug fixes, new units and so on. One of the big additions is the new Modular Spider, a huge mobile walking base of operations. It has six slots where you can build turrets and other modules. It's a starting unit and cannot be built normally (although a mod could easily add it in), so you would use it instead of the command centre building. It's also pretty damn awesome.
Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens goes Early Access in December and it's wild | GamingOnLinux
Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens is probably one of the biggest surprises that I tried out during a previous Steam Game Festival and it's going live soon. While it's already available in a pre-release on itch.io, it's hopping over to Steam on December 4 to formally begin Early Access and hopefully pull more players in.
The thing about the gameplay in Tallowmere 2 is that it's…absolutely nuts. As a 2D action-platformer with ever changing dungeons for you to run through, the combat is often ridiculously over the top and a huge amount of fun. There's a few times during it I've entirely lost what was going on but never stopped smiling while playing the early builds.
Typist.pk3 is a brilliant mod for Doom engine games turning them into typing adventures | GamingOnLinux
Do you love a challenge? How about typing games that need quick thinking and quick typing? Enter Typist.pk3.
The idea is pretty simple. You can download the pre-built pack file from GitHub, with the project open source under the GPL license. Make sure you have a copy of GZDoom installed, along with some sort of game ready to go like Freedoom if you want to mess with it really easily. Once loaded, it turns the classic first-person shooter into a typing adventure that mixes between normal exploration and then typing combat and it's quite brilliant.
You can check out this rough video from the creator with Typist.pk3 being used together with the total conversion of Doom 2 named Shrine.
Getting started with btrfs for Linux [Former headline: Forget ZFS and use Btrfs]
Btrfs has been available for Linux for several years, so you may already be familiar with it. If not, you may have questions about it, especially if you use Fedora Workstation (Btrfs is now its default filesystem). This article aims to help you get familiar with it and its advanced features, such as copy-on-write and checksums. Btrfs, short for B-Tree Filesystem, is actually a filesystem and volume manager rolled into one. It's often seen as a response to ZFS, introduced in Sun Microsystem's Solaris OS back in 2005, now largely replaced by an open source implementation called OpenZFS. Ubuntu Linux and FreeBSD often feature OpenZFS. Other examples with similar features are Red Hat's Stratis and the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM). [...] Btrfs offers a lot of promise for delivering an advanced filesystem feature set to Linux. It wasn't the first; I credit ZFS for my introduction to this type of filesystem some 15 years ago, but Btrfs is fully open source and unencumbered by patents. I advise starting with a virtual machine or spare system if you want to explore this filesystem. I would like to see some graphical management utilities produced for system administrators who like to operate in the GUI world. Fortunately, Btrfs has strong development activity, as evidenced by the Fedora project's decision to make it default on Workstation 33.
today's howtos
Best 5 Gnome extensions for better user experience
This guide lists the best 5 Gnome desktop environment extensions that should improve your user experience while using Gnome. Gnome is by far the most loved desktop environment for Linux distributions. It is being developed by the Gnome foundation along with the open-source community. It gets regular updates and has comparatively the best touch support. A very good feature of Gnome is that it supports extensions just like a browser does. Extensions are great as you can easily extend functionalities and add new stuff. So this guide shows you the best 5 Gnome extensions for a better user experience with the Gnome desktop environment on your favorite Linux distribution.
Mozilla Outsourcing to Microsoft Proprietary Software via 'Linux' Foundation
