Android Leftovers
-
11 promise-filled Android features that quietly faded away
-
Verizon updates Android TV Stream TV box with new hardware and UI
-
Google announcing a ‘new Google Pay app’ for Android and iOS tomorrow
-
Google Fit gets a new interface on Android and iOS, new Tiles for Wear OS
-
Enhance your workflow with Kanbani for Android [Video]
-
Best retro games for Android and iOS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 789 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Calamares and Plasma Look-and-Feel
Calamares is a Linux installer. Bluestar Linux is a Linux distribution. KDE Plasma Desktop is KDE’s flagship desktop environment. Together, these three bits of software got into a spot of trouble, but what’s more important, got out of trouble again with good communications, good bug reports and a “we can fix it” attitude. When Calamares is run in a KDE Plasma Desktop environment, for a distro that uses KDE Plasma Desktop – and bear in mind, Calamares is a distro- and desktop-independent project, so it will just as gladly install a variant of Debian with i3 as a variant of openSUSE with GNOME as a variant of Fedora with KDE Plasma – one of the modules that the distro can use is the plasmalnf module. This configures the look-and-feel of KDE Plasma Desktop in the target system, so that after the installation is done you don’t have to set a theme again. You might think of this as one tiny part of a first-run “here’s some cool options for your desktop” tool.
$6 billion Linux deal? SUSE IPO rumored
According to Bloomberg, EQT is planning an IPO for German Linux and enterprise software company SUSE. EQT is a Swedish-based private equity firm with €50 billion in raised capital. SUSE is the leading European Union (EU) Linux distributor. Over the years, SUSE has changed owners several times. First, it was acquired by Novell in 2004. Then, Attachmate, with some Microsoft funding, bought Novell and SUSE in 2010. This was followed in 2014 when Micro Focus purchased Attachmate and SUSE was spun off as an independent division. Then, EQT purchased SUSE from Micro Focus for $2.5 billion in March 2019. With an IPO of approximately $6 billion, EQT would do very well for itself in very little time.
Kernel: PCH, DRM-Next, CET, H.264
Getting started with btrfs for Linux [Former headline: Forget ZFS and use Btrfs]
Btrfs has been available for Linux for several years, so you may already be familiar with it. If not, you may have questions about it, especially if you use Fedora Workstation (Btrfs is now its default filesystem). This article aims to help you get familiar with it and its advanced features, such as copy-on-write and checksums. Btrfs, short for B-Tree Filesystem, is actually a filesystem and volume manager rolled into one. It's often seen as a response to ZFS, introduced in Sun Microsystem's Solaris OS back in 2005, now largely replaced by an open source implementation called OpenZFS. Ubuntu Linux and FreeBSD often feature OpenZFS. Other examples with similar features are Red Hat's Stratis and the Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM). [...] Btrfs offers a lot of promise for delivering an advanced filesystem feature set to Linux. It wasn't the first; I credit ZFS for my introduction to this type of filesystem some 15 years ago, but Btrfs is fully open source and unencumbered by patents. I advise starting with a virtual machine or spare system if you want to explore this filesystem. I would like to see some graphical management utilities produced for system administrators who like to operate in the GUI world. Fortunately, Btrfs has strong development activity, as evidenced by the Fedora project's decision to make it default on Workstation 33.
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
1 day 22 min ago