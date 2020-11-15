Mozilla Outsourcing to Microsoft Proprietary Software via 'Linux' Foundation
-
The Servo Blog: Servo’s new home
The Servo Project is excited to announce that it has found a new home with the Linux Foundation. Servo was incubated inside Mozilla, and served as the proof that important web components such as CSS and rendering could be implemented in Rust, with all its safety, concurrency and speed. Now it’s time for Servo to leave the nest!
-
Servo Project Joins The Linux Foundation Fold
The Linux Foundation today announced at KubeKon that it is hosting the Servo web engine, an open-source, high-performance browser engine. "Servo is the most promising, modern, and open web engine for building applications and immersive experiences using web technologies," according to Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of projects at the Linux Foundation. The post Servo Project Joins The Linux Foundation Fold appeared first on LinuxInsider.
-
Open Source Web Engine Servo to be Hosted at Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it will host the Servo web engine. Servo is an open source, high-performance browser engine designed for both application and embedded use and is written in the Rust programming language, bringing lightning-fast performance and memory safety to browser internals. Industry support for this move is coming from Futurewei, Let’s Encrypt, Mozilla, Samsung, and Three.js, among others.
“The Linux Foundation’s track record for hosting and supporting the world’s most ubiquitous open source technologies makes it the natural home for growing the Servo community and increasing its platform support,” said Alan Jeffrey, Technical Chair of the Servo project. “There’s a lot of development work and opportunities for our Servo Technical Steering Committee to consider, and we know this cross-industry open source collaboration model will enable us to accelerate the highest priorities for web developers.”
-
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Ever since the mass layoffs at Mozilla earlier this year and some Mozilla projects in jeopardy many have been wondering: what about Servo? Well, today it's heading off to the Linux Foundation.
Mozilla and the Linux Foundation are jointly announcing this morning that the Servo web engine development will now be hosted by the Linux Foundation.
The Rust-written code-base that's served as a long in development "next-gen" web engine at Mozilla will now be developed under the Linux Foundation umbrella. Besides Mozilla, this move has the support of other industry stakeholders like Samsung and Let's Encrypt.
-
Linux Foundation: We'll host Mozilla's Rust programming language-based Servo web engine
The latest open-source project to be hosted on the Linux Foundation is Servo, the experimental web engine developed at cash-strapped Mozilla.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 823 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Getting started with btrfs for Linux [Former headline: Forget ZFS and use Btrfs]
Btrfs has been available for Linux for several years, so you may already be familiar with it. If not, you may have questions about it, especially if you use Fedora Workstation (Btrfs is now its default filesystem). This article aims to help you get familiar with it and its advanced features, such as copy-on-write and checksums. Btrfs, short for B-Tree Filesystem, is actually a filesystem and volume manager rolled into one. It's often seen as a response to ZFS, introduced in Sun Microsystem's Solaris OS back in 2005, now largely replaced by an open source implementation called OpenZFS. Ubuntu Linux and FreeBSD often feature OpenZFS. Other examples with similar features are Red Hat's Stratis and the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM). [...] Btrfs offers a lot of promise for delivering an advanced filesystem feature set to Linux. It wasn't the first; I credit ZFS for my introduction to this type of filesystem some 15 years ago, but Btrfs is fully open source and unencumbered by patents. I advise starting with a virtual machine or spare system if you want to explore this filesystem. I would like to see some graphical management utilities produced for system administrators who like to operate in the GUI world. Fortunately, Btrfs has strong development activity, as evidenced by the Fedora project's decision to make it default on Workstation 33.
today's howtos
Best 5 Gnome extensions for better user experience
This guide lists the best 5 Gnome desktop environment extensions that should improve your user experience while using Gnome. Gnome is by far the most loved desktop environment for Linux distributions. It is being developed by the Gnome foundation along with the open-source community. It gets regular updates and has comparatively the best touch support. A very good feature of Gnome is that it supports extensions just like a browser does. Extensions are great as you can easily extend functionalities and add new stuff. So this guide shows you the best 5 Gnome extensions for a better user experience with the Gnome desktop environment on your favorite Linux distribution.
Mozilla Outsourcing to Microsoft Proprietary Software via 'Linux' Foundation
Recent comments
1 min ago
5 min 1 sec ago
5 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 52 min ago