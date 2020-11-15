Until now collecting logs behind proxies or load balancers needed some compromises. You either trusted the host information included in the log messages or you could only see the proxy as the sender host. Starting with syslog-ng 3.30 there is a third option available: using the PROXY protocol. While not an official Internet standard, it is supported by a number of popular software, like HAProxy. Other software can be extended to use it, like F5 load balancers using iRules. This way crucial information about the original network connection is not lost, but it is forwarded to the server by the proxy. From this blog you can learn about the PROXY protocol, how to enable it in the syslog-ng configuration, and how to send test messages using loggen directly and through HAProxy.

Our simple ROS 2 talker and listener setup runs well on a single Kubernetes node, now let’s distribute it out across multiple computers. This article builds upon our simple ROS 2 talker / listener setup by running it on multiple K8s nodes. At the completion of this setup expect to have a ROS2 Kubernetes cluster running MicroK8s on three different machines. Applying a single configuration file distributes the ROS 2 workload across the machines.

Found that Qt5 based applications (e.g., VLC, qBittorrent, Virtualbox, Audacious, etc.) look ugly on Ubuntu Desktop? That’s because they don’t inherit the global GTK theme. You can apply a custom theme to Qt5 applications to make them look native on Ubuntu Gnome desktop. And Kvantum, an SVG-based theme engine, can do the job.

The Raspberry Pi official camera module can be used as a security camera. You can share the camera video stream on the network and access it remotely from any device on your Local Area Network (LAN). You can use the VLC media player to share the video stream on a TCP port and access it from any device on your Local Area Network (LAN) using VLC media player. In this article, I will show you how to build a Raspberry Pi security camera and stream the camera video feed from the Raspberry Pi using the VLC media player.

A firewall is considered as the “First Line of Defense” within any operating system. It prohibits any unauthorized access to your system hence preventing it from all potential harms. Therefore, it is highly recommended for every user to keep his Firewall enabled and running all the time. However, at times it happens that you are performing a critical task, and your Firewall causes hindrance in that task by even blocking your legitimate attempts to access your system. In such situations, you might feel the need of disabling your Firewall. Therefore, today we will learn the methods of disabling the Firewall in CentOS 8.

Welcome to a new series, How to Homelab! In this series, Homelab-related concepts are discussed. Learn how to run your own servers, what applications to run, how to set them up, etc.

OpManager is an outstanding tool for keeping tabs on your data center servers. Learn how to get it up and running.

Etherpad is a web-based real-time online editor that allows writers to simultaneously edit a text document and monitor all edits in realtime. It is open-source, customizable and ability to display each author's text in their own color. It also provides a HTTP API that you can integrate with your applications to manage users and groups. It offers several plugins that help you to integrate email notifications, file uploading, video calls in Etherpad. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Etherpad web-based editor on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

The Traditional way of turning your monitor off via hotkey has been broken for a few newer versions. A Python script can bring that functionality back in a reliable and efficient manner.

LDAP is a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol used for accessing and maintaining distributed directory over an internet protocol. phpLDAPadmin is a web-based LDAP client used for managing and administering the LDAP server. Its powerful search functionality and hierarchical tree view make it easier to manage the LDAP server through the web browser. You can add and delete records, view and edit image attributes, manage user password hashes and many more using phpLDAPadmin.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python 3.9 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Pip is a tool for installing Python packages. With pip, you can search, download, and install packages from Python Package Index (PyPI) and other package indexes. With the help of pip, you can also install the package of a particular version. Most importantly pip has a feature to manage full lists of packages and corresponding version numbers, possible through a “requirements” file. It performs the same basic job as an easy install, but with some extra features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Python 3.9 on a Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) server. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

Btrfs has been available for Linux for several years, so you may already be familiar with it. If not, you may have questions about it, especially if you use Fedora Workstation (Btrfs is now its default filesystem). This article aims to help you get familiar with it and its advanced features, such as copy-on-write and checksums. Btrfs, short for B-Tree Filesystem, is actually a filesystem and volume manager rolled into one. It's often seen as a response to ZFS, introduced in Sun Microsystem's Solaris OS back in 2005, now largely replaced by an open source implementation called OpenZFS. Ubuntu Linux and FreeBSD often feature OpenZFS. Other examples with similar features are Red Hat's Stratis and the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM). [...] Btrfs offers a lot of promise for delivering an advanced filesystem feature set to Linux. It wasn't the first; I credit ZFS for my introduction to this type of filesystem some 15 years ago, but Btrfs is fully open source and unencumbered by patents. I advise starting with a virtual machine or spare system if you want to explore this filesystem. I would like to see some graphical management utilities produced for system administrators who like to operate in the GUI world. Fortunately, Btrfs has strong development activity, as evidenced by the Fedora project's decision to make it default on Workstation 33.

Best 5 Gnome extensions for better user experience This guide lists the best 5 Gnome desktop environment extensions that should improve your user experience while using Gnome. Gnome is by far the most loved desktop environment for Linux distributions. It is being developed by the Gnome foundation along with the open-source community. It gets regular updates and has comparatively the best touch support. A very good feature of Gnome is that it supports extensions just like a browser does. Extensions are great as you can easily extend functionalities and add new stuff. So this guide shows you the best 5 Gnome extensions for a better user experience with the Gnome desktop environment on your favorite Linux distribution.